Four homes in one: Steading conversion in Moray countryside hits the market

Dating from 1873, the property was originally built for use as carriage houses and stables.

By Ena Saracevic
The exterior of the house
The property is on the market for offers over £695,000. Image: Galbraith

A stunning four-dwelling home in the heart of Moray has been put on the market.

Brylach Steading, near Rothes, is a conversion of a traditional stone-built steading into four separate individual properties.

The Victorian home, which is on the market for offers over £695,000, has gorgeous views over the Glen of Rothes towards the Brown Muir.

Dating from 1873, the property was originally built for use as carriage houses and stables for the nearby Glen of Rothes House.

The property has four dwellings. Image: Galbraith

The B-listed property is home to the main building Brylach House, along with three additional cottages; The Hayloft, The Coachman’s and The Bothy.

The properties are centred around an attractive communal courtyard with the three cottages having operated as a holiday lets business over the past three years.

Entering the steading, you’re greeted with the four dwellings. Image: Galbraith

Brylach House

The largest dwelling on the property, Brylach House, offers the perfect home for a family because of its four bedrooms.

The sunroom overlooks the area’s stunning countryside while providing a great place to relax after a long day.

Doors in the sunroom also provide easy access to the outdoors which is perfect for warm days in the summer.

The sunroom allows open lighting to the dwelling. Image: Galbraith

Since a major renovation, the property benefits from modern fixtures and fittings while retaining some period features.

The kitchen has plenty of space for meal preparation – an ideal space for cooking for friends and family.

The sliding doors provide easy access to the outdoors – perfect for families with pets. Image: Galbraith

The Hayloft

Despite being the smallest dwelling on the property, The Hayloft offers a comfortable living experience with its minimalist interior.

The open-plan living space is perfect for having guests over.

The home also has a bedroom with a shower room attached for convenience.

The room provides plenty of space to wind down after a long day. Image: Galbraith

The Coachman’s

The Coachman’s dwelling offers a cosy sitting area with a fitted fireplace.

Going upstairs, the two bedrooms offer a comfortable atmosphere. The wide windows are perfect for letting light in – and they offer a gorgeous view of the countryside.

The rustic living room provides a relaxed atmosphere. Image: Galbraith
The wide windows allow for light to stream into the bedroom. Image: Galbraith

The Bothy

The Bothy offers a modern atmosphere while providing everything you need in a one-bedroom home.

Downstairs, the large sitting room is ideal for entertaining guests.

The well-lit kitchen area has plenty of space for making meals.

There is also a shower room, and a bedroom upstairs.

A well-lit kitchen area provides plenty of storage for preparing meals. Image: Galbraith
The dwelling offers a spacious living space. Image: Galbraith

Two acres of ‘stunning’ garden area

As well as the converted steading itself, the property boasts about two acres of greenery.

The private garden area, as well as its rural setting, provides you with privacy from any neighbours.

The property boasts about two acres of land. Image: Galbraith

The accessible rural setting allows for views of the rolling hills in the countryside.

If you have a pet, it’s the perfect place to let them roam and get their exercise.

The property sits on just under two acres of land with a sweeping driveway, with ample room for parking and turning vehicles.

Brylach Steading offers gorgeous hill views. Image: Galbraith

Brylach Steading, Rothes, is on the market for offers over £695,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Galbraith on 01224 971122 or check out their website.

Read more: ‘We viewed the property the day I went into labour’: Inverness couple find affordable house just in time for the birth of their son

