Four homes in one: Steading conversion in Moray countryside hits the market

A stunning four-dwelling home in the heart of Moray has been put on the market.

Brylach Steading, near Rothes, is a conversion of a traditional stone-built steading into four separate individual properties.

The Victorian home, which is on the market for offers over £695,000, has gorgeous views over the Glen of Rothes towards the Brown Muir.

Dating from 1873, the property was originally built for use as carriage houses and stables for the nearby Glen of Rothes House.

The B-listed property is home to the main building Brylach House, along with three additional cottages; The Hayloft, The Coachman’s and The Bothy.

The properties are centred around an attractive communal courtyard with the three cottages having operated as a holiday lets business over the past three years.

Brylach House

The largest dwelling on the property, Brylach House, offers the perfect home for a family because of its four bedrooms.

The sunroom overlooks the area’s stunning countryside while providing a great place to relax after a long day.

Doors in the sunroom also provide easy access to the outdoors which is perfect for warm days in the summer.

Since a major renovation, the property benefits from modern fixtures and fittings while retaining some period features.

The kitchen has plenty of space for meal preparation – an ideal space for cooking for friends and family.

The Hayloft

Despite being the smallest dwelling on the property, The Hayloft offers a comfortable living experience with its minimalist interior.

The open-plan living space is perfect for having guests over.

The home also has a bedroom with a shower room attached for convenience.

The Coachman’s

The Coachman’s dwelling offers a cosy sitting area with a fitted fireplace.

Going upstairs, the two bedrooms offer a comfortable atmosphere. The wide windows are perfect for letting light in – and they offer a gorgeous view of the countryside.

The Bothy

The Bothy offers a modern atmosphere while providing everything you need in a one-bedroom home.

Downstairs, the large sitting room is ideal for entertaining guests.

The well-lit kitchen area has plenty of space for making meals.

There is also a shower room, and a bedroom upstairs.

Two acres of ‘stunning’ garden area

As well as the converted steading itself, the property boasts about two acres of greenery.

The private garden area, as well as its rural setting, provides you with privacy from any neighbours.

The accessible rural setting allows for views of the rolling hills in the countryside.

If you have a pet, it’s the perfect place to let them roam and get their exercise.

The property sits on just under two acres of land with a sweeping driveway, with ample room for parking and turning vehicles.

Brylach Steading, Rothes, is on the market for offers over £695,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Galbraith on 01224 971122 or check out their website.

