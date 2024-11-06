Record-breaking Dons providing ‘huge boost’ to Aberdeen pub

The Dons’ record-breaking start to the Scottish Premiership season has provided a “huge boost” to Aberdeen’s pub trade, says the boss of the Scotia Bar.

Local businessman and owner of the Summerfield Terrace watering hole, Gregor Thomson, said the atmosphere within the bar is “night and day” since the start of the season.

Since new manager Jimmy Thelin took over Aberdeen, the Pittodrie side have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the league campaign which has them second on goal difference to leaders Celtic.

Despite a heavy defeat in the Premier Sports League Cup last weekend, the Dons are ten games unbeaten in the league, which included a glittering 2-1 victory over Rangers last Wednesday.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Mr Thomson said that everyone is benefiting from the upturn in results.

Increase in footfall and pint sales are one of many benefits he claims Swede Thelin is bringing to the Granite City – and not just for Scotia Bar.

The 34-year-old beamed that pubs have been given a “massive boost”.

He said: “I think everyone in the Aberdeen pub trade would agree, that with Aberdeen’s performances this season, everyone is benefiting.

“It’s great times for everybody just now, not just us.

“The way the team is performing in the league just now, and with their position in the table – it benefits everyone in the city.

“If they weren’t doing so great I don’t think pubs would have the same footfall and sales, especially before the matches.

“We are also noticing people are staying a lot longer after the matches too, which is good.

“It’s given our business a massive boost.”

Aberdeen pub atmosphere is ‘night and day’ since the start of the season

Gregor also gave an insight to what the atmosphere is like on a matchday at the Scotia Bar.

“Since the start of the season the atmosphere has completely changed – it really is like night and day,” he explained.

“We are getting lots of people in since the season has kicked off, the pub really has went from strength to strength.

“The weekends are really just phenomenal just now.

“Everyone is singing all of the Aberdeen songs just now, and it’s really positive and we’ve not had one bit of carry on as well which is a bonus.

“It’s not just the young ones getting involved either, you have the older heads in as well up to their 60s and 70s joining in.

“It’s good to see. It really is.”

Positive Aberdeen results have given people ‘faith in the city’

The pub has been adopted by hardcore fans group Ultras Aberdeen.

He says the group have been a credit to the club and that they’ve encouraged others to come along and support the team.

He said: “It’s not just the Ultras Aberdeen that are coming along, it’s the Aberdeen supporters as a whole that are showing up.

“They are coming to every game now, and they are really delighted with the place.

“The way that the team is playing is really capturing the imagination of the supporters.

“People who wouldn’t normally go to the game are supporting the team and having a bit more faith in Aberdeen.”

The Scotia will also be holding a raffle for a £100 gift voucher next Saturday after the home fixture versus Dundee, where all proceeds will go charity AberNecessities.