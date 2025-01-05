Sprawling Aberdeenshire period mansion with 21 bedrooms and seven bathrooms hits market for £675k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sprawling Aberdeenshire period mansion with 21 bedrooms and seven bathrooms hits market for £675k

B-listed Auquharney House blends Georgian and Victorian architecture.

By Ena Saracevic
The Aberdeenshire period home is for sale. Image: Savills.
A stunning Aberdeenshire period home with 21 bedrooms and seven bathrooms is on the market for £675,000.

Auquharney House, near Hatton, is a B-listed property set among 9.5 acres.

It’s described as a “beautiful refurbished family home” blending Georgian and Victorian architecture.

The current owners extended the house from five reception rooms, ten bedrooms and five bathrooms to 21 bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Auquharney House. Image: Savills.

As well as period features including wood panelling, picture rails, cornicing, and stained glass windows, it boasts luxuries such as a home gym and wine cellar.

Inside Auquharney House

Entering the home, a vestibule leads to a spacious reception hallway that provides access to the main living space.

This contains a dining room opposite the cosy sitting room.

A large front window in the sitting room offers great views of the surrounding countryside.

Both of these rooms have feature fireplaces – perfect for the colder weather.

The sitting room. Image: Savills.
The dining room. Image: Savills.

In the home’s kitchen, there is a spacious dining area equipped with an extensive range of units that are all enhanced by modern work surfaces.

Steps also lead to an underground wine cellar which is perfect for storage.

Also on the ground floor is a more formal lounge with an open coal fireplace.

A door from here opens into the conservatory.

This room creates a wonderful sense of bringing the outdoors in, with patio doors opening directly to the garden.

The conservatory. Image: Savills.

A wide carpeted staircase leads to the first floor, where there are eight bedrooms.

The master en-suite bedroom boasts lovely views overlooking the expansive country garden.

There are two bedrooms on the second floor, which also has a box room for storage.

A rear staircase from the back door leads to more independent living space.

The versatile extension contains 11 en-suite bedrooms.

The principal bedroom. Image: Savills.
The principal bathroom. Image: Savills.

In addition, there is an office, gym, kitchen, laundry room, sitting room and dining room.

Aberdeenshire home offers 9.5 acres of grounds

A driveway surrounds the house providing ample parking and turning space for numerous vehicles.

The grounds extend to 9.5 acres, the majority of which lies to the front of the house.

Much of the of the grounds is made up of mature and deciduous woodland.

A view of the gardens. Image: Savills.

There is a centrepiece of lawn extending to around three acres, immediately to the front of the house.

The property is listed with Savills, who describe it as “A delightful detached residential property dressed with pink granite blocks.”

The listing adds: “The home features a thoughtfully designed single-storey extension on the west side, seamlessly integrated with the original structure.”

