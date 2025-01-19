Beautiful Ballater property’s new studio annexe will make guests feel like royalty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Property

Beautiful Ballater property’s new studio annexe will make guests feel like royalty

Rannagowan is a traditional granite property in Ballater with four bedrooms, enclosed gardens and a newly-installed studio annexe for guests or income.

The front elevation of Rannagowan a traditional granite property in Ballater.
Rannagowan, 23 Viewfield Road, Ballater, is a traditional granite property.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

Who: Fiona Hedges, 52, and her two border terriers, Tarka and Didi.

What: A traditional, granite, detached family home with four bedrooms and many original features, including high skirtings, ceiling roses, pine doors and decorative cornicing. As well as the main property, Rannagowan boasts a newly-installed studio annexe complete with open-plan kitchen, bedroom and lounge area with log burner and shower room. All of this is set within mature garden grounds and has beautiful views across the Dee Valley.

Where: Viewfield Road, Ballater, on Royal Deeside.

The garden at Rannagowan with annexe.
Rannagowan has lovely garden grounds and a newly-installed studio annexe.
Here is what Fiona has to say about her renovation journey…

“I bought Rannagowan two and a half years ago and I was initially attracted to it because I like the traditional period granite houses of the area.

Fiona Hedges with one of her adorable dogs.
Fiona Hedges liked the traditional granite houses in Ballater.

I loved both the house and the area. There are not many places you can have the wilderness and mountains on your doorstep, and shops and other amenities too.

In the summer there are lots of festivals for walking, cycling, music etc, so there is always stuff to do if you are into the outdoor lifestyle, including skiing at Glenshee.

Traditional Lounge with tartan blankets and a Victorian look
The lounge, with period features including high ceilings and decorative cornicing.

Ballater property now has a smart and useful utility/dog room.

After I bought it, I realised I needed a utility/dog room, so I changed the downstairs single bedroom by the kitchen to a much more useful area, and the dogs have their own sink!

I also gained building regulations for knocking down the wall between the kitchen and dining room, with the idea of making a kitchen/diner and putting a wood burner in where the old fireplace used to be.

It has been tapped so would be a reasonably simple job.

The light and bright dining room also retains its traditional features.

After some consideration, I decided to convert the outdoor office at the back of the garage into a studio annexe for guests or income.

With help from the architect Andrew Kier, who designed and obtained the planning permission, and Scot Duthie, a very accomplished local builder who oversaw the work for me, the whole process actually ran pretty smoothly.

I put in glass doors to maximise light and a burner for warmth, although it also has an electric heater and insulation.

The fabulous studio annexe, with open-plan kitchen, bedroom and lounge area and shower room.

It’s a great little room and if I wasn’t missing my family and friends so much down south I would have carried on with renovating above the garage (a great space for an office) and obviously the kitchen diner inside.

Ballater house was freshly decorated

The house was very newly and tastefully decorated by the previous owners when I moved in, so I just left it how it was and concentrated on making the annexe a bit different, going for greens as that’s my favourite colour.

The spacious master bedroom has an en suite shower room with separate bath and shower cubicle.

If I was to stay here and do the kitchen/diner, I would redecorate in a darker, more opulent colour scheme to suit my taste.

I have had a great two and a half years in Ballater and I will definitely miss it, being such a convenient little town with all the shops and services one would ask for, and lots of incomers like me!

The dining kitchen is fitted with high-quality white units and includes an integrated double oven.

Lots of traditional features at this home in Ballater

Rannagowan has a lot of original features, like the cornicing in every room and the original fireplace and beautiful staircase.

It has a lovely feel to it and with the high ceilings and period features, it radiates the history of its Victorian heritage.

The house would be great for whoever takes it on to carry on with the renovations on the kitchen/diner and the possible office above the garage.

It would then be the perfect ‘little big house’.

Utility room
The newly-created utility/dog room is a very useful space and nicely fitted out.

Ballater property comes with mountain views and enclosed garden

It’s detached with a lovely private enclosed garden but really near the centre. Oh and it has views of mountains from every window!

My daughter, Geneva, is at uni in London studying Art History at Courtauld, which is part of my drive to get back down to be within reach of being able to see her more often.

I also find myself missing my friends and family. Having moved to Scotland three and a half years ago in lockdown, I now feel it is time to go back home.

The view from the studio annexe which has a log burner as well as an electric heater and insulation.
The annexe also has its own stylish shower room.

If I could move my house and take it back down to the Cotswolds with me, I would, but sadly as that’s not possible.

I think for me being near my friends and daughter, or at least within a couple of hours’ drive is the most important thing.”

Rannagowan, 23 Viewfield Road, Ballater, is on the market at price over £500,000 with Laurie & Co. The reference number is 429404 and it’s on the ASPC website.

patio in sunshine
A lovely seating area with decking in the garden at Rannagowan.

