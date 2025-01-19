Beautiful Ballater property’s new studio annexe will make guests feel like royalty

Who: Fiona Hedges, 52, and her two border terriers, Tarka and Didi.

What: A traditional, granite, detached family home with four bedrooms and many original features, including high skirtings, ceiling roses, pine doors and decorative cornicing. As well as the main property, Rannagowan boasts a newly-installed studio annexe complete with open-plan kitchen, bedroom and lounge area with log burner and shower room. All of this is set within mature garden grounds and has beautiful views across the Dee Valley.

Where: Viewfield Road, Ballater, on Royal Deeside.

Here is what Fiona has to say about her renovation journey…

“I bought Rannagowan two and a half years ago and I was initially attracted to it because I like the traditional period granite houses of the area.

I loved both the house and the area. There are not many places you can have the wilderness and mountains on your doorstep, and shops and other amenities too.

In the summer there are lots of festivals for walking, cycling, music etc, so there is always stuff to do if you are into the outdoor lifestyle, including skiing at Glenshee.

Ballater property now has a smart and useful utility/dog room.

After I bought it, I realised I needed a utility/dog room, so I changed the downstairs single bedroom by the kitchen to a much more useful area, and the dogs have their own sink!

I also gained building regulations for knocking down the wall between the kitchen and dining room, with the idea of making a kitchen/diner and putting a wood burner in where the old fireplace used to be.

It has been tapped so would be a reasonably simple job.

After some consideration, I decided to convert the outdoor office at the back of the garage into a studio annexe for guests or income.

With help from the architect Andrew Kier, who designed and obtained the planning permission, and Scot Duthie, a very accomplished local builder who oversaw the work for me, the whole process actually ran pretty smoothly.

I put in glass doors to maximise light and a burner for warmth, although it also has an electric heater and insulation.

It’s a great little room and if I wasn’t missing my family and friends so much down south I would have carried on with renovating above the garage (a great space for an office) and obviously the kitchen diner inside.

Ballater house was freshly decorated

The house was very newly and tastefully decorated by the previous owners when I moved in, so I just left it how it was and concentrated on making the annexe a bit different, going for greens as that’s my favourite colour.

If I was to stay here and do the kitchen/diner, I would redecorate in a darker, more opulent colour scheme to suit my taste.

I have had a great two and a half years in Ballater and I will definitely miss it, being such a convenient little town with all the shops and services one would ask for, and lots of incomers like me!

Lots of traditional features at this home in Ballater

Rannagowan has a lot of original features, like the cornicing in every room and the original fireplace and beautiful staircase.

It has a lovely feel to it and with the high ceilings and period features, it radiates the history of its Victorian heritage.

The house would be great for whoever takes it on to carry on with the renovations on the kitchen/diner and the possible office above the garage.

It would then be the perfect ‘little big house’.

Ballater property comes with mountain views and enclosed garden

It’s detached with a lovely private enclosed garden but really near the centre. Oh and it has views of mountains from every window!

My daughter, Geneva, is at uni in London studying Art History at Courtauld, which is part of my drive to get back down to be within reach of being able to see her more often.

I also find myself missing my friends and family. Having moved to Scotland three and a half years ago in lockdown, I now feel it is time to go back home.

If I could move my house and take it back down to the Cotswolds with me, I would, but sadly as that’s not possible.

I think for me being near my friends and daughter, or at least within a couple of hours’ drive is the most important thing.”

Rannagowan, 23 Viewfield Road, Ballater, is on the market at price over £500,000 with Laurie & Co. The reference number is 429404 and it’s on the ASPC website.

