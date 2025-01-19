Plea to hand out parking permits for Inverurie town centre workers who ‘might have to quit jobs’

Workers in Inverurie town centre have warned they might have to leave their jobs as they would be unable to pay new fees for parking.

Charges were rolled out at scores of previously free spaces in the town’s Burn Lane car park this week, despite anger from traders and locals.

Some residents warned it would deter people from visiting what has become a “thriving” town centre, while businesses are battling to see the charges scrapped.

Now, it has emerged that some workers are contemplating quitting their jobs because of it.

And Inverurie MP Harriet Cross is calling for a review too, having been approached by locals who face shelling out about £100 extra each month.

Aberdeenshire Council is now being pushed to introduce permits for the people who need to park in Burn Lane for the sake of their jobs.

Inverurie retail worker ‘may have to quit’ over Burn Lane parking

Chairman of the Inverurie Bid (business improvement district) group, Derek Ritchie, revealed the ramifications of the controversial policy.

He said: “I was informed by one retailer in the town centre that they have a member of staff who drives from outwith Inverurie to their work every day, and he reckons he couldn’t afford to pay £30 a week to park his car there all day long.

“They were parking in the free spaces at Burn Lane, which was quite handy for their work.

“It’s going to be £6 a day, so he doesn’t think he will be continuing his job because of that £30 a week he would have pay.”

‘We should be celebrating town centre – not doing the opposite’

And the local MP says introducing free permits is the “very least” the council should do to “prevent people from being out of pocket for going to work”.

In the letter to council top brass, Ms Cross said she fears the “very disappointing decision” will have a “significant negative impact” on businesses in Inverurie town centre.

She added: “Inverurie has been a real success story and has a thriving town centre with one of the highest retail unit occupancy rates in Scotland.

“This should be celebrated.

“However, I fear this decision is the wrong one and will do the opposite.”

The Press and Journal headed to Inverurie on the first day of the charges being introduced to gauge people’s reaction.

People were unanimous in their opposition to the changes.

Council has ‘no current plans’ to Burn Lane parking charges in Inverurie

In response to the MP’s letter, Aberdeenshire Council confirmed there are “no current plans” to review the recent decision to implement charges.

However, they said the use of permits for workers and “other users” will be considered.

