Plea to hand out parking permits for Inverurie town centre workers who ‘might have to quit jobs’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Plea to hand out parking permits for Inverurie town centre workers who ‘might have to quit jobs’

The charges were rolled out amid a storm of protest this week.

The council is being urged to roll out parking permits for workers in Inverurie town centre.
The council is being urged to roll out parking permits for workers in Inverurie town centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Chris Cromar

Workers in Inverurie town centre have warned they might have to leave their jobs as they would be unable to pay new fees for parking.

Charges were rolled out at scores of previously free spaces in the town’s Burn Lane car park this week, despite anger from traders and locals.

Some residents warned it would deter people from visiting what has become a “thriving” town centre, while businesses are battling to see the charges scrapped.

Now, it has emerged that some workers are contemplating quitting their jobs because of it.

Burn Lane parking charges have caused controversy in Inverurie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And Inverurie MP Harriet Cross is calling for a review too, having been approached by locals who face shelling out about £100 extra each month.

Aberdeenshire Council is now being pushed to introduce permits for the people who need to park in Burn Lane for the sake of their jobs.

Inverurie retail worker ‘may have to quit’ over Burn Lane parking

Chairman of the Inverurie Bid (business improvement district) group, Derek Ritchie, revealed the ramifications of the controversial policy.

He said: “I was informed by one retailer in the town centre that they have a member of staff who drives from outwith Inverurie to their work every day, and he reckons he couldn’t afford to pay £30 a week to park his car there all day long.

“They were parking in the free spaces at Burn Lane, which was quite handy for their work.

“It’s going to be £6 a day, so he doesn’t think he will be continuing his job because of that £30 a week he would have pay.”

Some motorists have started avoiding the spot. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘We should be celebrating town centre – not doing the opposite’

And the local MP says introducing free permits is the “very least” the council should do to “prevent people from being out of pocket for going to work”.

In the letter to council top brass, Ms Cross said she fears the “very disappointing decision” will have a “significant negative impact” on businesses in Inverurie town centre.

Harriet Cross at the car park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

She added: “Inverurie has been a real success story and has a thriving town centre with one of the highest retail unit occupancy rates in Scotland.

“This should be celebrated.

“However, I fear this decision is the wrong one and will do the opposite.”

The Press and Journal headed to Inverurie on the first day of the charges being introduced to gauge people’s reaction.

People were unanimous in their opposition to the changes.

Would parking permits work in Inverurie? Let us know in our comments section below

Council has ‘no current plans’ to Burn Lane parking charges in Inverurie

In response to the MP’s letter, Aberdeenshire Council confirmed there are “no current plans” to review the recent decision to implement charges.

However, they said the use of permits for workers and “other users” will be considered.

Read more:

Inverurie New Look ‘should be spared’ amid speculation chain is preparing to axe branches

David Knight: Want Aberdeen to thrive like Inverurie then make it accessible and get rid of bus gates

Kirstie Waterston: My 5 favourite shops and businesses in Inverurie’s booming town centre and why

Laings: Owners of Inverurie’s oldest business on helping Scotland’s ‘busiest town centre’ thrive

Conversation