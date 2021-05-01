Yvie Burnett: I say ‘pants’ to Carrie Symonds and posh Edinburgh folk

Something went wrong - please try again later.

This week I found out that I’m a bit “common”.

Firstly, there was the news that residents in several newly built private developments have been banned from hanging out their washing in their gardens.

To quote the rules: “Gardens are only for ornamental purposes”.

Now of course we all know that it looks a bit “tacky” when washing is dried over balconies. We all know that if we are in a posh hotel on holiday they will provide numerous beach towels so we are not tempted to dry ours outside in full view of other residents.

So apparently for the same reason, it’s not aesthetically pleasing to see people’s washing lines.

I think the world has gone mad. These are people’s own gardens.

We have always known that people in Edinburgh are, on the whole, a bit posher than the rest of us, but they still have washing to do!

I’m sure also that these new developments will be boasting about all their green and eco-friendly credentials, so what part of putting washing in a tumble drier on a dry day fits with that?

As far as I’m concerned surely people can make their own minds up about what they do in their back gardens.

Maybe I’m wrong? Maybe you all hate the sight of people’s underwear billowing in the wind. Maybe I’m in the minority hanging my washing up on the line rather than using electricity when I don’t have to. Call me common if you want, but I get great pleasure in a “droughty” day.

We don’t like to see people airing their dirty linen in public, and it looks like we are not too keen on their clean linen either.

© Shutterstock / Mariaprovector

The second bit of news which confirmed my common status this week was the fact that as I discussed last week, I would be very happy to furnish my whole house from John Lewis.

Well apparently, that’s not good enough for Carrie Symonds, the fiancee of Boris Johnson, who has apparently rejected the John Lewis “nightmare” furniture which Theresa May left at the flat in Number 11 Downing Street for them.

The most puzzling thing about this is the old adage that “beggars can’t be choosers”. Apparently, Boris and Carrie have allegedly had to borrow money from Conservative donors or party reserves, to pay for this transformation from “John Lewis nightmare” to acceptable Prime Ministerial poshness.

So they would rather be in debt to the Conservative coffers than sit on a John Lewis sofa? To me this beggars belief and is somewhat embarrassing for someone who is apparently one of the most successful men in the country.

Speak about airing your dirty linen in public.

Boris’s boxers

I’d most certainly rather be parking my derriere on a John Lewis cushion than letting the public find out I can’t afford to replace it.

When it comes to their washing line, I hope it’s well hidden, because none of us want to see Boris’s boxers flapping in the breeze.

Much more importantly this week, we have all been gripped yet again by Line of Duty.

This series was a bit of a slow burner but now that we are heading towards the final episode tomorrow night we are totally hooked.

Was Patricia Carmichael’s pen tapping just frustration or a Morse code sign; why did Kate Fleming run from the scene where Ryan Pilkington was shot; and of course will the identity of H be revealed? If you don’t know what I’m talking about, where have you been?

© BBC/World Productions

Try to catch up on this wonderful series if you can. It’s truly riveting. Writer Jed Mercurio has a way of keeping us on the edge of our seats for weeks at a time.

I only hope the identity of H isn’t revealed tomorrow night. We need to have the hope of another series being filmed. I don’t want it to be over just yet.

Oh and I nearly forgot to tell you that Ollie and I ventured out for a drink to our local brewery, which has a huge outdoor seating area under cover.

It has been extended and is fitted with fairy lights and heaters and been turned into a great Covid-safe area but with lots of atmosphere.

We only stayed for half an hour because, despite the heaters and having coats and scarfs on, it was still pretty chilly on an April evening.

It was lovely to see so many people happy to be out though.

I hope you have all enjoyed your indoor meals and fly cups.

Have a good week,

Yvie X