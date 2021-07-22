Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Motors

EV Expo pays tribute to Aberdeen pioneers behind EV revolution

By Felicity Donohoe
July 22, 2021, 11:45 am
Chris Ramsey's adventuring Nissan Leaf will be on display.
August sees a welcome return of the EV Expo to the Grampian Transport Museum in Alford with all electric vehicle owners and retailers invited to come and participate free of charge.

Experts will be on hand to share their EV knowledge with visitors.

One of the North East’s best known EV adventurers and social media influencers, Chris Ramsey, will be there to share his experiences, discuss EV progress and talk about his upcoming Pole to Pole EV adventure ahead of COP 26 in Glasgow in November. Chris, from Aberdeen-based Plug-In Adventures, successfully completed the 10,000 mile Mongolian Rally in 2017 in his early Nissan Leaf which is on display in the museum.

Curator Mike Ward is delighted to welcome both Chris and the event back to the museum’s calendar saying: “The world of electric cars (and batteries) is changing rapidly, and our 2021 EV Expo event is an opportunity for EV owners to bring their vehicles together and to enable visitors to chat to them about real life with an electric car.”

Chris Ramsay’s Mongolian Rally Mk 1 Nissan Leaf alongside its younger cousin, today’s Mk2 with approximately twice the range.

Visitors will be able to see some of the top EV cars on the market today, including some prestige models, along with the museum’s It’s Electric display. It explains the history of electrically driven vehicles since 1839 – and again, Aberdeen leads the way with its EV pioneers.

From those humble beginnings, right on our doorstep, today’s global motor industry is making very rapid progress as we move towards a future without the internal combustion engine

Mike said: “We are especially delighted to be able hold our 2021 Electric Vehicle Expo at the home of the Robert Davidson exhibition, the Aberdeen chemist who is historically recorded to have begun the whole electrically powered transport revolution in his Canal Street workshop in 1839.

GTM hopes to welcome all EV enthusiasts, along with those who are just curious about making the switch.

Looking ahead, the Probing the Future display examines the motoring of tomorrow with electric and autonomous cars, an era which is fast-approaching.

Mike said: “It is an opportunity for retailers to show off their latest electric vehicles to existing and potential EV owners in a safe outdoor environment. We expect to have cars representing a range of different manufacturers and some electric vans too.

The Jaguar I-Pace sets the bar high with its powerful EV performance.

“It is not only cars which are rapidly progressing with renewable electric power,” he added.

“Electric bikes are also very popular now, so we will also have e-bikes at this year’s EV expo, for museum visitors to see and try!

“We keenly anticipate that EV Expo at GTM will be a very interesting day!”

If you would like to bring your electric car to EV Expo at GTM go to www.gtm.org.uk where you will find all the details. There is no charge and you will be made very welcome.

EV Expo at Grampian Transport Museum on Sunday August 1 is free to all museum visitors. To attend simply book your museum visit on-line at www.gtm.org

The museum is open seven days 10am-5pm.

