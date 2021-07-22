EV Expo pays tribute to Aberdeen pioneers behind EV revolution

August sees a welcome return of the EV Expo to the Grampian Transport Museum in Alford with all electric vehicle owners and retailers invited to come and participate free of charge.

One of the North East’s best known EV adventurers and social media influencers, Chris Ramsey, will be there to share his experiences, discuss EV progress and talk about his upcoming Pole to Pole EV adventure ahead of COP 26 in Glasgow in November. Chris, from Aberdeen-based Plug-In Adventures, successfully completed the 10,000 mile Mongolian Rally in 2017 in his early Nissan Leaf which is on display in the museum.

Curator Mike Ward is delighted to welcome both Chris and the event back to the museum’s calendar saying: “The world of electric cars (and batteries) is changing rapidly, and our 2021 EV Expo event is an opportunity for EV owners to bring their vehicles together and to enable visitors to chat to them about real life with an electric car.”

Visitors will be able to see some of the top EV cars on the market today, including some prestige models, along with the museum’s It’s Electric display. It explains the history of electrically driven vehicles since 1839 – and again, Aberdeen leads the way with its EV pioneers.

Mike said: “We are especially delighted to be able hold our 2021 Electric Vehicle Expo at the home of the Robert Davidson exhibition, the Aberdeen chemist who is historically recorded to have begun the whole electrically powered transport revolution in his Canal Street workshop in 1839.

“From those humble beginnings, right on our doorstep, today’s global motor industry is making very rapid progress as we move towards a future without the internal combustion engine.”

Looking ahead, the Probing the Future display examines the motoring of tomorrow with electric and autonomous cars, an era which is fast-approaching.

Mike said: “It is an opportunity for retailers to show off their latest electric vehicles to existing and potential EV owners in a safe outdoor environment. We expect to have cars representing a range of different manufacturers and some electric vans too.

“It is not only cars which are rapidly progressing with renewable electric power,” he added.

“Electric bikes are also very popular now, so we will also have e-bikes at this year’s EV expo, for museum visitors to see and try!

“We keenly anticipate that EV Expo at GTM will be a very interesting day!”

If you would like to bring your electric car to EV Expo at GTM go to www.gtm.org.uk where you will find all the details. There is no charge and you will be made very welcome.

EV Expo at Grampian Transport Museum on Sunday August 1 is free to all museum visitors. To attend simply book your museum visit on-line at www.gtm.org

The museum is open seven days 10am-5pm.