WATCH: A thrilling, visceral experience: The 2022 Voyonic Grampian Forest Rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

WATCH: A thrilling, visceral experience: The 2022 Voyonic Grampian Forest Rally

By Felicity Donohoe
August 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
Guests at one of the viewpoints.
Guests at one of the viewpoints.

For guests of the Voyonic Grampian Forest Rally 2022 sponsors, the day started early at beautiful Milton of Crathes in the Aberdeenshire countryside on a cool and misty Saturday morning.

Instructed to be at the service area for 7.30am, we had assembled – on time – to enjoy breakfast rolls and hot coffee before receiving a briefing on the day ahead from Thomas Purvin of the sponsorship team, Asset Alliance Group.

A quick exchange of messages with driver Ashleigh Morris to wish her luck – and with everyone allocated to vehicles – I jumped into the bus and we set off for our first stop to Drumtochty, which afforded stunning views into the pine covered valley, and a steep decline and hairpin of the rally circuit.

It was clear which of the guests were old hands at this. The smart ones had with them chairs, mobile phone recording stands, spare drinks, sunblock and, of course, midge repellent.

Drumtochty

Stunning views down the valley.

And it was needed. The sun had broken through the clouds and, with the Met Office promising temperatures of up to 25 degrees, it was going to be a hot day. And very dusty, as it turned out.

As the first driver tore down the hill towards us, dramatic clouds of dust billowed like plumes of smoke, guaranteeing that the first few drivers after him would be struggling with visibility if too close behind.

Thomas, however, believed the more experienced drivers could navigate this easily and with confidence, and he was right, as driver after driver raced down the slope and around the bend.

There was a moment of concern as three pedestrians – one with a dog – appeared on the track, prompting immediate action from the marshals. A dangerous act for animals, humans and drivers, and unnecessary given all the warning signage.

Cowie Bridge

Cowie Bridge saw some dramatic action as a bale was taken out.

Tramping back through the heather to travel to the next stage, I enjoyed a chat with driver and marshal Richard, a local rally driver himself and certainly confident taking the bus over the rough tracks to our destination – not surprising since he’s been driving (tractors) since he was five years old.

With lots of stories to tell and great line in patter, with Richard behind the wheel the trip to Cowie Bridge, the next viewpoint, passed quickly.

Here, there were plenty of families and pets, with toilet facilities and food for spectators – all of whom behaved well and respected the boundaries established by the cheerful marshals to keep people safe throughout the event.

A break as guests enjoy some refreshments.

In fact, facilities and parking for spectators were excellent at all stages of the rally, a testament to the efforts of the Stonehaven and District Motor Club, plus the other sponsors and participants, who had worked hard to make the day go smoothly.

Up close at the Durris stage.

Closer to the action this time, we enjoyed some thrilling racing, spectator heads popping up in anticipation, alert like meerkats, as the high-pitched whine of the first car echoed in the distance before it appeared around the bend, squealing its descent towards us.

Stonehaven an District Motor Club rally marshals Claire Ross and Katie Ross at Milton of Crathes.

After a lovely lunch break under gazebos, the day was heating up as we headed to another viewpoint at Durris and more superb action.

Even closer this time, the experience was visceral, with dust clouding in spectator faces, the smell of petrol intense in the heat and the screaming engine noise almost deafening at close quarters.

Ashleigh Morris arrives back at the service area.

Once back at the service area, I took some time to wander around and speak to the marshals, watching as the drivers arrived to give their times and take their (sometimes limping) vehicles back to camp.

In the fading heat of the day, the smell of burnt rubber was heavy in the air, with shredded tyres and parts next to drivers’ and their teams, some of whom had begun loading cars onto vehicles to head home.

Marshals take times of finishing drivers.

With red faces, matted hair, sweat and adrenalin slowly draining away, the drivers seemed cheerful and exhilarated – welcomed by smiling marshals Claire and Katie Ross from the Stonehaven and District Motor Club, who recorded their times.

Another quick stop to say hello to one of our Your Car writers Ashleigh, who’d had quite an eventful race. She took me through the stages which saw her hitting a rock at Stage 4,  punctures, and a quick change to tyres which provided better grip but were new to her – plus some visibility issues as she made up time on the driver ahead on the final stage.

Ashleigh with co driver and team at the service area after the race.

Still cheerful and smiling despite the setbacks, Ashleigh and the team posed for some pics with the trusty JIG.

And the day finished with the podium and champagne spray, of course – well deserved for the winners, the Irish crew of Cronin and Mikie Galvin, Osian Pryce and Noel O’Sullivan in second, with Ruairi Bell and Max Freeman in third place.

For those who have never been to a rally and love motorsport, it is well worth the early start to enjoy – at close quarters – what is truly fantastic experience. Just help the marshals out, keep pets and drivers safe – and stay off the rally track.

Watch the action at three of the six stages here.

Images and video by Felicity Donohoe.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Motors

Big Issue magazines distributed via electric Citroen van (BigIssue/PA)
Big Issue announces partnership with Citroen for electric vehicles
Post Thumbnail
Super-charged one-off Ferrari F40 heads to auction
0
Post Thumbnail
Royal Enfield expands retro range with new Hunter 350
0
Post Thumbnail
Uk's most expensive EV charging provider revealed
1
Wholesale costs have fallen 30p from their June peak (PA) (Yui Mok/PA)
Petrol prices ‘on course to dip below 160p a litre’
Post Thumbnail
Drivers sign up for rally offset opportunity
0
Post Thumbnail
GALLERY: A weekend under the stars with Land Rover
0
Jack McKeown takes a brand-new Defender off-roading on the trails of Highland Perthshire. Pictures by Blair Dingwall.
Experience an off-roading adventure like no other with Land Rover
The Voyonic Grampian Forest Rally takes place on Saturday.
Stage set for thrilling Grampian Forest Rally showdown
0
Toyota Supra.
Super Supra revival lives up to big expectations
0

More from Press and Journal

New Cove Rangers signing Charlie Gilmour. Picture by Cove Rangers FC.
St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour joins Cove Rangers
Paula Stillie reunited with her late father's family. Picture by Wall to Wall / ITV.
Buckie woman in tears as she is reunited with long lost Native American relatives
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare for leader…
Borough Briggs, the home of Elgin City.
Caley Thistle defender joins Elgin City on loan
Ryan Calvert saved the girl from downing. Supplied by Ryan Calvert.
'I did what everyone else would have done': Aberdeen man saves girl, 9, from…
0
The Wingate-Dicks family from Inverness.
New Chas appeal to help families like Inverness couple with son who needs 24/7…
0