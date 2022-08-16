WATCH: A thrilling, visceral experience: The 2022 Voyonic Grampian Forest Rally

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For guests of the Voyonic Grampian Forest Rally 2022 sponsors, the day started early at beautiful Milton of Crathes in the Aberdeenshire countryside on a cool and misty Saturday morning.

Instructed to be at the service area for 7.30am, we had assembled – on time – to enjoy breakfast rolls and hot coffee before receiving a briefing on the day ahead from Thomas Purvin of the sponsorship team, Asset Alliance Group.

A quick exchange of messages with driver Ashleigh Morris to wish her luck – and with everyone allocated to vehicles – I jumped into the bus and we set off for our first stop to Drumtochty, which afforded stunning views into the pine covered valley, and a steep decline and hairpin of the rally circuit.

It was clear which of the guests were old hands at this. The smart ones had with them chairs, mobile phone recording stands, spare drinks, sunblock and, of course, midge repellent.

Drumtochty

And it was needed. The sun had broken through the clouds and, with the Met Office promising temperatures of up to 25 degrees, it was going to be a hot day. And very dusty, as it turned out.

As the first driver tore down the hill towards us, dramatic clouds of dust billowed like plumes of smoke, guaranteeing that the first few drivers after him would be struggling with visibility if too close behind.

Thomas, however, believed the more experienced drivers could navigate this easily and with confidence, and he was right, as driver after driver raced down the slope and around the bend.

There was a moment of concern as three pedestrians – one with a dog – appeared on the track, prompting immediate action from the marshals. A dangerous act for animals, humans and drivers, and unnecessary given all the warning signage.

Cowie Bridge

Tramping back through the heather to travel to the next stage, I enjoyed a chat with driver and marshal Richard, a local rally driver himself and certainly confident taking the bus over the rough tracks to our destination – not surprising since he’s been driving (tractors) since he was five years old.

With lots of stories to tell and great line in patter, with Richard behind the wheel the trip to Cowie Bridge, the next viewpoint, passed quickly.

Here, there were plenty of families and pets, with toilet facilities and food for spectators – all of whom behaved well and respected the boundaries established by the cheerful marshals to keep people safe throughout the event.

In fact, facilities and parking for spectators were excellent at all stages of the rally, a testament to the efforts of the Stonehaven and District Motor Club, plus the other sponsors and participants, who had worked hard to make the day go smoothly.

Closer to the action this time, we enjoyed some thrilling racing, spectator heads popping up in anticipation, alert like meerkats, as the high-pitched whine of the first car echoed in the distance before it appeared around the bend, squealing its descent towards us.

After a lovely lunch break under gazebos, the day was heating up as we headed to another viewpoint at Durris and more superb action.

Even closer this time, the experience was visceral, with dust clouding in spectator faces, the smell of petrol intense in the heat and the screaming engine noise almost deafening at close quarters.

Once back at the service area, I took some time to wander around and speak to the marshals, watching as the drivers arrived to give their times and take their (sometimes limping) vehicles back to camp.

In the fading heat of the day, the smell of burnt rubber was heavy in the air, with shredded tyres and parts next to drivers’ and their teams, some of whom had begun loading cars onto vehicles to head home.

With red faces, matted hair, sweat and adrenalin slowly draining away, the drivers seemed cheerful and exhilarated – welcomed by smiling marshals Claire and Katie Ross from the Stonehaven and District Motor Club, who recorded their times.

Another quick stop to say hello to one of our Your Car writers Ashleigh, who’d had quite an eventful race. She took me through the stages which saw her hitting a rock at Stage 4, punctures, and a quick change to tyres which provided better grip but were new to her – plus some visibility issues as she made up time on the driver ahead on the final stage.

Still cheerful and smiling despite the setbacks, Ashleigh and the team posed for some pics with the trusty JIG.

And the day finished with the podium and champagne spray, of course – well deserved for the winners, the Irish crew of Cronin and Mikie Galvin, Osian Pryce and Noel O’Sullivan in second, with Ruairi Bell and Max Freeman in third place.

For those who have never been to a rally and love motorsport, it is well worth the early start to enjoy – at close quarters – what is truly fantastic experience. Just help the marshals out, keep pets and drivers safe – and stay off the rally track.

Watch the action at three of the six stages here.

Images and video by Felicity Donohoe.