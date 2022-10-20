Agile, grippy and fun to drive, the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer doesn’t disappoint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Agile, grippy and fun to drive, the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer doesn’t disappoint

By Jack McKeown
October 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

The 2 Series Active Tourer is BMW’s first people carrier.

Originally launched back in 2015, it was notable for being BMW’s first people carrier and one of its first cars to have front-wheel drive.

It’s never enjoyed the same success that BMW’s SUVs have – the X1, X3 and X5 are all far more familiar sights on our roads. Nevertheless, BMW has launched a second generation version of the car.

It was with only a moderate level of enthusiasm that I received the keys for a 223 M Sport Active Tourer from the nice BMW delivery man.

My insipid initial impression wasn’t boosted by a walk around the car. BMW’s styling team have done a decent job of disguising the Active Tourer’s tall profile.

I’ll never be able to like BMW’s new grille, though. It looks like someone’s holding a giant magnifying glass in front of the car’s nose.

Things got better once I settled myself behind the wheel. BMW has always done nice interiors but the inside of the 2 Series Active Tourer really is special.

A futuristic-looking screen sweeps across from the centre of the dash all the way to the far side of the steering wheel. It’s a superb piece of design. The only black mark is the intuitive iDrive system has been removed.

Prices for the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer start at a smidge over £30,000. Many car makers have trimmed down their engine range in recent years and only offer one or two options. Not so with BMW.

Agile and grippy on the road

You can have the 2 Series Active Tourer with a choice of one diesel, two petrol and two plug-in hybrid engines. The best of these can do more than 50 miles on battery power, which is very impressive.

The model I spent a week with was the 223i. This pairs a petrol engine with a mild hybrid system and develops a healthy 215bhp. That’s enough for a 0-62mph time of seven seconds and a 150mph top speed. Figures that are entirely un-people-carrier-like.

It’s surprisingly wonderful to drive

The interior had slightly upped my expectations for this car. Still, what came as a huge surprise was just how much fun to drive the 2 Series Active Tourer was. Being front-wheel drive and tall it’s not as dynamic as the amazing BMW 3 Series, of course.

Yet it’s as agile and grippy as a Ford Focus, VW Golf or Peugeot 308, which is no mean feat. And it’s streets ahead of any people carrier I’ve ever driven in terms of handling ability.

Throw it into a bend faster than you should and it grips beautifully, remains perfectly flat, and exits without any fuss.

BMW i4 set to beat the EV elite

Spacious and comfortable

BMW’s eight-speed automatic transmission is one of the best systems in the car industry, flowing seamlessly through the gears. It’s a fun car to drive but also an easy car to cover long distances in.

The suspension is firm but manages to be comfortable. The seats are firm but manage to be comfortable. There’s oodles of room up front and even a tall chap like myself has plenty of space.

People up to six feet tall can sit comfortably in the back as well. The good news continues with the boot – at 470 litres it’s one of the biggest in its class.

A special interior and brilliant practicality

Once upon a time BMWs had Spartan levels of standard equipment. Even recently the company has attracted negative headlines for fitting things like heated seats but then trying to charge a premium to activate them. Tsk.

I’m happy to report the 2 Series Active Tourer comes with plenty of gear. Even entry level Sport models have two-zone air conditioning, cruise control, LED headlights and a head up display.

My originally melancholy outlook towards this BMW people carrier proved to be utterly unfounded. While its looks are merely decent, its interior is special and practicality is brilliant. Best of all, it’s surprisingly wonderful to drive.

The Facts

Model: BMW 2 Series Active Tourer

Price: £38,370

0-62mph: 7 seconds

Top speed: 150mph

Economy: 45.6mpg

CO2 emissions: 139g/km

50 years of BMW’s M-powering division

Editor's Picks

