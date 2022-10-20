Catherine Deveney: Performance art and protests grab attention, but what legacy are they leaving behind?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Catherine Deveney: Performance art and protests grab attention, but what legacy are they leaving behind?

By Catherine Deveney
October 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Two Just Stop Oil protesters recently threw soup over Vincent Van Gogh's Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London (Photo: Just Stop Oil/PA)
Two Just Stop Oil protesters recently threw soup over Vincent Van Gogh's Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London (Photo: Just Stop Oil/PA)

In August 1994, pop duo The KLF sailed to the Inner Hebridean island of Jura.

There, in the back of a remote, disused boathouse on the Ardfin estate, Bill Drummond and Jimmy Cauty unwrapped bundles of £50 notes and began burning them. Some notes were wet and wouldn’t burn properly. Others flew straight up the chimney and would later be found, serial numbers intact, on the seashore. It took just over an hour to erase £1 million, in an incident described as “performance art”.

Ten years after the pop world had come together to challenge political inaction at famine in Africa with Band Aid, the Jura boathouse events seemed sacrilegious – and perhaps that was the point. If art was merely about destroying money, we’d give the Turner prize to Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng for making the value of the pound into the equivalent of currency from the Democratic Republic of Toytown.

It is just a memory now; the charred ashes of a concept. The Tate gallery would not collaborate, and there is nothing to display in any museum.

Perhaps emotion lasted longer than anything else, a wave of anger at the indulgence of two men who could afford to make political points about the value – or lack of it – of money, without scrimping to pay the lecky bill. Nearly 30 years later, what’s the legacy? Who remembers? Who cares?

Is an abstract concept actually art?

The debate about the nature of art has flared up again, with its enfant terrible, Damien Hirst – now approaching pension age – allowing people to buy his paintings, or burn them and buy an encrypted digital file instead. Then there’s Channel 4’s new art programme, hosted by Jimmy Carr, in which an audience decides whether to burn a painting by Adolf Hitler or not. And, finally, last week we had two climate protesters throwing tomato soup at Vincent van Gogh’s most famous work, Sunflowers.

There are conceptual connections in all of this. Art is being equated with an event, a concept, a philosophy, as much as a creative process. Is an abstract concept, unaccompanied by a beautiful or lasting creation, actually art? And, while we’re on the subject, can art be separated from its creator?

Cauty and Drummond said they listened to Michael Jackson and realised they would never be as talented, so they might as well burn the money. There are now those who don’t want to listen to Jackson’s music because of accusations about his private life. But while, understandably, it might spoil their personal enjoyment of his music, does it spoil the artistic merit of the music itself? Do we judge Hitler’s painting on the basis that it was painted by Hitler?

What did Van Gogh have to do with Shell’s profits?

Channel 4 said its art series would be “a thoughtful and nuanced exploration of the limits of free expression in art”, which is exec speak for a titillating, page 3 approach to ratings that has about as much to do with art as The Masked Dancer has to classical ballet.

The students shrieked about the preservation of life being more important than the preservation of art. Well, of course it is

But, it does raise an interesting question. Hitler’s painting is worthless because it’s not a very good painting rather than because he was a monstrous person. Nonetheless, he is an important part of human history, and his painting belongs in an historical archive, even if it doesn’t belong in the Tate.

As for the two students who threw soup at Van Gogh’s work… is art a suitable vehicle for protest? It’s certainly a vehicle for artists to protest through creative endeavour, but not necessarily for the viewer to hijack for their own protest.

The students shrieked about the preservation of life being more important than the preservation of art. Well, of course it is. But it’s a bit ironic to protest about the destruction of the unique, natural world by threatening the unique inner world of the artist who captured the beauty of the very thing the protester was protecting. What did Van Gogh have to do with Shell’s obscene oil profits?

It’s all about publicity

When I first started as an interviewer, I was terrified of artists. But creativity is a democracy. Art is for all.

They became my favourite people to interview, because they always had an interesting, quirky view of the world. Tracey Emin, John Bellany, Peter Howson, Jack Vettriano… every one of them was a blast to talk to, because they saw the world in a way that was unique, even if it felt alien.

Artist Tracey Emin (Photo: Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

How important to preserve those unique viewpoints. Destroying the radiance of Van Gogh’s sunflowers does not save the planet.

But, of course, the protesters no doubt knew that. The painting was behind glass. This was about publicity. Just as Hirst ceremonially burning paintings in a smart, silver furnace is about publicity. Just as burning £1 million pounds, or a painting by Hitler, is about publicity.

All very clever in the PR world, but concept over artefact gets tiresome in the art world. Sometimes, you just want something beautiful to hang on the wall.

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist and television presenter, and Scottish Newspaper Columnist of the Year 2022

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Inverie in Knoydart (Photo: Rickforduk/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Keep questioning power, privilege and politics
Post Thumbnail
Andrew Martin: Triumph over tribulations serves satisfying Lynx effect
Starry nights can be good for the soul during difficult times (Photo: Ollie Taylor/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Self-awareness is the key to self-care during trying times
A bus on Broad Street in Aberdeen (Photo: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson)
Rebecca Buchan: Fix failing public transport before you close our streets to cars
3
Christmas shopping time will be upon us before we know it (Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)
Calum Richardson: Here's how to show support for local businesses this winter
King Charles III meets Prime Minister Liz Truss during their weekly audience at Buckingham Palace (Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Iain Maciver: The cost of living is getting dear, oh dear
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt (Photo: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)
James Millar: A unifying Conservative candidate is still to reveal themselves
The Grill's outdoor restaurant on Union Street, pictured in 2020 (Photo: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)
Scott Begbie: Endless consultations won't save Union Street - innovation and action will
2
Today's children are more aware of political activism and engagement than ever before (Photo: Halfpoint/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Teaching my toddler to protest is as much about hope as it…
Locals should be involved in shaping the future of their city (Image: Aberdeen City Council)
Len Ironside: Aberdeen, it's time to be bold, ask questions and embrace change

Most Read

1
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part…
2
David Ettles hid his face and ran from court.
Man followed terrified girl, 13, through town then asked her to take him to…
3
Ramunas Smitras was found guilty of sexually assaulting woman in Peterhead.
Night-time intruder guilty of terrifying sex attack in Peterhead mum’s home
4
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lynne Jopp suffered ovarian cancer Picture shows; Lynne Jopp and ovarian cancer symptoms infographic. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
5
Aberdeen Northern Hotel
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…
6
The plans for the Old Aberdeen shed came in for criticism
Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about ‘monstrosity’ in historic…
7
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf to open in mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling…
8
Communication lines to Shetland have been cut due to a damaged subsea cable. Photo of Lerwick by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Police from across Scotland deployed to Shetland as ‘major incident’ declared after phone lines…
9
The crash happened on Crown Street on October 11. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man in court accused of attempted murder after horror Crown Street crash
10
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. An old lemonade factory, a derelict pub and a disused auction mart could all be given a new lease of life. Picture shows; The old lemonade factory in Buckie.. Buckie. Supplied by Google maps Date; 01/03/2022
Buckie’s old lemonade factory could fizz into new life

More from Press and Journal

Avril Allen, conductor of the Back Gaelic Choir from Lewis with their trophies. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod: Thursday results
Avril Allen, conductor of the Back Gaelic Choir from Lewis with their trophies. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lewis choir win Royal National Mod award they donated in memory of beloved conductor…
Ronald Murray, conductor of the Lochs Gaelic Choir with the Lorn Shield while other members of the choir hold their extensive collection of silverware. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Gaelic choirs from Lochaline and Lewis triumph at the Royal National Mod
Oban Gaelic Choir, winners of the newly introduced accompanied Choir competition with their conductress Sileas Sinclair. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Oban Gaelic Choir wins inaugural competition at the Royal National Mod
The Stooshie: The politics podcast from DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Liz Truss resigns to become shortest-serving prime minister
Pictures from the police patrol from Inverurie Police Station witth PC Elaine Logue and PC Carl Wright. The patrol car. Picture by Chris Sumner. Taken 12/12/2008 generic blue lights
Man charged with conning Inverurie man out of more than £10,000
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple's close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
Soaring eergy prices - which bosses were forced to match leap by leap - were the final straw for Stoneywood Mill before administrators were called in. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
'It's a shambles': Confusion after Stoneywood Mill workers get sent letter rejecting redundancy pay…
To go with story by David Proctor. School gates across the north-east could remain shut after the summer break due to support staff walking out. Council workers in the Unison in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have opted to take industrial action in August over a 2% pay increase offered to them by Cosla ? the body representing local authorities. Janitorial staff and school cleaners will down tools with the dates for the strikes still to be confirmed. It could mean parents are left to scramble to find childcare if the summer holidays are effectively extended by the walk out. Picture shows; A school with a closure sign hanging on its gate.. Unknown. Supplied by DCT Graphics team Date; Unknown
School strikes back on? Unions renew threats to disrupt services
Liz Truss goes back into 10 Downing Street after resigning (Photo: Xinhua/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: A general election is the only way to stop…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented