Summer safety appeal to motorcyclists and drivers

Motorcyclists are being asked to take extra care on the road this summer.

By Felicity Donohoe
The North Coast 500. Image: Shutterstock
The North Coast 500. Image: Shutterstock

Police Scotland has urged motorcyclists and drivers to be extra vigilant this summer as the nation’s bikers dust off the leathers and prepare for better weather.

Police Scotland launched its annual motorcycle safety campaign, running from April to September, covering a period that sees the highest number of motorcyclists killed or seriously injured.

Motorcyclists and drivers are being urged to use extra care on the roads. Image: Shutterstock

The campaign aims to promote motorcycle safety and raise awareness amongst other drivers as it was revealed that over 450 motorcyclists were involved in serious collisions in 2021, with 27 motorcyclist deaths in 2022/23 – with 22 killed during the campaign months of April to September.

Motorcyclists make up only 1% of road users in Scotland yet account for around 17% of all road deaths.

Around 90% of motorcycle casualties are men and most collisions happen in rural areas, particularly weekends.

We're supporting the National Motorcycle Safety campaign. In 2021, 455 motorcyclists were injured on Scotland’s roads, with loss of control being the most common factor in collisions.We’re asking anyone who rides a motorcycle, or knows someone who does, to discuss safety advice and look out for each other on our roads. Motorcycling is a great way to explore Scotland, but we want everyone to get home safe. Inspector Ally Johnstone shares his advice to motorcyclists 🏍️👇#ThinkBike

Posted by Police Scotland on Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Jonathan White, legal and compliance director at National Accident Helpline, said:

“In the last year, more motorcyclists died on Scotland’s roads than any of the previous three.

“The most common causes of motorcycle accidents include driver errors, road hazards, and environmental factors.

“As a result, motorcyclists should always remain vigilant when on the roads and be aware of potential dangers. Wearing appropriate clothing and protective gear is essential and riders should ensure that all parts of the bike are properly working and maintained such as brakes, tires, suspension and headlights.”

Jonathan White of National Accident Helpline.

He added: “Motorcyclists should also be especially cautious when riding on rural Scottish roads as these roads tend to have more potholes, cracks, and loose gravelly surfaces which increase the risk of serious or fatal accidents.

“Given that Scotland’s unpredictable weather can make it difficult for riders to stay safe, even when the roads are in good condition, motorcyclists should be extra cautious.

We all have a responsibility to keep roads safe

“Motorcycles are more vulnerable to harsh elements and can easily get caught in a storm or slip and slide on wet roads therefore maintaining a safe distance between other vehicles and taking extra care when turning, breaking and accelerating is advised.

“We all have a responsibility to keep roads safe and we should be particularly mindful of motorcyclists who are more vulnerable to serious accidents if collisions occur, especially on rural roads.”

Loss of control common factor in accidents

Image: Shutterstock

Superintendent Stewart Mackie, deputy head of road policing, said: “I understand the freedom and enjoyment that biking gives people but I’ve seen the devastation caused by serious collisions and the impact on loved ones.

“Loss of control is the most common factor in motorcyclist collisions. Look out for hazards like loose gravel, the right clothing and helmets matter, and position your bike for the best view around bends.”

He adds: “If you’re another road user, take care at junctions and look out for motorcyclists, especially in rural areas.”

Engagement activities

Police Scotland engagement and enforcement activity will take place throughout the spring and summer months using marked and unmarked police vehicles.

Police Scotland’s Motorcycle Unit, in partnership with road safety groups, hold training courses for motorcyclists during the campaign months.

Rider Refinement courses are seen as a gateway to advanced motorcycling with dates to be released soon

More information on motorcycle safety can be found at Motorcyclists – Road Safety Scotland

