Pothole damage claims worth pursuing

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Figures recently released by the RAC showed that British drivers are dealing with more pothole related car damage than ever.

The breakdown recovery service said it had responded to 10,076 call-outs for faults most likely caused by poor road surfaces during the first three months of the year – a 39% increase on the same period in 2022.

Common problems caused by potholes include damaged shock absorbers, broken suspension springs and distorted wheels.

Potholes are a nuisance, but when an uneven road ends up doing damage to your car, it’s well worth knowing that you can make a claim should it happen to you

RAC roads spokesman Simon Williams said: “It’s not right that drivers who are struggling to make ends meet are having to fork out for new tyres, wheels, suspension springs and shock absorbers simply because our roads have been allowed to fall into such a dire state of repair.”

While claiming back the cost of repairs from councils can be daunting, experts at Brindley Group car dealers say it’s worth pursuing, and have suggested some steps to take if you fall foul of a pothole.

“Potholes are a nuisance, but when an uneven road ends up doing damage to your car, it’s well worth knowing that you can make a claim should it happen to you,” said a spokesperson.

“As soon as it’s safe to do so, pull over and check for any damage to your wheels and tyres. Can’t see anything? Listen out for vibrations, a steering wheel that won’t centre, or your car pulling over to one side. If the steering is affected, then be sure to get it looked at by a specialist – and get them to put their findings in writing.”

Successful pothole damage claims possible

He said: “Return to the offending pothole and note down anything important, along with its location – you can even snap a photo of the pothole provided it’s safe to do so. Sketching a plan of the road and the pothole is also worth doing. Just remember, anything less than 40mm deep isn’t considered a pothole,” the spokesperson added.

“After having your car repaired, you should write to the council that is responsible for the road, including the details you noted down, with copies of any quotes, invoices or receipts. It’s vital you send it to the right authority, or your claim might not even get looked at.

“While it is tricky to make a successful pothole claim, it is possible,” he added.

If you receive a rejection, ask to see details of the council’s road inspection reports. Drivers can then attempt a further claim.