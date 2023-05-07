Pothole damage claims worth pursuing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pothole damage claims worth pursuing

Although it is hard to make a successful claim, it is possible, says expert

By Felicity Donohoe
Figures recently released by the RAC showed that British drivers are dealing with more pothole related car damage than ever.

The breakdown recovery service said it had responded to 10,076 call-outs for faults most likely caused by poor road surfaces during the first three months of the year – a 39% increase on the same period in 2022.

Common problems caused by potholes include damaged shock absorbers, broken suspension springs and distorted wheels.

Potholes are a nuisance, but when an uneven road ends up doing damage to your car, it’s well worth knowing that you can make a claim should it happen to you

RAC roads spokesman Simon Williams said: “It’s not right that drivers who are struggling to make ends meet are having to fork out for new tyres, wheels, suspension springs and shock absorbers simply because our roads have been allowed to fall into such a dire state of repair.”

While claiming back the cost of repairs from councils can be daunting, experts at Brindley Group car dealers say it’s worth pursuing, and have suggested some steps to take if you fall foul of a pothole.

A road in Scotland.
Drivers across Scotland regularly suffer car damage from potholes caused by poor weather conditions.

“Potholes are a nuisance, but when an uneven road ends up doing damage to your car, it’s well worth knowing that you can make a claim should it happen to you,” said a spokesperson.

“As soon as it’s safe to do so, pull over and check for any damage to your wheels and tyres. Can’t see anything? Listen out for vibrations, a steering wheel that won’t centre, or your car pulling over to one side. If the steering is affected, then be sure to get it looked at by a specialist – and get them to put their findings in writing.”

Successful pothole damage claims possible

He said: “Return to the offending pothole and note down anything important, along with its location – you can even snap a photo of the pothole provided it’s safe to do so. Sketching a plan of the road and the pothole is also worth doing. Just remember, anything less than 40mm deep isn’t considered a pothole,” the spokesperson added.

“After having your car repaired, you should write to the council that is responsible for the road, including the details you noted down, with copies of any quotes, invoices or receipts. It’s vital you send it to the right authority, or your claim might not even get looked at.

“While it is tricky to make a successful pothole claim, it is possible,” he added.

If you receive a rejection, ask to see details of the council’s road inspection reports. Drivers can then attempt a further claim.

