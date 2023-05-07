Aviemore firefighter turns up the heat to raise money for Macmillan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aviemore firefighter turns up the heat to raise money for Macmillan

Jamie Stewart will walk from Braemar to Aviemore, wearing his firefighting gear, in support of his granny's cancer battle.

By Michelle Henderson
Aviemore firefighter Jamie Stewart with his grandmother Janet Smith, who has been receiving help from Macmillan Cancer Support.
Jamie Stewart from Aviemore pictured with his grandmother Janet Smith.

An Aviemore firefighter is preparing to trek through the Cairngorms in his full kit to raise money for charity.

Jamie Stewart, a retained firefighter in Aviemore, will walk from Braemar to Aviemore through the Lairig Ghru Pass.

His challenge will raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support in recognition of the support they are giving his grandmother Janet Smith through her cancer battle.

The 36-year-old has previously completed the same route with colleagues from Hydrasun Ltd, where he works as a CNC operator, but this time he will be wearing his firefighting gear – weighing 9kg.

Mr Stewart will be joined by fellow firefighters Stuart Boon, James Monaghan, Martin Amos and Kyle McRobert for the fundraiser.

Aviemore firefighters Stuart Boon, James Monaghan, Martin Amos, Kyle McRobert and Jamie Stewart, who are aiming to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Aviemore firefighters Stuart Boon, James Monaghan, Martin Amos and Kyle McRobert are aiming to raise £500, however, Mr Stewart is confident they will surpass this, as donations continue to pour in. Image: Jamie Stewart.

Mr Stewart set himself the challenge of raising £500 for Macmillan for his grandmother and for friends whose young children have been affected by cancer.

He said: “My granny has just finished chemotherapy, so she must now go for radiotherapy. She has Macmillan nurses going in to see her and when I told her I was doing this walk, she was overwhelmed that I would choose that charity.

“I know how thankful my granny is for the Macmillan nurses that go round to see her, giving her a chance to ask questions that her family don’t know the answer to.”

Trekking with firefighting gear is ‘going to be exhausting’

Mr Stewart, who has been a member of the fire service since 2006, and his friends will set off on their 27-mile trek on August 27.

They will cross rocky terrain and pass by the Pools of Dee in the Lairig Ghru valley as they make their way from Linn of Dee to Aviemore.

Looking ahead to the challenge, he believes the heat is going to be the biggest worry on the day.

Exterior of Aviemore fire station, the workplace of the firefighters who are aiming to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.
The group of firefighters from Aviemore fire station aim to raise £500 for Macmillan Cancer Support with their 27-mile walk. Image: Google Street View.

“It’s going to be exhausting with all the heavy gear on, but I reckon the heat is going to be the biggest challenge,” he said.

To support the effort, visit Mr Stewart’s JustGiving page here.

