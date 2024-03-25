These dogs need a home — here’s how you can adopt a dog from this highland charity today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
These dogs need a home — here’s how you can adopt a dog from this highland charity today

Munlochy Animal Aid has helped animals in Scotland for over 45 years.

In partnership with Munlochy Animal Aid
A border collie in woods smiling
Meet Roy the Collie. Can you help support Munlochy Animal Aid?

Meet the dogs at Munlochy Animal Aid who are currently seeking a home. Here’s how you can help support them and the rest of the animals at this important charity.

Local highland charity Munlochy Animal Aid has been helping four-legged and furry friends across northern Scotland for 45 years.

Meet your new canine companion from Munlochy Animal Aid

If you’re looking to add a new pet to your family, why not adopt a dog from Munlochy Animal Aid?

Bonnie

Bonnie is a Lurcher cross German Shepherd. She is a spayed female and two years old. While Bonnie is good with other dogs and children, she isn’t good with cats. She is very energetic and needs an active home.

A Lurcher cross German Shepherd sitting on the grass.
Meet Bonnie, a Lurcher cross German Shepherd.

Daisy

Meet Daisy, a Lab cross Whippet. Daisy is an unspayed female and is 18 months old. Daisy is good with other dogs and children but does not get along well with cats. She can be quite timid until she gets to know you.

A Lab cross Whippet sitting on the grass.
Meet Daisy, a Lab cross Whippet.

Layla

Layla is a female German Shepherd and is 11 years old. While Layla can be quite reactive to other dogs, cats and strangers, she settles after a proper introduction. Layla is a very affectionate dog who loves cuddles.

A German Shepherd sitting on the grass.
Meet Layla, a German Shepherd.

Luna

Luna, is a three-year-old German Shepherd unspayed female. Luna can be reactive to other dogs but loves to settle down. She will do anything for a treat! Due to Luna’s special requirements, Luna should go to an adult-only home.

A German Shepherd looking at the camera
Meet Luna, a German Shepherd.

Mo

Meet Mo, a three-year-old Lurcher, un-neutered male. While he’s not so good with cats and can be a bit vocal, Mo is good with other dogs. Mo is very playful dog who loves to run so he would be best paired with active owners.

A Lurcher in a red jumper.
Meet Mo the Lurcher.

Moss

Moss, a Collie, is un-neutered two-year-old male. A dog with a lovely nature, Moss is good with other dogs and children but not cats.

A collie sitting on the grass.
Meet Moss the Collie.

Zion

Meet Zion. An American Akita, Zion is a nine-year-old un-neutered male. Zion doesn’t get on well with other animals and needs an adult only home. He enjoys his walks and loves to play in water.

An American Akita sitting on the grass.
Meet Zion the American Akita.

Support this family-run charity with a passion for animal welfare

Munlochy Animal Aid is an animal rescue centre located on the Black Isle providing care for sick animals and working to rehome them. The centre also helps aid low-income families with vet bills. Supporting those who need that bit of extra help is a priority for Munlochy Animal Aid, and the charity is proud to have helped a considerable amount of highlands pet owners with their vet bills last year.

Founded in 1979 by Iona Nicol and her mother Margaret Macdonald, the charity works to find permanent, suitable and loving homes for animals who have been abandoned or suffered from abuse or neglect.

Nearly 45 years later, Munlochy Animal Aid has grown to become one of Inverness’ best animal rescue centres, caring for dozens of sick animals and working to rehome them. From rabbits to guinea pigs, gerbils, fish and birds, sheep, goat (currently an elderly fellow called Slioch), four pigs to horses (Munlochy now has 17 in residence), many of the animals stay for life.

Upcoming fundraising events

Show your support and be sure to attend one of Munlochy Animal Aid’s upcoming fundraising events.

Iona said: “Our fundraising efforts start again at Dingwall Mart on Sunday, March 31 where we will have a table running a tombola, home baking (baked by our own Moira, of course!) and maybe some bric a brac. We are doing the same at Tesco Dingwall three weeks later and then on July 6 at the Dingwall Fire Brigade fair.

“They are well supported events and we do raise a nice amount to add to our Munlochy funds. We would be grateful for any donations for our tombola and bottles of all kinds would be welcome. Hope you all come along and support us all. Your support makes our work possible and the animals need all the help they can get.”

  • Sunday March 31 at Dingwall Mart Car Boot Sale
  • Sunday April 21 at Tesco Dingwall
  • Saturday July 6 at Dingwall Fire Brigade Gala

Right now Iona details that the centre is overwhelmed with pets and dogs to rehome due to Covid, financial worries, weather changes, moving home and more.

Could you donate or help to adopt or rehome an animal today?

The centre is open by appointment only and can be visited by those interested in rehoming a pet or seeking advice. For more information please contact 07740237728.

