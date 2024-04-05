The secret life of dogs: Aberdeen pet-sitter reveals what happens when she visits your pooch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The secret life of dogs: Aberdeen pet-sitter reveals what happens when she visits your pooch

A video of Kerry Martin-Smith, "goofing around" to relax a nervous greyhound has gone viral.

By Ross Hempseed

An Aberdeen dog walker has gone viral after showing off her “goofy” personality while her pet-sitting companion watches on.

Kerry Martin-Smith, 21, started her business, Paws on the Go, in June last year with her partner Liam Aitken, 25 based in Hazelhead, Aberdeen.

The duo offer dog walking, pet sitting and drop-in sessions, usually lasting an hour, where they sit with nervous dogs or puppies who cannot leave their owner’s home.

Kerry’s partner Liam Aitken on one of their morning group walks. Image: Paws on the Go.

This is the case for Luna, six, a regal-looking Greyhound who recently retired from racing and is nervous to walk outside.

Kerry usually drops by her owner’s home and sits and chills with her – but on occasion, they do get up to some dancing.

In the clip posted to TikTok, Kerry is dancing to Erasure’s A Little Respect, with the caption “What do you get up to during a one-hour drop-in visit? It must be dead boring”, followed by “Me with your dog whilst at work”.

‘Relatable content’ for dog lovers

Kerry is dancing and twirling in her client’s kitchen when eventually Luna strolls into the shot looking on awkwardly, which Kerry says is common for Greyhounds.

She began posting to social media to share her life and reach out to other dog walkers/businesses.

Kerry said: “I started the account a few months ago and was just posting random, funny videos all dog-related.

“A lot of times I am also filming content to send to the dog owners, lots of photos, my camera roll is all dogs.

“It’s a natural thing for me to film something I think is cute and my style is a bit goofy, so the radio is always on and I end up dancing.

Kerry Martin-Smith with her group of dogs. Image: Paws on the Go.

“I am always trying to match the dog’s energy to let them know they’re safe.”

Dog walker forming strong bonds

Having looked after Luna for around six months, Kerry feels the dog is still nervous by nature but they have also formed a “strong bond”.

Luna has previously featured in videos with Kerry where she braves going outside.

The clip, posted onto the Paws on the Go TikTok account, has racked up more than 119,000 views and more than 11,400 likes.

Paws on the Go take several dogs on morning walks Image: Paws on the Go.

Kerry isn’t sure why the video has gotten so much attention but finds normally spontaneous and goofy videos tend to get more views than regular day-in-the-life type content.

She added: “Greyhounds tend to give off ‘I am awkward’ energy and ‘I don’t know what’s going on’ and when people see that in my videos they think it’s cute and adorable.

“The random videos tend to be more relatable for people watching.”

Kerry says many of her clients eagerly await her updates throughout the day about how their pets are getting on.

11 great dog walking spots – from Aden Country Park to Culloden Woods

Conversation