The secret life of dogs: Aberdeen pet-sitter reveals what happens when she visits your pooch

An Aberdeen dog walker has gone viral after showing off her “goofy” personality while her pet-sitting companion watches on.

Kerry Martin-Smith, 21, started her business, Paws on the Go, in June last year with her partner Liam Aitken, 25 based in Hazelhead, Aberdeen.

The duo offer dog walking, pet sitting and drop-in sessions, usually lasting an hour, where they sit with nervous dogs or puppies who cannot leave their owner’s home.

This is the case for Luna, six, a regal-looking Greyhound who recently retired from racing and is nervous to walk outside.

Kerry usually drops by her owner’s home and sits and chills with her – but on occasion, they do get up to some dancing.

In the clip posted to TikTok, Kerry is dancing to Erasure’s A Little Respect, with the caption “What do you get up to during a one-hour drop-in visit? It must be dead boring”, followed by “Me with your dog whilst at work”.

‘Relatable content’ for dog lovers

Kerry is dancing and twirling in her client’s kitchen when eventually Luna strolls into the shot looking on awkwardly, which Kerry says is common for Greyhounds.

She began posting to social media to share her life and reach out to other dog walkers/businesses.

Kerry said: “I started the account a few months ago and was just posting random, funny videos all dog-related.

“A lot of times I am also filming content to send to the dog owners, lots of photos, my camera roll is all dogs.

“It’s a natural thing for me to film something I think is cute and my style is a bit goofy, so the radio is always on and I end up dancing.

“I am always trying to match the dog’s energy to let them know they’re safe.”

Dog walker forming strong bonds

Having looked after Luna for around six months, Kerry feels the dog is still nervous by nature but they have also formed a “strong bond”.

Luna has previously featured in videos with Kerry where she braves going outside.

The clip, posted onto the Paws on the Go TikTok account, has racked up more than 119,000 views and more than 11,400 likes.

Kerry isn’t sure why the video has gotten so much attention but finds normally spontaneous and goofy videos tend to get more views than regular day-in-the-life type content.

She added: “Greyhounds tend to give off ‘I am awkward’ energy and ‘I don’t know what’s going on’ and when people see that in my videos they think it’s cute and adorable.

“The random videos tend to be more relatable for people watching.”

Kerry says many of her clients eagerly await her updates throughout the day about how their pets are getting on.