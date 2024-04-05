April snow covers A93 near Braemar as A9 drivers warned over travel

April snow has fallen across parts of the Highlands and Aberdeenshire, bringing travel disruption to many.

Snow is affecting travel on the A9 while heavy snow has fallen between Braemar and Glenshee on the A93.

Snow gates on the A93 are expected to be closed imminently.

Trunk road contractor BEAR Scotland said it was busy clearing roads.

On the A9 at Drumochter, the contractor said it had cleared the road and the layby.

A fleet of gritters are working along the A9 to try to keep it clear for motorists.

The snow was expected as part of a yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office.

There has also been heavy snow on the A889 in Dalwhinnie, where drivers are asked to pass with caution.

The 11th storm of the 2023/24 season, she has been named Kathleen.

The ice and snow is expected to continue into Saturday.

