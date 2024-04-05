April snow covers A93 near Braemar as A9 drivers warned over travel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

April snow covers A93 near Braemar as A9 drivers warned over travel

Major roads in the region have been affected.

By Louise Glen
People in Braemar have woken to a snowy morning.
People in Braemar and Glenshee have woken to a snowy warning. Image: snowgategatecameras.co.uk

April snow has fallen across parts of the Highlands and Aberdeenshire, bringing travel disruption to many.

Snow is affecting travel on the A9 while heavy snow has fallen between Braemar and Glenshee on the A93.

Snow gates on the A93 are expected to be closed imminently.

Snow at Glenshee this monring.
Snow at Drumochter this morning. Image: snowgatecameras.co.uk.

Trunk road contractor BEAR Scotland said it was busy clearing roads.

On the A9 at Drumochter, the contractor said it had cleared the road and the layby.

A fleet of gritters are working along the A9 to try to keep it clear for motorists.

The snow was expected as part of a yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office.

There has also been heavy snow on the A889 in Dalwhinnie, where drivers are asked to pass with caution.

The 11th storm of the 2023/24 season, she has been named Kathleen.

The ice and snow is expected to continue into Saturday.

What is the weather like where you are? Send your photos to livenews@pressandjournal.co.uk, or share them with us on our social media platforms.

