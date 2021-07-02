Through the key hole with Grant Martin

You can’t help but feel enthused by Grant Martin, who is wonderfully flamboyant by nature.

And if you think he looks familiar, well you’ve probably watched one of his hilarious reels on social media.

The 30 year old Aberdonian went viral after making a video about his birthmark, and he regularly pulls together content for the likes of the BBC.

Having spent his twenties travelling the word as a cruise ship entertainer, Grant decided the time was finally right to put down roots in his beloved Granite City.

Known as ‘the social media man’ for Aberdein Considine, it’s Grant’s job to do video tours of fabulous properties across the north-east.

From a top floor penthouse to historic homes with hidden rooms, Grant has exclusive access and likes to take viewers for a trip through the key hole.

But he hasn’t let swanky homes go to his head, and remains humble as to where it all began.

I grew up in a council house in Summerhill, so it does humble me,” said Grant.

“I absolutely love what I do, I just want to share the best things in life.

“I want to make people smile and laugh, that’s what I love about my job.”

Grant, whose official title is social media and content marketing executive, started out at North East Scotland College studying acting and performance.

By the time he graduated, he landed himself a job aboard Disney Cruise Liners.

But in typical Grant style, there’s a story behind his seafaring career.

“I was at a party one night and lets just say alcohol was involved,” said Grant.

I applied for a job on a cruise ship and then forgot about it. Then three weeks later, I found out they had accepted my application.”

“I was like ok, wow. This is happening.

“I worked in the entertainment and character department. My career spanned three different companies over the space of eight years.

“I travelled to 142 ports of call with 65 countries. My favourite places was anywhere which mimicked the climate of home.

“My career on cruise ships came to a climatic end, I like to say that I blame Oprah,” said Grant.

“Oprah Winfrey chartered a cruise ship, and it was that cruise which inspired me to try something else.

“I still think that travelling the world gave me the greatest education. It was a real eye opener to look differently at the world, and it made me appreciate Aberdeen even more.”

Upon returning home, Grant started working for Original 106 as a presenter before making the move to Aberdein Considine.

He is all too aware that people were in disbelief as to his decision to return to Scotland in the first place.

“I didn’t have a place to call home for eight years,” said Grant.

“When you work on a cruise ship you don’t get forever friends because everyone’s contracts are always changing.”

Grant started freelance vlogging for BBC Scotland, and a video on his birthmark racked up 11 million views.

https://fb.watch/6j-bw5C09C/

“I still find it very weird that I get recognised,” he said.

“I don’t class myself as well known, but Aberdeen is a village.”

When the position came up at Aberdein Considine, Grant knew he was the right person for the job.

He now visits gorgeous properties with only his tripod in tow, and is Aberdeen’s answer to popular Netflix series, Selling Sunset.

“Growing up, I was obsessed with property shows,” said Grant.

“It’s ironic that it has taken me this long to get involved.

I think the love for looking round people’s houses comes from this place, that we’re always looking for the next wow factor,” said Grant.

“How far can you push a home?

“It’s a similar concept to looking at celebrities on the red carpet, they inspire you.

“Someone’s one can really tell you something about them as a person.

“How the property is presented and decorated is an insight into someone’s personality.

“I already know just from stepping foot into a house, what kind of person will buy it.”

Grant has access to a wide range of properties on a weekly basis, but has a soft spots for houses that bit different.

“I love homes that are sexy and quirky,” he said.

What makes a house sexy, well it has to be in vogue. It has to reflect a modern interior design home account.”

“As for quirky, well I love secret features where the layout is like nothing else I’ve ever seen before.

“There was a property which used to be a cash office and it still had a giant bank vault in the bedroom.

“I get to create a story from the foundations of a home, and get people excited about it.

“It’s an amazing job to have.”