Talk of the Town: Curries, cocktails and bubble tea

Aberdeen’s newest pub venue comes in the form of the newly refurbished, Under the Hammer. Star guests made it down to its opening night in North Silver Street earlier this month and now the venue is ready once again to treat the locals. Wines and both Scottish and Mediterranean cheese platters make for a perfect winter combination. Bring a touch of class to your weekend.

Bubble tea is the new ‘it’ drink at the moment and the arrival of another bubble tea shop to the Granite City has been met with excitement. Fun Tea is located on Back Wynd in Aberdeen’s city centre. Taro milk tea and matcha tea are just a few of the flavours to choose from, which come with bubble tea’s distinctive tapioca pearls. Delicious.

Looking for a quality dining experience this weekend? Moonfish Café on Aberdeen’s Correction Wynd is well worth a visit. Its kitchen brings British cuisine to life for lunch or evening dinner. Fish dishes including poached halibut star in its main menu while its small dish starters like BBQ duck also shine. Pair with a local gin for a meal out to remember.

One of Aberdeen’s most unusual cafés has to be The Highlander Café Bus on Beach Boulevard. We’re used to seeing double decker buses on our city streets, but the views this bus renovation offers from its café seats across the sea are exquisite. Brunch dishes like muffins and burgers, freakshakes and spicy chicken wings bring that Friday beach feeling despite the cold.

George Street is home to a flurry of local food businesses, including Indian restaurant, The Blue Elephant. Offering both dine-in and takeaway, it has a wide range of homely Indian cuisine that’s great for couples or families to enjoy. Classics like chicken biryani and tandoori dishes are popular favourites, but its speciality curries are worth exploring – if you’re not afraid to tackle the heat!