Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Society

Talk of the Town: Curries, cocktails and bubble tea

By Jamie Wilde
December 1, 2021, 10:13 am Updated: December 1, 2021, 11:21 am
Under the Hammer's recent re-opening is pulling in Granite City revellers.
Under the Hammer's recent re-opening is pulling in Granite City revellers.

Talk of the Town is Society’s round up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.
From cocktails to creamy desserts, you’re sure to find something that will tickle your taste buds.

Under the Hammer

Under The Hammer’s mix of cocktails from its launch night.

Aberdeen’s newest pub venue comes in the form of the newly refurbished, Under the Hammer. Star guests made it down to its opening night in North Silver Street earlier this month and now the venue is ready once again to treat the locals. Wines and both Scottish and Mediterranean cheese platters make for a perfect winter combination. Bring a touch of class to your weekend.

Fun Tea

Aberdeen’s newest bubble tea store, Fun Tea.

Bubble tea is the new ‘it’ drink at the moment and the arrival of another bubble tea shop to the Granite City has been met with excitement. Fun Tea is located on Back Wynd in Aberdeen’s city centre. Taro milk tea and matcha tea are just a few of the flavours to choose from, which come with bubble tea’s distinctive tapioca pearls. Delicious.

Moonfish Café

Fish options at Moonfish Café.

Looking for a quality dining experience this weekend? Moonfish Café on Aberdeen’s Correction Wynd is well worth a visit. Its kitchen brings British cuisine to life for lunch or evening dinner. Fish dishes including poached halibut star in its main menu while its small dish starters like BBQ duck also shine. Pair with a local gin for a meal out to remember.

Highlander Café Bus

Bacon and egg in a bun at The Highlander Café Bus.

One of Aberdeen’s most unusual cafés has to be The Highlander Café Bus on Beach Boulevard. We’re used to seeing double decker buses on our city streets, but the views this bus renovation offers from its café seats across the sea are exquisite. Brunch dishes like muffins and burgers, freakshakes and spicy chicken wings bring that Friday beach feeling despite the cold.

Blue Elephant

Chicken tikka biryani served with raita.

George Street is home to a flurry of local food businesses, including Indian restaurant, The Blue Elephant. Offering both dine-in and takeaway, it has a wide range of homely Indian cuisine that’s great for couples or families to enjoy. Classics like chicken biryani and tandoori dishes are popular favourites, but its speciality curries are worth exploring – if you’re not afraid to tackle the heat!

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal