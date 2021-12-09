Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Society

Buckfast mulled wine anyone? Siberia bar gets into the Christmas spirit

By Rosemary Lowne
December 9, 2021, 11:20 am Updated: December 9, 2021, 5:06 pm
Winter warmer: Buckfast mulled wine is proving to be a big hit at Siberia.
Winter warmer: Buckfast mulled wine is proving to be a big hit at Siberia.

From blood orange margaritas and coconut white Russians to Buckfast mulled wine and blueberry inspired cocktails, ‘tis the season to be merry’ at Siberia bar.

Buzzing to be back behind the bar with her work ‘family’, assistant manager Nicole Roy says this Christmas season feels particularly special at the Belmont Street venue, especially as they’ve just launched their mouthwatering Christmas cocktail menu.

Christmas spirit: Nicole Roy and the team at Siberia are bringing to life the spirit of Christmas with their festive cocktails. Picture Wullie Marr.

“We’ve got some really exciting drinks on our winter menu as we’ve been working with some big brands including Bacardi rum, Patrón (a brand of Tequila products) and Bombay Sapphire gin.

“One of my favourite new cocktails is the Patrón Blood Orange Margarita blood orange margarita, I love a margarita anyway so to have one of them on the menu is really exciting.

“That cocktail has got Patrón (tequila), Martini Fiero (a blend of white wines and botanicals), sugar syrup, lime juice and some salt, it’s amazing.”

A thing of beauty: The aptly named Sage Over Beauty cocktail is a mix of Frangelico (a hazelnut liqueur), St Germain, lemon juice, sugar syrup, sage leaves and aquafaba. Picture Wullie Marr.

Eight cocktails

With eight wintery inspired cocktails on the menu, Nicole says there’s something to suit all taste buds.

“I’ve created my first ever cocktail on the menu called Peeling Good which has a grapefruit cordial we made in-house as well as Bombay Sapphire gin, Martini Rosso (an aromatized fortified wine) and Angostura Bitters, it’s so tasty.

“We’re also doing a Coconut White Russian with Bacardi Coconut, Kahlua and milk.

“We get a lot of orders of white Russians and the great thing is that we’re not restricted to our menu so if people wanted anything a little bit more classic then we can definitely cater to that as much as we can.”

Everything’s peachy: The King’s Peach cocktail is a mix of Bacardi, RinQuinQuin peach liqueur, Amaretto, spice peach syrup, ginger ale, lemon juice and peach bitters. Picture Wullie Marr.

The spirit of Christmas

Another cocktail packing a fruity punch is J’Adore Mon Cherry, a Bacardi Spice, Limoncello, cranberry, cherry puree, lemon juice, sugar syrup and Aquafaba ( a vegan egg substitute).

And with a name like ‘Berry Superstitious’, it comes as no surprise that orders have been flying in for the cocktail creation that blends Bombay Sapphire gin with St Germain ( an elderflower liqueur), blueberry syrup, lemon juice and Aquafaba.

Peeling good: Nicole created this delicious cocktail complete with homemade grapefruit cordial, Bombay Sapphire gin, Martini Rosso and Angostura Bitters. Picture Wullie Marr.

Meanwhile, ‘The King’s Peach’, a cocktail with Bacardi, RinQuinQuin peach liqueur, Amaretto, spice peach syrup, ginger ale, lemon juice and peach bitters is also proving popular as is ‘Sage Over Beauty, a mix of Frangelico (a hazelnut liqueur), St Germain, lemon juice, sugar syrup, sage leaves and aquafaba.

Mulling it over: Siberia’s very own Buckfast mulled wine is again proving popular. Picture Wullie Marr.

But one of the most popular drinks is Siberia’s very own Buckfast mulled wine made with Buckfast tonic wine, red wine, Bacardi spiced rum, Gordon’s sloe gin and Noix de la Saint Jean (a walnut liqueur).

“Our mulled Buckfast has been a big hit the last couple of years,” said Nicole.

“There’s a lot of spices that go into it but I can’t give too much away.”

Video

Homemade vodka and cordials

Also proving popular is the aptly named ‘Pome- Granite City, a warming cocktail with Patrón Silver Tequila, Cointreau, pomegranate syrup, ginger beer, lime juice and mint leaves.

The talented team at Siberia also make their own vodka and cordials in-house.

“We’ve got about 20 flavoured vodkas,” said Nicole.

“And we’ve also got about four or five cordials that we make in-house.”

‘Bar mum’: Assistant manager Nicole is known for her kind, caring and friendly nature with both staff and customers. Picture Wullie Marr.

 Drinks for everyone

It’s not only cocktails that Siberia offers as the bar also has a good range of beers, ciders and non alcoholic drinks including coffee.

“At the moment we’ve got five different lagers, two ciders and Fierce IPA in just now and we’ve also got Twisted Sisters seltzer on draft which is made by one of our director’s Stuart.”

“We’ve got a pretty good gin range just now and we’re working with different brands to get some new things in.

A lot of bottle: Siberia has a wide range of spirits as well as no alcohol options such as coffee. Picture Wullie Marr.

The bar mum

Described by her colleagues as the “bar mum” for her way of taking people under her wing and looking out for others, Nicole’s kind and caring nature has definitely rubbed off as the venue is known for its friendly and chilled out vibes.

“I’ve grown to be called the bar mum, even though I’m one of the youngest out of everyone,” laughed Nicole.

“I just like to look out for everyone and if anyone has ever got any issues I like to make sure that everyone is OK as I don’t like to see anyone sad.

“We’ve had a few staff that are students who have moved away from home and they come into working in a bar where everyone is quite close to one another, it can be quite intimidating so I think it’s good to have that person there. I like to make sure that everyone is included and everyone is OK.”

Shaking things up: Nicole says Siberia is like one big family.Picture Wullie Marr.

Relaxed atmosphere

Known for its chilled-out vibes and friendly atmosphere, Nicole says Siberia is where everyone is welcome.

“Siberia is one of those places where people come for any occasion,” said Nicole.

“Whether it’s for a chilled-out coffee with your pals, for lunch or a really good for a night out, we cater for everyone.

“We also have DJs so it’s nice to see people standing back up at the bar again and having a DJ back in and seeing people dancing. It feels nice to see that again.”

Chilled-out vibes: The bar is the perfect place to shelter from the winter weather. Picture Wullie Marr.

As a ‘people person’, Nicole, 22, says Siberia feels like home.

“I’ve been brought up to be a very sociable person,” said Nicole.

“I think more than anything I just love the people and just love that it’s like one big family at Siberia, everyone us really close with each other.

“It doesn’t feel like you’re going to work sometimes.

“Although there are some days that are hard it always makes it a bit easier when you’ve got a good team around you that are your friends as well.”

People person: Nicole loves getting to know all the customers who come into the bar. Picture Wullie Marr.

After studying commercial photography at college and university, Nicole was destined to become the bar’s official photographer.

“I’ve always had an interest in photography since I was about 14-15 so it’s good that I’ve managed to tie in Siberia as I take the photos for our social media page.

“Eventually the plan is to tie in photography with hospitality.”

Raising the bar: Siberia has all the right ingredients for a great day or evening out. Picture Wullie Marr.

And as a night owl, Nicole says she doesn’t mind working the twilight hours.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I’m not a morning person,” said Nicole.

“I enjoy working during the day but I do enjoy working at night, it saves me money from going out at night.”

A warm welcome awaits at Siberia. Picture Wullie Marr.

Outside of the busy bar, Nicole enjoys winding down with friends and family.

“I’m getting back in to reading books and that chills me out and I love hanging out with friends and family,” said Nicole.

“I love going out for meals and drinks.

“Now the cinema is back open, I love going.”

A round of questions with Nicole Roy

Nicole Roy, the assistant manager at Siberia.

It’s the end of the day, what do you pour yourself?

My go-to would have to be a gin and tonic, simple but effective.

If you were a drink, what would you be and why?

I think I’d say a Bramble cocktail, it’s short and sweet but packs a punch.

Most unusual drink you’ve ever tried?

I’ve had a few strange requests over the last few years that I’m usually intrigued to try them but I think the worst one I’ve tasted would have to be OVD (an Old Vatted Demerara rum) and orange juice – not for me at all.

What’s the most under-rated drink?

I’d probably say a mojito, it’s a classic but I think a really good one is hard to come by.

What’s in your drinks cabinet at home?

Lots of gin, I also enjoy a glass of white wine sometimes, and of course there’s always beer in the fridge.

Best food and drink pairing?

Easy, nachos with a margarita.

If you were stuck on a desert island, what three drinks would be there with you?

I’d have to go for coffee, gin and an ice cold pint of Tennents – can’t get any better than that.

You have to make a drink to represent Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire. What would that be?

Maybe a Rob Roy cocktail, with a good local whisky. It’s simple and works well since that’s my surname too.

 You have to serve your favourite superhero or celebrity a drink. Who is it and what do you serve?

At the moment, I’d have to say Lady Gaga and I’d probably serve her something like an Old Fashioned (a whisky based cocktail) because she’s an old soul and apparently loves whisky.

Tell us a secret trick of the trade?

Communication is key. We’re constantly saying this to each other at work and it really does make life easier.

To find out more about Siberia, you can go to their social media pages including Instagram, Facebook or website 

