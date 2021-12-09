Society Awards 2022 gathers pace with preparations underway

An error occurred. Please try again.

Well, the cat is well and truly out the bag. The Society Awards 2022, in association with Aberdeen Inspired, has officially launched.

Getting an application in might be the last thing on your mind this festive season, but as our prior winners can ascertain, it’s well worth it.

From exciting new categories which reflect the current climate, to new faces on the judging panel, it’s a night not to be missed.

Of course we don’t like to reveal everything at once, and we’re currently in talks with a rather exclusive and top-secret venue.

We want to make sure that you have a fantastic evening, so the finer details are currently getting picked over, with a massive dose of finesse and sparkle for good measure.

What I can tell you, however, is that you’ll need to dig out your dancing shoes for March 31.

But what is The Society Awards all about?

The awards aim to recognise and reward hard-working businesses within Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s retail, wellbeing, lifestyle, food and drink sectors.”

This is about raising a glass to the people who make the north-east a fantastic place to be.

And if your business is only just off the ground, fear not, there’s an award for that with Newcomer of the Year.

You can enter at www.aberdeensocietyawards.co.uk, but get your skates on. Entries close at midnight on January 7.

We’re taking a look at the categories, should you be in need of some inspiration.

If you’re thinking of putting in for Bar of the Year, this is what we’re after.

It should be a well-known spot in Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire.

This bar will boast regular clientele and a fantastic, diverse range of drinks.

From fabulous cocktail menus, to quirky drinks trees, not to mention a solid core offering of ice-cold beers, this vibrant bar will be bustling with party-goers.

Staff will provide a friendly service and put customers’ needs first.

Plus they’ll have a good knowledge of the local drinks industry and all it has to offer, knowing what’s hot and what’s not.

This category didn’t run in 2020 for obvious reasons, so we hope it will be making a very loud and much celebrated return come awards night.

Social media has changed how many people run their businesses, with some people using their Instagram page to sell their products.

Here at Society, we love the ‘Gram, so it seemed only right to do a strong nod to online.

Best Social Media Presence of the Year is open to any company or individual who is able to demonstrate an innovative and effective use of social media, which has been used as a key tool to developing their business.

From using Instagram stories, to daily Facebook posts or tweets, to strong use of video, the winner of this award will have a strong targeted following who engage regularly online. Screenshots must be supplied to showcase this.

Smoke and Soul were victorious at our 2020 virtual awards, and Lindsay Jackson who runs the smoked meats company with Corey Milne, believes social media can be a tool for doing good.

“There is a lot of negativity around social media and how it affects our mental health,” said Lindsay.

We’ve always aimed to do good with our social channels; alongside promoting our own business, we’ve made a conscious effort over the years with sharing positive news stories, spreading awareness for mental health issues and shining a light on other local independent businesses through our page too.”

“So to be awarded ‘Social Media Presence of the Year’ for making the online world a little more positive was a real honour.”

And where would we be without our relaxed cafes?

Casual Dining/Coffee House of the Year stands as a hub of the local community offering a relaxed and homely atmosphere, regular clientele will be a testament to the success of the business.

Although the food offering may be simple and quick to prepare, the quality will not be any less than perfect.

The ideal place to catch up with friends, or cosy up with a hot cuppa and a copy of the latest Society, this eatery is like a home offering great value for money. The winner of this award will be based in Aberdeen or the Shire.

So there we have it, get entering.