Talk of the Town: Pizzas, scones and fine dining

By Jamie Wilde
February 3, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 3, 2022, 3:32 pm
Pizza? Don't mind if we do.

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week. From pizzas to sumptuous scones, start February the best way with some north-east food and drink.

Sally’s

Sally’s sticky toffee pudding.

A visit to Portlethen wouldn’t be complete without having a nose inside Sally’s on Barclayhill Place – one of the town’s most popular cafés. Great for breakfast with dishes like bacon pancakes, lunch with belly-warming pies or any time of day with its luscious home bakes and gorgeous desserts like this sticky toffee pudding, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at Sally’s.

The Globe Inn

The Globe Inn.

The Globe Inn on North Silver Street may be a short distance from Aberdeen’s city centre, but it’s perfect if you’re after a place with that cosy, traditional feel to warm you up this February. Its winter cocktails have worked a treat for customers – grab them while you still can – and with regular games and quiz nights, you’re guaranteed some entertainment too.

Eat on the Green

Eat on the Green, spicy cauliflower soup.

Eat on the Green is a fine dining restaurant that makes the very most of local produce. With its kitchen headed by the Kilted Chef, Craig Wilson, excellent dishes come in abundance. Menus shift regularly in keeping with seasonal produce, but expect to start with a warming soup followed by succulent meat dishes before finishing off with quality cheeses.

Scone Aberdeen

Scone Aberdeen’s homemade sponge cake.

Aberdeen’s Bon Accord centre is full of big-name brands and fashion delights. But it’s also home to Scone, an independent coffee shop run by couple Ron and Bean Russell. Sweet treats are Scone’s forte. Traybakes, meringues, cakes and, of course, freshly bakes scones are perfect for an afternoon shopping stop-off. Enjoy with a coffee or sumptuously sweet milkshake for the full Scone experience.

The Gaff

The Gaff’s haggis pizza.

Everyone loves pizza. But at The Gaff in Ellon, pizzas are that little bit more special. From its Bridge Street base, The Gaff’s Italian wood fired oven produces succulent pizzas with an array of traditional and creative toppings. Its latest offer will keep the kids entertained. Treat them to its new kids meal, which comes with a 9” pizza and juice of their choice.

