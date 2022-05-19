Talk of the Town: Summer breeze cocktails? Yes please

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

New cocktail creations from this Aberdeen bar are bound to get you into the summer spirit. But if that’s not enough, there’s sumptuous bakes, hot curries and one-of-a-kind Asian cuisine making a mark in the north-east right now.

Fancy a nice cocktail to brighten up your summer? Noose and Monkey on Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen has just the thing. Its new summer breeze mojito was a former cocktail of the month but now has its own place firmly on the menu. This gin-based delight is packed with fruity flavours, cooled with ice and topped with a sprig of fresh mint – summer in a glass.

Aberdeen locals may remember Padthai when it first launched back at the old Aberdeen Market. Now, the owners have just opened up their new premises on Union Street where diners can enjoy traditional hotpot cooking – the first of its kind in Aberdeen – where you can decide how long you boil or grill your own veg, meat or seafood ingredients at your table. A fun and unique restaurant experience.

The Square in Monymusk is home to the Grant Arms Hotel. Make the most of this venue’s courtyard café where you can enjoy bagels and paninis followed by a slice of a sumptuous homemade bake. The hotel’s evening restaurant is also open on Fridays and Saturdays and on Sundays you can enjoy specially prepared Sunday roasts. What’s not to like?

Following a decade of work, the newly opened Greyhope Bay Centre by Torry Battery in Aberdeen has been offering locals brand new scenic seaside experiences. Its large glass windows offer some of the best views in Aberdeen. Inside, its café run by The Liberty Kitchen has been serving up fresh coffees and homemade cakes – the perfect accompaniment for soaking in those stunning views.

Pinehurst Lodge Hotel, situated by Pitmedden Road in Dyce, is a top spot for finding some of the freshest food specials in the north-east. Each week, this hotel’s restaurant loves to rustle up new dishes ideal for lunch or dinner. The herb focaccia sandwich and super-hot scotch curry have been recent favourites. Look out for its latest creations via socials.