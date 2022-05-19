Talk of the Town: Summer breeze cocktails? Yes please

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Talk of the Town: Summer breeze cocktails? Yes please

By Jamie Wilde
May 19, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 19, 2022, 3:17 pm
If you're looking for cocktails to get you into the summer mood, you've come to the right place.
Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

New cocktail creations from this Aberdeen bar are bound to get you into the summer spirit. But if that’s not enough, there’s sumptuous bakes, hot curries and one-of-a-kind Asian cuisine making a mark in the north-east right now.

Noose & Monkey

Noose & Monkey’s summer breeze cocktails.

Fancy a nice cocktail to brighten up your summer? Noose and Monkey on Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen has just the thing. Its new summer breeze mojito was a former cocktail of the month but now has its own place firmly on the menu. This gin-based delight is packed with fruity flavours, cooled with ice and topped with a sprig of fresh mint – summer in a glass.

Padthai Hotpot and Grill

Padthai has opened a hotpot & grill restaurant on Union Street, Aberdeen.

Aberdeen locals may remember Padthai when it first launched back at the old Aberdeen Market. Now, the owners have just opened up their new premises on Union Street where diners can enjoy traditional hotpot cooking – the first of its kind in Aberdeen – where you can decide how long you boil or grill your own veg, meat or seafood ingredients at your table. A fun and unique restaurant experience.

Grant Arms Hotel

Fruity tart at the Grant Arms Hotel.

The Square in Monymusk is home to the Grant Arms Hotel. Make the most of this venue’s courtyard café where you can enjoy bagels and paninis followed by a slice of a sumptuous homemade bake. The hotel’s evening restaurant is also open on Fridays and Saturdays and on Sundays you can enjoy specially prepared Sunday roasts. What’s not to like?

Greyhope Bay Centre

Bakes at Greyhope Bay Centre’s café, community and education space.

Following a decade of work, the newly opened Greyhope Bay Centre by Torry Battery in Aberdeen has been offering locals brand new scenic seaside experiences. Its large glass windows offer some of the best views in Aberdeen. Inside, its café run by The Liberty Kitchen has been serving up fresh coffees and homemade cakes – the perfect accompaniment for soaking in those stunning views.

Pinehurst Lodge Hotel

Scotch curry at Pinehurst Lodge Hotel.

Pinehurst Lodge Hotel, situated by Pitmedden Road in Dyce, is a top spot for finding some of the freshest food specials in the north-east. Each week, this hotel’s restaurant loves to rustle up new dishes ideal for lunch or dinner. The herb focaccia sandwich and super-hot scotch curry have been recent favourites. Look out for its latest creations via socials.

