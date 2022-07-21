Talk of the Town: Ease your hunger at new Aberdeen beach food truck

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

Fan of street food? Read below to find out all about a brand new street food truck bringing tasty grub to Aberdeen beach – as well as another in Aberdeenshire with a sweeter touch.

The Hungry Beast

If you’re after some “dirty loaded grub” as described by award-winning Aberdeen chef Graham Mitchell, then this new permanent food spot at Aberdeen beach is just for you.

The Hungry Beast is Graham’s new street food outlet. Burgers, hot dogs and loaded fries are its core offerings.

And one thing’s for sure, you certainly won’t leave here feeling hungry.

Little Molly’s Cheesecake

Fans of Little Molly’s Cheesecake are in for a treat as the Aberdeenshire business has now set up its new mobile premises – the cheesecake van.

Keep an eye out for this van of sweetness coming to a location near you this summer.

Banoffee, chocolate orange and salted caramel are just a few of the delightful cheesecake flavours on offer.

The Bay Fish and Chips

One of the most popular food spots in Stonehaven is undoubtedly The Bay Fish and Chips.

Situated on Beach Road, award-winning fish suppers are served with warmth and personality here.

North Sea haddock is the star of the show, but The Bay’s own fish burgers and fishcakes are also well worth tucking into. Fish and chips by the seaside – is there anything better?

No. 10 Bar and Restaurant

Aberdeen’s west end is home to No. 10 Bar and Restaurant. The venue has been welcoming locals since 1986 and is still going strong.

Favourite dishes like chargrilled garlic lamb cutlets have been a hit so far this summer.

Piri piri spatchcock poussin is one of the latest additions to its stylish food menu and, of course, cocktails also come with added pizzazz here.

Revolution

Looking for a popular drinks spot in Aberdeen? Revolution on Belmont Street has been at the core of the Granite City’s nightlife scene for a number of years.

Boozy brunch options are a popular staple. Food and drink deals are also available most days and you’ll definitely find a party atmosphere here with dance floor space to get your groove on.