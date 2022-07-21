Talk of the Town: Ease your hunger at new Aberdeen beach food truck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Society

Talk of the Town: Ease your hunger at new Aberdeen beach food truck

By Jamie Wilde
July 21, 2022, 11:45 am
Halloumi fries anyone? This new street food truck Aberdeen is whipping up grub galore.
Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

Fan of street food? Read below to find out all about a brand new street food truck bringing tasty grub to Aberdeen beach – as well as another in Aberdeenshire with a sweeter touch.

The Hungry Beast

The Hungry Beast.

If you’re after some “dirty loaded grub” as described by award-winning Aberdeen chef Graham Mitchell, then this new permanent food spot at Aberdeen beach is just for you.

The Hungry Beast is Graham’s new street food outlet. Burgers, hot dogs and loaded fries are its core offerings.

And one thing’s for sure, you certainly won’t leave here feeling hungry.

Little Molly’s Cheesecake

Summer cheesecakes.

Fans of Little Molly’s Cheesecake are in for a treat as the Aberdeenshire business has now set up its new mobile premises – the cheesecake van.

Keep an eye out for this van of sweetness coming to a location near you this summer.

Banoffee, chocolate orange and salted caramel are just a few of the delightful cheesecake flavours on offer.

The Bay Fish and Chips

Haddock and chips at The Bay.

One of the most popular food spots in Stonehaven is undoubtedly The Bay Fish and Chips.

Situated on Beach Road, award-winning fish suppers are served with warmth and personality here.

North Sea haddock is the star of the show, but The Bay’s own fish burgers and fishcakes are also well worth tucking into. Fish and chips by the seaside – is there anything better?

No. 10 Bar and Restaurant

Chargrilled garlic lamb cutlets.

Aberdeen’s west end is home to No. 10 Bar and Restaurant. The venue has been welcoming locals since 1986 and is still going strong.

Favourite dishes like chargrilled garlic lamb cutlets have been a hit so far this summer.

Piri piri spatchcock poussin is one of the latest additions to its stylish food menu and, of course, cocktails also come with added pizzazz here.

Revolution

Rockstar Martini cocktail.

Looking for a popular drinks spot in Aberdeen? Revolution on Belmont Street has been at the core of the Granite City’s nightlife scene for a number of years.

Boozy brunch options are a popular staple. Food and drink deals are also available most days and you’ll definitely find a party atmosphere here with dance floor space to get your groove on.

