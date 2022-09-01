‘Fulfilling my dream’: Aberdeen artist pursues her passion after redundancy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Fulfilling my dream’: Aberdeen artist pursues her passion after redundancy

By Jamie Wilde
September 1, 2022, 11:45 am
Jane Jensen is living the dream running her own full-time art and illustration business.
Nothing good comes with redundancy. But for Jane Jensen, luckily, she’s found a way to bounce back in her career by committing to her love of art full-time.

The Aberdeen illustrator runs her own business called Purplejain.

From Highland cows to otters and majestic stags, Jane’s love of what she affectionately calls her “Scottish beasties” is at the forefront of her eye-catching artwork and gift items such as cards, notebooks and neck warmers.

A selection of Jane’s ‘Scottish beasties’.

A former Gray’s School of Art student, becoming a full-time artist has been one of Jane’s longest-held ambitions.

Now that she’s gone out and done it, she couldn’t be happier.

“Being made redundant earlier this year was heartbreaking, to be honest,” says Jane.

Jane’s Highland cow drawings have proven particularly popular.

“But I’m a believer that everything happens for a reason.

“So many friends and family encouraged me to look at the potential of where I could go with my artwork.

“As much as it’s terrifying, it’s also unbelievably exciting!”

“All I’ve ever wanted to do was draw, and this is now me fulfilling my dream,” Jane Jensen.

Drawn to drawing

Jane’s affinity for putting pen to paper came about from a young age.

She recalls a funny story from her childhood of her dad finding a detailed portrait of a horse that Jane had drawn, which he refused to believe.

“Apparently, being my stubborn little 10-year-old self, I ripped it up in front of him and drew it again to prove to him that I had done it,” she laughs.

“He was so amazed that I’d been able to do it!”

Jane at work.

From then on, there were certainly no doubts of Jane’s illustrating abilities.

Studying graphic design at Gray’s School of Art, Jane was later inspired by surrealists like Salvador Dali as well as the graphic realism of MC Escher (Maurits Cornelis Escher) in her own work.

However, it was more than 20 years later, after a career in retail, the birth of her two children and a further job at Albyn School, that Jane finally reconnected with her love for art.

A selection of Jane’s cards and notebooks.

Since then, she hasn’t looked back.

‘Confidence boost’

“I’d say during the last seven years I’ve been getting more into my artwork again,” Jane says.

“I needed to do something which would stimulate me and make me feel good about myself.

“It all started with the drawing of a lily that my friend brought me.

“I thought ‘will I?’ Eventually, I couldn’t resist.

“Then I posted it up onto my Facebook and the number of responses from that one drawing really helped me build back up my self-esteem.”

Detailed sea otter drawing.

Having been made redundant this year, Jane has spent this summer turning her business from her part-time pursuit into her full-time career.

It’s a position she didn’t think she’d be able to be in. But with events and exhibitions already coming thick and fast, her boldness has certainly paid off.

Prints with personality

“It’s a combination of exhibiting work in art galleries to having local independent stockists as well as events that I cover with my work,” Jane explains.

“I have art giclée prints, tea towels, cards, posters, framed pieces of artwork and many more pieces of my work that people can buy.

A fine catch.

“Artwork can be very much a luxury, especially at the moment, but everyone should have something that’s bright and colourful in their house.

“I like to have work which is practical and useful and it’s an ever-evolving collection.”

Practical items like bags are at the forefront of Jane’s top sellers.

Her creative illustrations of ‘Scottish beasties’ have won the hearts of many customers across the north-east.

“I’m no good at drawing humans!” she laughs, but one thing she’s certainly good at is her old-school approach to drawing and customer interaction.

Stags and cows.

“I draw in biro pen – that’s my weapon of choice,” says Jane.

“My skills are definitely through using paper and pen, which I guess is old school, but it’s a traditional skill and it makes my work unique.

“It’s also great to be out there and interacting with people in person – I love to chat.

“Some people have come up to me and said ‘you’re Purplejain, I follow you on Instagram!’ which is so lovely!”

Supportive creative community

As well as her own artistic talents, Jane adds that the support of friends and family, as well as those involved in Aberdeen’s creative community, have given her the confidence to go out and fulfil her dream.

She plans to seek advice from Business Gateway to become more “business savvy” as well as gain new TikTok skills from her 12-year-old son to further expand her online reach.

Jane in her happy place.

But at the heart of the operation is Jane’s vibrant personality, and it’s this that will no doubt carry her onto future success in her new career.

“We’re really lucky to have such a strong creative network here in Aberdeen,” Jane enthuses.

“There are so many amazing creative people here and everyone is just so kind, supportive and encouraging.

“All I’ve ever wanted to do was draw, and this is now me fulfilling my dream.”

www.instagram.com/purplejain

