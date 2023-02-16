Retro coffee pod Café Sal is causing a stir in Bridge of Don in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Society

Retro coffee pod Café Sal is causing a stir in Bridge of Don in Aberdeen

By Rosemary Lowne
February 16, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 16, 2023, 2:49 pm
Ron Constable is stirring up success with his retro coffee pod. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Ron Constable is stirring up success with his retro coffee pod. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

To most it may just be a mobile coffee van but to Ron Constable Café Sal is the culmination of years of blood, sweat and tears.

As strong as the locally sourced coffee he brews, proud Aberdonian Ron left school without any qualifications, throwing himself into the world of work as a painter and decorator.

Determined to make something of his life, Ron, who lives in Bridge of Don, then spent 10 years studying to become a primary school teacher while bringing up his children single handedly.

Aged 65 and Ron is showing no signs of slowing down as he juggles work as the joint local association secretary at the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) teaching union with Café Sal, the mobile speciality coffee service he set up.

Ron sources his coffee from local supplier Figment Coffee and makes all his cakes by hand. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

“The way I look at it is that nothing is beyond you if you’re willing to put in the work to gain the knowledge and understanding to put you in that position,” says Ron.

“You need a drive and you have to learn from your mistakes.”

Inspired by farmer’s markets

It was his love of visiting farmers markets that inspired Ron to set up Café Sal, the retro style coffee pod he set up serving everything from fresh coffee, sourced from Figment Coffee in Aberdeen, to hot chocolates and tasty sweet treats.

“We used to go farmer’s markets and I noticed that the coffee stalls always had a steady queue,” says Rob.

“So it was always in the back of my head to do something like that when I retire because I’m not one to sit back, I’m always looking for the next thing to do.”

It was during lockdown when Ron perfected his home baking. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Leap in the dark

Percolating his ideas, Ron methodically did his research before investing in a quirky mobile coffee pod.

“I did a lot of research and looked at all the different trailers you could get,” says Ron.

“I then came across this company in Gloucestershire that makes catering pods which have a retro look.

“After much consideration and after visiting the company to see the pods, I invested in one.

“It was a total leap in the dark as I have no expertise in catering apart from making coffee at home.”

Ron’s sweet treats are perfect with a cuppa. Photo supplied by Cafe Sal.

Perseverance pays off

Naming his business after his partner of 20 years Sally Small, Ron delighted his neighbours by giving them first dibs on his hot drinks and home baking.

“I had a soft opening in my street so my neighbours, family and friends benefitted immensely from my coffee and bakes,” laughs Ron.

Struggling to get a spot at the local farmers markets, Ron’s perseverance paid off as he eventually got his chance to take his business to Braemar Farmer’s Market in July last year.

Building up his reputation on the farmers market scene, Ron has since worked at various events including the Huntly Hairst, The Affa Fine open air market which runs throughout the area as well as the Alford Christmas fayre and at the sports complex Knockburn Loch.

Asked what makes his mobile coffee business any different from other vendors, Ron says it’s his attention to detail and excellence.

A friendly smile is always served up with good coffee and fine pieces at Ron’s coffee pod. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

“My whole ethos is excellence,” says Ron.

“You’ve got to have the best product if you want people to come back to you.

“That’s why I source my coffee from Figment Coffee and instead of just putting a tea bag in a mug, adding hot water and charging £2.20, I source my tea from The Brew Tea Company so it’s a whole leaf tea which is brewed in a tea pot.”

Demand for Ron’s hot chocolate has also been through the roof.

“I underestimated how popular the hot chocolate would be,” says Ron.

“So much so that I’m looking at making a more Italian style hot chocolate.”

Chocoholics will have their sweet tooth satisfied as Ron serves up delicious hot chocolates. Photo supplied by Ron Constable.

French crispy croissants

Those with a sweet tooth are also in for a treat as Ron is a dab hand at home baking.

“I make everything from Rolo brownies to Kit Kat and Mars Bar slices,” says Ron.

“I also make my own Portuguese custard tarts (pastéis de nata).

“At the moment I’m also experimenting with croissants and Danish pastries but I’m not going to sell them until I get them absolutely right.

“I don’t just want to produce a supermarket croissant I want to produce a French crispy croissant.”

Ron is in the process of perfecting his croissants. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Summer frappe

Looking ahead to summer and Ron has already got the recipe for the perfect iced chilled drink.

“This summer I’m going to offer Frappes as I’ve just bought an expensive liquidiser which can crush ice,” says Ron.

“The iced coffees sell really well.”

And when Ron is not brewing up coffee, he can be found playing his favourite sport.

“The other great thing in my life is volleyball,” says Ron.

“I think you need a passion in your life as everyone goes through hard times but as long as you’ve got that passion it carries you through and you’ve always got that.”

Supportive family

And the milk to Ron’s Americano is undoubtedly his stellar support network made up of his partner Sally, his grown-up children Daniel and Deborah, his grandchildren and Sally’s children Drew and Adam and their children.

“They’ve been a great support over the years,” says Ron.

Now in his happy place chatting to customers, Ron is excited about what’s to come.

“I spend half my time chatting to the customers as you get to meet some really interesting people and you get to know the fellow stall owners too and their stories,” says Ron.

“Last year was all about me finding my feet so this year I want to go for it.

“One of my ideas is to speak to companies to see if I can bring my pod along to offer a Friday treat type of event.

“But the main stay is definitely the farmer’s markets and festivals.”

A round of questions with Ron Constable

Coffee is Ron’s strong point. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

What’s your favourite food and drink pairing?

A freshly brewed latte with coconut milk and a Rolo brownie. The coconut works well with the sweetness of the brownie.

If you were a drink, what would you be and why?

An Affogato with strong espresso, vanilla ice cream and crushed ice. You can get very busy at events, so you need strength but have to remain cool under pressure.

Most unusual food you’ve tried?

Doesn’t seem unusual now but when it first appeared, sushi was amazing.

What’s the most under-rated drink?

Iced fruit teas. Bags of flavours that give your taste buds a real shock.

What’s in your drinks cabinet at home?

It’s pretty eclectic. We love cocktails so lots of varied ingredients.

What’s in your fridge at home?

Milk alternatives, mainly almond or oat as well as a good stock of home bakes, fresh veg and fruit and always a lot of fish.

If you were stuck on a desert island, what three drinks would be there with you?

Iced coffees of course, always refreshing. Also a fruit drink probably apple juice and a good stock of craft beer.

You have to make a drink to represent Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire. What would that be?

I think it would have to be an Mocha. Strong espresso, chocolate topped with fresh cream, drizzled with caramel syrup and a sprinkling of crushed shortbread and dark chocolate. In other words the drink version of millionaires shortbread.

You have to serve your favourite superhero or celebrity. Who is it and what do you serve?

Dr. Who. An iced latte to keep cool while saving the world.

Tell us a secret trick of the trade?

Simple really. Always use the best ingredients that you can get.

For more information about Café Sal check out their Facebook.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Society

Quirky is one word to describe How Bizarre How Bizarre, a new shop in Stonehaven offering all things weird and wonderful. Pictured are owners David Neill and Adele Mackie with their adorable therapet Rudi. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Buckfast chocolate is one of the quirky products available at a new eco shop…
Siam Cottage has been a staple of Aberdeen's dining scene for a long time. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Siam Cottage's Thai food continues to hit the mark in Aberdeen
Jon Mitchell is doing things a little differently in Peterhead. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Trailblazing Peterhead optical boutique remains climate conscious while ensuring customers feel Very Spexy
Enjoy a palentines feast at Second Home. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Enjoy cafes, cocktails and conversation in Aberdeen this weekend
Andy Morrison of Glentanar Bar caught up with Society about the kitchen residency initiative. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's Glentanar Bar looking for chef of the future to take over kitchen
Stepping into Cup is like stepping into wonderland. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Step into Wonderland as Aberdeen cafe Cup celebrates 10th birthday with new look
Alexandra Arnold started Panda Bear Bijoux in lockdown. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Oldmeldrum mum turns lockdown hobby into thriving bespoke jewellery business
An array of dishes sampled at Vovem on Union Street in Aberdeen's city centre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Relaxed fine dining is what you'll find at Vovem Meat and Liquor…
CR0039675 First look at the new second-floor area at Ivy Lodge on Shiprow in Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 25/11/2022
Talk of the Town: Afternoon tea at Meldrum House, quiz night at Ivy Lodge…
Almondine's cabinet always looks picture perfect. Image: Almondine
Talk of the Town: Enjoy sweet treats at home and on the high street…

Most Read

1
Aden Caravan and Camping Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
2
Inspections have been done to make sure the road is safe following the crash. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Safety inspections on A947 after ‘fireball’ tanker crash with driver taken to hospital
3
Keith Milne. Image: DC Thomson
Man guzzled pills from underpants as police tried to search him
4
This charming home comes with its own woodland. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers LLP.
Wonderful woodland home on the market in Aboyne for £700,000
5
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
Serial seagull shooter ordered to surrender weapons but escapes further punishment
6
Varinder Sood's Cafe Society sits opposite the new Shell office. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Shell office puts Aberdeen cafes on high alert as 1,000 potential customers flood…
7
CR0041190 Reporter Name - Kathryn Wylie Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture Shows - Mark Hall NEEDS ID BY KATHRYN WYLLIE Wednesday the 15 February 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Man with ‘drunken tongue’ hurled homophobic and religious slurs as he resisted arrest
8
14 reasons why Nicola Sturgeon has stepped down as first minister
9
File photo dated 25/04/22 of Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who has been urged to back a bid for a green freeport in the north east of Scotland. PA Photo. Issue date: Thursday August 11, 2022. A consortium consisting of Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeenshire Council, Port of Aberdeen, Peterhead Port Authority and the city's airport, launched the bid in June. See PA story SCOTLAND Freeports. Photo credit should read: Michal Wachucik/PA Wire
What Nicola Sturgeon delivered (and didn’t) for the north and north-east
10
Andrew Wallace admitted throwing a Pot Noodle at a group of Ukrainians. Image: DC Thomson.
Man jailed after he threw Pot Noodle at group of Ukrainians

More from Press and Journal

Aircraft at Benbecula Airport
Now overtime ban adds to Highlands and Islands Airports wage row
The Scotland Loves Local Aberdeen Gift Card. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council invests £1.33 million on Scotland Loves Local Gift Card
Kate Forbes remains tight-lipped over SNP leadership bid
Tetris trailer
Can you spot any Aberdeen scenes? Trailer for Hollywood movie Tetris released
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 29th September '22 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at Inverness High Court this morning as the Jury are sent out to consider their verdict in the case.
Anguish for Renee MacRae's family as detective reveals he planned fresh attempt to quiz…
Uniforms will be recycled in Argyll and Bute. Image: Shutterstock.
'Saving the purse, and planet': Argyll and Bute Council launches school uniform recycling scheme
Elgin City goalkeeping coach Steven Dunn. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City's 51-year-old goalkeeping coach Steven Dunn could become SPFL's oldest player
A teenager has been charged after a series of attempted break-ins in Aberdeen. Image: Stock.
Teen charged following series of crimes in Bridge of Don
John Macleod was instrumental in progressing diabetes treatment - but it's claimed his efforts are being overlooked. Image: JJR Macleod Memorial Statue Society
Aberdeen 'medical hero' to be immortalised with first storytelling statue in Scotland
Highland League Weekly EXTRA, with highlights of the Aberdeenshire Shield final between Fraserburgh and Buckie Thistle, is out now.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Aberdeenshire Shield final highlights after Buckie Thistle and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented