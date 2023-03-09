Talk of the Town: BioCafe’s fresh new menu has some bite

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drams, cheesecakes and buddha bowls, this week’s Talk of the Town is gloriously eclectic round-up of all the some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots.

BioCafe

Vegan or not, this trendy wee cafe’s new menu is sure to whet the appetite.

We’re particularly drooling over the vegan and gluten free red Thai rice noodles buddha bowl with homemade sticky sesame tofy, red rice noodles, fresh veggies, sweet peanut sauce, papaya and microgreens.

They also have salted peanut butter and maple coffee shakes – what’s not to love!

Fat Batch

For a sweet taste of summer, Fat Batch‘s s’mores crispie will leave you dreaming of toasting marshmallows over the camp fire.

Made using their homemade fluff and topped with white chocolate, crushed digestives and toasted marshmallows.

It’s perfect with a good cuppa.

The Bread Maker

Is there anything better in life than afternoon tea?

We think not which is why we’re loving The Bread Maker’s Mother’s Day afternoon offer.

Priced at £24 for two people and with collection or delivery available, it’s the sweetest way to spend March 19.

Little Molly’s Cheesecake

Finish your walk along Aberdeen beach front with a trip to this quirky wee cheesecake van.

That’s right, cheesecake lovers will be in sweet heaven as there are loads of flavours to choose from including Terry’s Chocolate Orange, Mint Aero, banoffee pie and Biscoff.

CASC Aberdeen

From drams and beers to coffee, this brilliant and character filled bar is toasting some good news after extending its opening hours.

Returning to its pre Covid opening hours, the bar will be open from 11am to 1am every day.

We’ll certainly raise our glasses to that.