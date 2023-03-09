Talk of the Town: BioCafe’s fresh new menu has some bite

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Talk of the Town: BioCafe’s fresh new menu has some bite

By Rosemary Lowne
March 9, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 9, 2023, 11:49 am
We're drooling over BioCafe's Biscoff waffle. Photo supplied by BioCafe.
We're drooling over BioCafe's Biscoff waffle. Photo supplied by BioCafe.

Drams, cheesecakes and buddha bowls, this week’s Talk of the Town is gloriously eclectic round-up of all the some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots.

BioCafe

It’s impossible not to get serious food envy when staring at this photo. Photo supplied by Bio Cafe.

Vegan or not, this trendy wee cafe’s new menu is sure to whet the appetite.

We’re particularly drooling over the vegan and gluten free red Thai rice noodles buddha bowl with homemade sticky sesame tofy, red rice noodles, fresh veggies, sweet peanut sauce, papaya and microgreens.

They also have salted peanut butter and maple coffee shakes – what’s not to love!

Fat Batch

The s’mores crispy is a sweet and fluffy sensation. Image: Fat Batch

For a sweet taste of summer, Fat Batch‘s s’mores crispie will leave you dreaming of toasting marshmallows over the camp fire.

Made using their homemade fluff and topped with white chocolate, crushed digestives and toasted marshmallows.

It’s perfect with a good cuppa.

The Bread Maker

Afternoon tea is the perfect way to spend Mother’s Day on March 19. Image: The Bread Maker

Is there anything better in life than afternoon tea?

We think not which is why we’re loving The Bread Maker’s Mother’s Day afternoon offer.

Priced at £24 for two people and with collection or delivery available, it’s the sweetest way to spend March 19.

Little Molly’s Cheesecake

These little pots of cheesecake joy are sure to satisfy beach goers. Image: Little Molly’s Cheesecake

Finish your walk along Aberdeen beach front with a trip to this quirky wee cheesecake van.

That’s right, cheesecake lovers will be in sweet heaven as there are loads of flavours to choose from including Terry’s Chocolate Orange, Mint Aero, banoffee pie and Biscoff.

CASC Aberdeen

Have a dram good time at CASC Aberdeen. Image: CASC Aberdeen

From drams and beers to coffee, this brilliant and character filled bar is toasting some good news after extending its opening hours.

Returning to its pre Covid opening hours, the bar will be open from 11am to 1am every day.

We’ll certainly raise our glasses to that.

