My Weekend: Crofter/publisher Lynn Michell shares what she loves about her weekends in the Outer Hebrides

Publisher Lynn Michell moved to the island of North Uist two years ago to be near family.

Since then she has become a crofter and shepherds a flock of brown Soay sheep and black Hebridean sheep.

She runs Linen Press, the only UK-wide independent women’s press, now in its 20th year, so has a full schedule of reading manuscripts and editing authors’ work.

Her own novel The Water All Around Me was published last year.

It deals with roots, loneliness and belonging —”maybe because I’m an incomer in a tight, close community.”

Juggling the worlds of crofting, publishing and writing, Lynn finds she’s never off duty, and her weekends bring together all three of her pursuits.

Looking after her sheep is a source of constant joy.

“Crofts are as rare as hen’s teeth, and I jumped at the one I now tenant.

“At this late stage of life, I’m a beginner-shepherdess, looking after brown and black sheep.

“No-one told me that it is hugely engrossing, emotionally involving, and that I have so much to learn before I can claim to do the job properly.

“Around me are crofters born and bred with 40 years of experience, and they have been kind.

“Each morning, I wake to the shadows of sheep outside my bedroom window.

“They are sweet, clever souls. They know when I get up, when it’s feeding time, and they recognise my voice and come running in a file when I call.

“I think they know their names. Last spring, the ewes had lambs, taking themselves off to hidden corners to produce their young, and leading me a fine song and dance until I found them.

Lynn finds shepherding very rewarding

“I didn’t anticipate that it would quickly become so very rewarding. I love those sheep, and looking after them doesn’t stop because it’s Friday.”

She’ll fit in the other ‘never-ending kaleidoscope of tasks’ connected with publishing.

“There’s marketing to do and meetings with my fabulous eight interns who give their valuable time and creative energy to this small company.

“I work with a capable website manager and a trusty typesetter.

“My sister does the books.

“I see myself as happily running along a line of spinning plates, giving each a twirl as I pass, and not letting any drop to the ground.

“Why stop because the calendar says it’s Friday?”

Meanwhile, creative inspiration for her own writing appears when least expected.

“Writing is a lot like breathing for those of us who do it, so we don’t stop at weekends.

“Scenes appear in small snippets or as snatches of dialogue when I’m walking the dog or vacuuming the living room.”

But there is one Saturday night ritual which Lynn won’t forgo. She needs a good murder.

“There is a very important pause on a Saturday evening as the sun drops into the sea and I curl up on the bed with my laptop to watch a whodunnit.

“This time is sacrosanct.

Lynn loves crime drama

“Many years ago, I started with Morse, moved on to Lewis, and then the noir and beautifully photographed Endeavour.

“I was close to tears watching the last episode of the last season.

“But there was one more. I found Shetland and fell in love with DI Perez and his feisty Glaswegian side-kick, Tosh, and of course the background is so very like my own, the islands and the sea, the huge skies and the solitude.

“So where will I turn next? How do you follow Jimmy Perez? My perfect Saturday is incomplete without a murder or two in a wildly incomprehensible plot.”

Sundays still have their own identity on the islands.

“They have a slightly different feel, are softer and quieter.

“On this island, people stop work and go to church.

“Maybe I move down a gear or leave longer pauses. Time slows. Sometimes I steal away to one of the gorgeous beaches of white sand and turquoise sea.

“My perfect weekend is the one that rolls in every week. I am blessed to be in a place that has an epic, watery presence, and I love taking care of my small flock of Hebridean and Soay sheep. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

You might also enjoy:

My Ideal Weekend: Angus Peter Campbell surrounds himself with music, food and the love of family

My Weekend: Skye stunt rider Danny MacAskill’s love of bikes, bacon and being with friends