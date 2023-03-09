Restaurant review: Spring menu put to the test at Ferryhill House Hotel in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Society

Restaurant review: Spring menu put to the test at Ferryhill House Hotel in Aberdeen

By Ellie House
March 9, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 9, 2023, 12:12 pm
Ferryhill House Hotel appeals across the generations. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Ferryhill House Hotel appeals across the generations. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

Ferryhill House Hotel has struck the perfect balance, from the weight of history to moving with the times as I discovered on a recent visit.

Found on Bon-Accord Street, the imposing white building dates back to 1900 and was previously a rather grand family home.

Now boasting nine bedrooms for overnight stays, the venue does a little bit of everything without appearing to be trying too hard.

Ferryhill House Hotel

We popped along for an early dinner on Sunday and settled on Ferryhill in particular because it has a great children’s play area outside.

This meant our five-year-old year old could burn off some energy, while I caught up with my husband’s granny.

She knows a thing or two about good food and what she likes to eat, opting for simplicity over lavish offerings.

And with the new Spring menu just launched, although you wouldn’t think it with the weather, we had perfect timing.

I reserved a table in advance which I would advise doing as it does get busy, and we were seated in the conservatory dining area.

This is a fantastic space and as you might expect, is filled with light thanks to the glass roof.

The beautiful conservatory is ideal for dining. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson

The A la Carte spring menu was presented after we had ordered our drinks, and I opted to try a rather delicious glass of Pimms.

Rarely a drinker, I really enjoyed this tipple without finding the concoction overpowering.

Evelyn selected an alcohol free beer, whilst my husband and son both had soft drinks.

The food

Now to the menu, and the dishes have clearly been well selected by the team.

Handy categories made all the different options easy to navigate, from sharers to classics and gourmet burgers.

There’s also a gluten free menu and a vegan menu, handy to know.

My husband had already made his decision, thanks to the fact that there was a separate Sunday roast menu available.

You can also choose to eat in the bar area. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

This is on offer from noon, with some very delicious sounding sides such as maple glazed pigs in blankets.

My husband couldn’t be tempted however, instead settling for topside of beef served with roast potatoes, skirlie, Yorkshire pudding, gravy and seasonal vegetables.

Evelyn declared her love of fish, so classic scampi was a winner.

Our five-year-old decided on a kid’s cheese burger before racing off to the playground, with dad in weary pursuit.

I was tempted by sizzling fajitas, which I had witnessed getting delivered to a table on a hot plate with the aforementioned sizzle in action.

I went rogue and selected a starter with two sides,  having opted for Ferryhill House crab cakes, skinny fries and onion rings.

Our food arrived in good time, just as the five-year-old charged back to the table before tucking in with gusto.

My crab cakes were served with Bloody Mary aioli, sauce vierge and micro leaf salad.

Slightly crunchy on the outside and beautifully soft within, they were packed with flavour and the tangy aioli made for the ideal dipping sauce.

The micro leaf salad really was of the micro variety, but at least it didn’t detract attention from the delicious crab cakes.

The crabcakes were delicious, and went great with the accompanying sauce.

Across the table, and Evelyn had nothing but praise for the wholetail scampi.

I think part of the success of Ferryhill House Hotel can partly be attributed to the attention to detail.

The accompanying tartare sauce for example, home-made.

The scampi itself, succulent without being over cooked.

Classic scampi and chips is always a winner.

Evelyn also swapped standard chips for skinny fries, and finished the plate with relish.

We all tucked into the onion rings, as they were served as an impressive stack.

I consider myself an onion ring enthusiast, it’s my go to side dish but not all onion rings are cooked equal.

In this case, I am happy to report that the rings were fat and juicy, without swimming in grease or hardening in batter.

They were delicious, and we made short work of finishing the portion.

The onion rings went down well with us all.

My husband will forever be a meat and two veg Aberdonian, and I did have to remind him to breathe at several points.

The plate was swimming in gravy, which may have been best served in a wee jug on the side, but my husband had no complaints.

The beef was mouth wateringly tender, and the roast potatoes had been beautifully cooked.

Yorkshire puds also home made, and we were chuffed to discover that the vegetables were not only seasonal but grown locally.

You don’t get what I’d call a fancy roast, but not everyone wants dozens of serving dishes and a joint of meat artfully arranged on a piece of slate.

Topside of beef is available on the Sunday roast menu at Ferryhill House Hotel.

When we all felt comfortably full, the dessert menu was agonised over.

Cheesecake, raspberry clafoutis and sticky toffee pudding.

Normally a die hard dessert fan, I declined on this occasion; this was a winning selection in my eyes.

Our five-year-old of course ordered the trio of ice cream, while Evelyn settled on a Irish coffee.

I declined, having already experienced the awful disease known as eyes bigger than my belly.

The verdict

The surrounding tables filled up quickly over the course of our meal, and I noticed that Ferryhill House Hotel clearly appeals across the generations.

It’s cosy and welcoming, and the prices are fairly reasonable.

The staff clearly work hard, and we left feeling like we’d had a good feed without overdoing it.

We’ll be back, if only so I can try the brownie on the pudding menu.

Address: 169 Bon-Accord Street, Aberdeen, AB11 6UA

Contact: 01224 590 867

Price: £75.60

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Society

Enjoy some seriously good food at The Grant Arms Hotel. All photos supplied by Frédéric Vasquez.
Epic Sunday roasts, international flare and a kitchen love story: Meet the owners of…
El Diablo and The Provocative are two of the bagels creating a buzz at Simple Bee. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Simple Bee cafe in Rosemount creates quite the buzz with loaded bagels and doughnuts…
David Nicholas has 'Scot' what it takes as a window cleaner. Photo by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Meet the kilted window cleaner turning heads across Aberdeen
We're drooling over BioCafe's Biscoff waffle. Photo supplied by BioCafe.
Talk of the Town: BioCafe's fresh new menu has some bite
Anne Keenan runs The Culinary Kiwi Bird from her garden in Insch. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson
Backyard baker spreads love of bread from New Zealand to the north-yeast
Say hello to some tasty chicken skewers from Yumi in Ellon.
Takeaway review: Head to Yumi in Ellon for ultimate Asian cuisine in Aberdeenshire
Leanne with one of the pieces in the Natural Quirks collection. Image: Leanne Dunstan
Aberdeen-born artist behind Cup cafe mural shares art process and passion
CR0041271 Reporter Name - Rosemary Lowne Location - Inverurie Story: -Four page drinks feature on Cocoworks, a pretty wee coffee shop at Inverurie Railway Station. Landscape and portrait photos please of; *Owner Jenny Lawson (holding a pot of tea or something :)) *As many individual drinks photos as possible ie hot chocolate, coffee, tea pot, smoothies etc *Photos of some of her delicious cakes as well would be fab Picture Shows - Owner Jenny Lawson Friday24th February 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Former cabin crew swapped serving stars for treating travellers at Inverurie Railway Station coffee…
Get stuck in with delicious local produce, found at Forest Farm in Aberdeenshire. Image by Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Talk of the town: Newburgh Inn's new owners, Granite City distilled gin and fresh…
Pam Rennie is in demand as a wedding cake designer.Photo: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Life's a piece of cake for Drumoak dinner lady turned top tier wedding baker

Most Read

1
Children playing in the Amber kindergarten sand after it received top marks at an inspection. Image: korero.
Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
4
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
5
The Cairngorm funicular railway was closed in 2018 after just 17 years of operation due to structural problems.
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit
6
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Poll shows Kate Forbes is the unionist choice for first minister – but…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lewis Platt Picture shows; Lewis Platt. ARI . Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
9
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
10
Joseph Stewart has been jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Jail for child sex attacker who sexually harassed six women

More from Press and Journal

Inverness fundraiser
Fundraiser launched to help give Inverness motorcycle lover and disability champion a proper send-off…
Action pics from Banks o' Dee v Buckie Thistle in the Breedon Highland League. Photos by Darrell Benns Buckie's Max Barry, left, challenges Ramsay Davidson of Banks o' Dee
Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle extend advantage with victory against Banks o' Dee
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. SAYFC members accepted for travelling Picture shows; International Travel Programme. Abroad. Supplied by SAYFC Date; 10/03/2023
North young farmers gear up for international travel
The A9 at Dalnaspidal
Highland councillors pass motion deploring delays to A9 dualling
The P&J Farming Breakfast speakers and panel, from left, John Angus (ANM Group), Tom Stewart (Galbraith), Katrina Macarthur (P&J Farming Editor), Grierson Dunlop (Turcan Connell), Martin Rennie (Galbraith), Paul Macaulay (Turcan Connell). Picture by Kenny Elrick. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Breakfast briefing success at Thainstone
Zak and Summer suffer from a number of challenges. Image: Carr Kids/Facebook.
Fundraiser set up for disabled Shetland siblings to help them 'flourish and grow'
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie celebrates with Ylber Ramadani after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen on the rise again after being in a 'bad place', insists interim boss…
Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead v Dunfermline and Brechin v Brora postponed after failing pitch inspections
The wildfire warning is in place across patches of the north and north-east. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire.
Recent weather raises risk of wildfires across Highlands, Islands and Aberdeenshire
Mary-Jane's aunt Kathleen, with nine of the 15 from the next generation.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A family with the best of love and life

Editor's Picks

Most Commented