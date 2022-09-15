Autumn tastes so good at the Ferryhill House Hotel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

“Crunchy just like the Autumn leaves on the tree” is how Dave Amos eloquently describes the sweet butternut pie he has lovingly created as part of the Ferryhill House Hotel’s new Autumn menu.

“It’s a take on a pumpkin pie but with butternut squash, toasted marshmallows, caramelised pecans and cinnamon ice cream,” says Dave, 45, the head chef at the renowned Aberdeen venue.

“It’s almost like a taste of Autumn – there’s a little bit of smokiness and a little bit of crunch.”

A former Gray’s School of Art student, Dave hasn’t looked back since transferring his creative juices to the culinary world.

Thirty years on and Dave’s artistic yet edible endeavours are exhibited to high acclaim at the popular Bon-Accord Street hotel, bar and restaurant with his new Autumn menu proving to be the perfect palate pleaser.

“A clean plate is worth a million dollars to me so if a plate comes back clean then it makes all the hard work worthwhile,” says Dave.

Here he talks to Society about the delicious delights on their new Autumn menu and why he is on a mission to create delicious dishes for those with gluten and dairy intolerances.

Have you always worked in the hospitality industry?

I studied art for two years at college and I also worked in a kitchen part-time. I actually got accepted to Gray’s School of Art at Robert Gordon University but at the same time, I got offered a full-time job in a kitchen.

My eye was caught by the flame, the smoke and the steam of the kitchen so I decided to pursue that. The great thing is that I can still be creative in an artistic way with the food I do. I enjoy playing with flavours and colours so cooking is my creative outlet now.

What is it like being head chef at such a renowned Aberdeen venue?

I feel very proud to work here, it’s an amazing place. During my interview for the job, I actually said that my kids went to Ferryhill Primary so I used to walk past the hotel all the time when I was dropping the kids off at school. I remember noticing that the car park and the beer garden were always full. So I always thought I would be proud to work there as it stands out in the community.

Can you tell us about your new Autumn menu?

One of our new starters is a vegan walnut pate which is served with a raspberry relish. It almost looks like a Brussels pate but it’s not heavy. It’s quite a smooth pate and it is served with cranberry and raison toast.

We’ve also got a crayfish and crab cocktail with a shot of strawberry gazpacho garnished with vanilla oil and a little sprinkle of ground coffee. It might sound bizarre but all those flavours work, trust me.

It’s a take on a classic prawn cocktail and it’s served with turmeric mayonnaise. We also have the staple starter of haggis bonbons with a grain mustard and whisky sauce. They are one of the top sellers.

And for the main event?

As we’re edging towards Autumn, we’ve got game meats on the main course menu. So we’ve got pan seared loin of venison with spiced cauliflower crumble, a blackberry jus and a carrot and apricot puree.

We also have duck on the menu which we’re serving with pearl barley beetroot and pancetta risotto. There’s also fillet of beef with turmeric fondant potatoes and malted hop jus.

It’s a take on fish and chips but we’ve raised the bar a little bit. We’ve also got the classics such as the steak pie and fish and chips as well as a smoked haddock risotto which is laced with leeks and garden peas and served with a soft poached egg on the top.

We also have a curried lamb burger which is served with curried fries, spiced onions and salsa. We like to have fun with the menu and there’s something for everyone.

What about dairy and gluten-free dishes and vegan options?

There’s a lot on the menu for vegans and for those with dietary requirements such as gluten-free and dairy-free dishes. My daughter Lorelei has grown up with dairy, soya and gluten intolerances so it makes me more inventive at home. So if I can bring that into the main menu then that’s great. I don’t want that stigma attached to people who have any intolerance. They should come in and there should be provisions on a normal menu so they don’t feel different. They should have these choices readily available.

We hear your salads are popular?

The salads are very popular so currently, we do the classic chicken caesar and with Autumn on the way we’ve created a new salad, the vitamin booster salad which has a four seed mix, pearl barley, risotto, avocados, pomegranates and dates through it. It’s about getting everyone filled up with vitamins and goodness before winter.

And for those with a sweet tooth?

Dessert wise we’ve got quite a few gluten-free desserts. So we have a sweet butternut pie which is a take on a pumpkin pie but with butternut squash, toasted marshmallows, caramelised pecans and cinnamon ice cream.

Currently, we do a vegan chocolate pot which we’ve upgraded. So we use dark chocolate and tofu and we serve that with candied orange syrup and homemade cardamom shortbread which is gluten-free and dairy free.

We’ve also got a gluten-free sticky toffee pudding and an Autumnal Eton mess with macerated blackberries, earl grey poached pears, glazed figs, meringues and lemon curd. We also have a cheesecake of the day which is something we can have fun with. When Wimbledon was on we served a Pimms cheesecake.

What about a kid’s menu?

Yes, we have a children’s menu with all the staples such as burgers, nuggets, fish and chips.

What else have you got planned for the menu?

We’re looking at creating an afternoon tea menu which we’ll try and launch soon. Recently, we’ve also been doing a lot of corporate barbecues out on the patio which have been great.

It sounds like you truly love working at Ferryhill?

I do, all the dishes are a labour of love and it’s not just me that’s involved in the new menu, the whole team gets involved which is great. The new menu is then presented to the directors which is a little bit of a nervous day but they’ve supported me since I’ve started so it’s a good place to work

The fact that it’s so renowned is one of the things that attracted me to it. It’s well known not just in the Ferryhill community but across Aberdeen which adds to the prestige of working here.

For more information about the Ferryhill House Hotel check out their website at www.ferryhillhousehotel.co.uk or their Facebook @ferryhillhousehotel or Instagram page @FerryHillHouseHotel.