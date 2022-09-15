Autumn tastes so good at the Ferryhill House Hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Society

Autumn tastes so good at the Ferryhill House Hotel

By Rosemary Lowne
September 15, 2022, 11:45 am
Ferryhill House Hotel
Taste of Autumn: The new menu at the Ferryhill House Hotel includes this delicious vegan walnut pate starter served with raspberry relish. Pictures by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

“Crunchy just like the Autumn leaves on the tree” is how Dave Amos eloquently describes the sweet butternut pie he has lovingly created as part of the Ferryhill House Hotel’s new Autumn menu.

“It’s a take on a pumpkin pie but with butternut squash, toasted marshmallows, caramelised pecans and cinnamon ice cream,” says Dave, 45, the head chef at the renowned Aberdeen venue.

“It’s almost like a taste of Autumn – there’s a little bit of smokiness and a little bit of crunch.”

A former Gray’s School of Art student, Dave hasn’t looked back since transferring his creative juices to the culinary world.

Work of culinary art: Head chef Dave Amos has sprinkled his artistic flair over the Ferryhill House Hotel’s mouthwatering new menu.

Thirty years on and Dave’s artistic yet edible endeavours are exhibited to high acclaim at the popular Bon-Accord Street hotel, bar and restaurant with his new Autumn menu proving to be the perfect palate pleaser.

“A clean plate is worth a million dollars to me so if a plate comes back clean then it makes all the hard work worthwhile,” says Dave.

Here he talks to Society about the delicious delights on their new Autumn menu and why he is on a mission to create delicious dishes for those with gluten and dairy intolerances.

Autumn flavours: The fillet of beef is sure to be a winner.

Have you always worked in the hospitality industry?

I studied art for two years at college and I also worked in a kitchen part-time. I actually got accepted to Gray’s School of Art at Robert Gordon University but at the same time, I got offered a full-time job in a kitchen.

My eye was caught by the flame, the smoke and the steam of the kitchen so I decided to pursue that. The great thing is that I can still be creative in an artistic way with the food I do. I enjoy playing with flavours and colours so cooking is my creative outlet now.

Tasty and tender: The pan-seared loin of venison is served with spiced cauliflower crumble, a blackberry jus and a carrot and apricot puree.

What is it like being head chef at such a renowned Aberdeen venue?

I feel very proud to work here, it’s an amazing place. During my interview for the job, I actually said that my kids went to Ferryhill Primary so I used to walk past the hotel all the time when I was dropping the kids off at school. I remember noticing that the car park and the beer garden were always full. So I always thought I would be proud to work there as it stands out in the community.

Outside Ferryhill House Hotel
Local landmark: The Ferryhill House Hotel has built up a reputation for great food and excellent service over the years.

Can you tell us about your new Autumn menu?

One of our new starters is a vegan walnut pate which is served with a raspberry relish. It almost looks like a Brussels pate but it’s not heavy. It’s quite a smooth pate and it is served with cranberry and raison toast.

We’ve also got a crayfish and crab cocktail with a shot of strawberry gazpacho garnished with vanilla oil and a little sprinkle of ground coffee. It might sound bizarre but all those flavours work, trust me.

It’s a take on a classic prawn cocktail and it’s served with turmeric mayonnaise. We also have the staple starter of haggis bonbons with a grain mustard and whisky sauce. They are one of the top sellers.

Autumn food vibes: the vegan walnut pate starter served with raspberry relish is sure to be popular.
Crayfish and crab cocktail at Ferryhill House Hotel
Seafood sensation: The crayfish and crab cocktail is full of flavour.

And for the main event?

As we’re edging towards Autumn, we’ve got game meats on the main course menu. So we’ve got pan seared loin of venison with spiced cauliflower crumble, a blackberry jus and a carrot and apricot puree.

We also have duck on the menu which we’re serving with pearl barley beetroot and pancetta risotto. There’s also fillet of beef with turmeric fondant potatoes and malted hop jus.

It’s a take on fish and chips but we’ve raised the bar a little bit.  We’ve also got the classics such as the steak pie and fish and chips as well as a smoked haddock risotto which is laced with leeks and garden peas and served with a soft poached egg on the top.

We also have a curried lamb burger which is served with curried fries, spiced onions and salsa. We like to have fun with the menu and there’s something for everyone.

Duck at Ferryhill House Hotel
Cooked to perfection: The duck is served with pearl barley beetroot and pancetta risotto.
Beautiful bonbon: The haggis bonbons with grain mustard and whisky sauce are one of the most popular starters on the menu.

What about dairy and gluten-free dishes and vegan options?

There’s a lot on the menu for vegans and for those with dietary requirements such as gluten-free and dairy-free dishes. My daughter Lorelei has grown up with dairy, soya and gluten intolerances so it makes me more inventive at home. So if I can bring that into the main menu then that’s great. I don’t want that stigma attached to people who have any intolerance. They should come in and there should be provisions on a normal menu so they don’t feel different. They should have these choices readily available.

Desserts at Ferryhill House Hotel
Decadent desserts: The sweet butternut pie is made with butternut squash, toasted marshmallows, caramelised pecans and is served with cinnamon ice cream.

We hear your salads are popular?

The salads are very popular so currently, we do the classic chicken caesar and with Autumn on the way we’ve created a new salad, the vitamin booster salad which has a four seed mix, pearl barley, risotto, avocados, pomegranates and dates through it. It’s about getting everyone filled up with vitamins and goodness before winter.

Relaxing vibe: Customers can also enjoy a cuppa, cake and a moment of calm at the Ferryhill House Hotel.

And for those with a sweet tooth?

Dessert wise we’ve got quite a few gluten-free desserts. So we have a sweet butternut pie which is a take on a pumpkin pie but with butternut squash, toasted marshmallows, caramelised pecans and cinnamon ice cream.

Currently, we do a vegan chocolate pot which we’ve upgraded. So we use dark chocolate and tofu and we serve that with candied orange syrup and homemade cardamom shortbread which is gluten-free and dairy free.

We’ve also got a gluten-free sticky toffee pudding and an Autumnal Eton mess with macerated blackberries, earl grey poached pears, glazed figs, meringues and lemon curd. We also have a cheesecake of the day which is something we can have fun with. When Wimbledon was on we served a Pimms cheesecake.

Autumn in a glass: The Autumnal Eton mess is made with macerated blackberries, earl grey poached pears, glazed figs, meringues and lemon curd.
Cheesecake of dreams: The Ferryhill House Hotel is known for its amazing cheesecakes.

What about a kid’s menu?

Yes, we have a children’s menu with all the staples such as burgers, nuggets, fish and chips.

The dining area in Ferryhill House Hotel
Relaxed dining: The Ferryhill House Hotel caters for all, especially those with gluten and dairy intolerances.

What else have you got planned for the menu?

We’re looking at creating an afternoon tea menu which we’ll try and launch soon. Recently, we’ve also been doing a lot of corporate barbecues out on the patio which have been great.

Dram good: The Ferryhill House Hotel has a great selection of whiskies.

It sounds like you truly love working at Ferryhill?

I do, all the dishes are a labour of love and it’s not just me that’s involved in the new menu, the whole team gets involved which is great. The new menu is then presented to the directors which is a little bit of a nervous day but they’ve supported me since I’ve started so it’s a good place to work

The fact that it’s so renowned is one of the things that attracted me to it. It’s well known not just in the Ferryhill community but across Aberdeen which adds to the prestige of working here.

Ferryhill House Hotel
Appetite for great food: Head chef Dave Amos says a clean plate is worth a million dollars.

For more information about the Ferryhill House Hotel  check out their website at www.ferryhillhousehotel.co.uk or their Facebook @ferryhillhousehotel or Instagram page @FerryHillHouseHotel.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Society

talk of the town
Talk of the Town: A taste of Seoul in Aberdeen
0
Pizza from Cafe Contour
Restaurant review: Society lunch club savours the sweet and savoury delights of Cafe Contour
0
Wines, beers, spirits and good local food makes The Ploughman one of Peterculter's most sought after venues.
Peterculter pub ploughing on from strength to strength
0
the Braided Fig
Restaurant review: The Braided Fig in Aberdeen continues to impress years on from opening…
0
Beautiful venture: Jackie Brown hasn't looked back since starting her own beauty salon.
Meet the award-winning Fraserburgh beautician who is nailing it
0
Assorted meze dishes are an eye-catching option to enjoy at Olive Tree Banchory Turkish charcoal grill house and restaurant. Picture from Shutterstock.
Talk of the Town: Turkish delights at this Banchory grill restaurant
0
megan's little bakery
Pitmedden nurse enjoys bakery business success
0
Doric Skateboards
Aberdeen skating brand puts Doric to the forefront
0
Seaside gem: Molly's Cafe Bar will be taking seafood to new depths after taking on a new head chef. Pictured is owner Janice Langdon. Photo by Darrell Benns.
Molly's Cafe Bar: The Stonehaven venue making waves
0
Maggie's Grill is the place to be for food with soul. This pulled pork burger hit the mark with Society editor Ellie House.
Restaurant review: Heart and soul dining at Maggie's Grill's new Marischal Square joint in…
0

More from Press and Journal

Indya Auld and her grandmother Greta. Supplied by MND Scotland.
Aberdeenshire father and daughter hike around the Himalayas to fundraise for gran with MND
0
stromness crash
Two cars involved in crash on A944 at Loch of Skene
0
4 PAUL MACLEOD - 10 DAVID BOOTH
Paul Macleod makes Nairn County return
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee MacRae and her son Andrew. N/A. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder trial day three: Sister knew 'something dreadful had happened'
Orkney harbours masterplan
Orkney council's Scotwind negotiating team to be given another year for talks with developers?
0
The Pitstop
'It is a real family affair': Unique roadside cafe The Pitstop welcomes new owners
0

Editor's Picks