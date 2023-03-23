Restaurant Review: Unlock health and happiness at The Key

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Restaurant Review: Unlock health and happiness at The Key

Brimming with greenery and inspirational quotes, one foot inside The Key at Westhill and I instantly felt all my troubles melt away.

Unlock the key to health and happiness at The Key, a health cafe at Westhill shopping centre. Photo by Kenny Elrick, DC Thomson.
By Rosemary Lowne

In a fast-paced world where being kind to yourself can be easier said than done, myself and Society editor Ellie – a warrior of a working mum who is always on the go – decided to take some much-needed time out of the busy office and treat ourselves to lunch away from our keyboards.

Not feeling particularly healthy after a few weekends of overindulging on the food and drink front, The Key at Westhill Shopping Centre had my name written all over it.

And after one scroll through the cafe’s seriously mouthwatering social media pages, Ellie was sold as well.

But does healthy eating mean food is bland and boring? We were about to find out…

Healthy eating is a tasty affair at The Key.Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The venue

Positively brimming with greenery, inspirational quotes and what the younger generation refer to as “good vibes”, one foot inside The Key at Westhill and I instantly felt all my troubles melt away.

Buzzing with a mix of customers from gym goers and joggers to older couples and families, it was great to see a cafe so busy and alive with chatter.

Settling in to one of the few remaining funky tables – I’m talking fake grass – and we were a tad excited to launch into our lunchtime health kick.

The grass is greener at The Key. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The Food

Resisting my usual biscuit and morning cuppa routine in the office, I was rather peckish when our friendly server placed the beautifully designed menus in front of us.

My eye was quickly drawn to the coconut crumbled chicken breast burger with baby gem lettuce and topped with sweet mango chutney and served with homemade coleslaw or vegetable crisps.

Another contender was the crispy coconut chicken strips with sweet potato fries and greens.

The Green Detox smoothie went down well. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Katsu chicken

But after eyeing up the delicious katsu chicken being served up at a neighbouring table, the decision was finally made.

Across the table, Ellie was also swithering between dishes.

With toppings such as banana, strawberries, blueberries, syrup, white chocolate spread, Biscoff and chocolate hazelnut spread, it’s no surprise that Ellie was weighing up the protein pancakes.

After much deliberation she eventually settled on The Works, a dish with two poached eggs, smoked salmon, avocado, balsamic vinegar and chilli flakes served on toasted sourdough bread.

The Katsu chicken was extremely moreish. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Excellent service

We were so impressed with the service as Ellie had initially requested her dish to be made without avocado but our server advised that it might be a bit dry so she settled on a thin layer of the bright green fruit.

While waiting on our food to arrive, our server brought over our drinks, a Diet Coke for Ellie and a green detox smoothie for me made with pineapple, apple, spinach, kale, ginger, lemon, spirulina, chiorella, wheatgrass and barley grass.

As with most healthy smoothies, the faint green liquid didn’t look too appetising but boy did it taste refreshingly good.

The Works left Ellie wanting more. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Beautifully presented

The only wee disappointment was that the other two smoothies on the menu weren’t available to try on the day we visited.

After setting the world to rights, our food arrived.

Beautifully presented on the plate, the katsu chicken was served on a bed of rice with the chicken cut into equal strips on top and drizzled with the katsu sauce.

Tender and succulent, the chicken was of the melt-in-the-mouth variety while the basmati rice was soft and fluffy.

I usually love sticky rice with my katsu chicken but perhaps that’s not quite as healthy as boiled rice.

The Mars Brookie was sweet heaven. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Cakes galore

The mild katsu sauce was so good that I was left wanting more to soak up my rice – again maybe not as healthy.

Nodding her head and smiling mid bite, Ellie was impressed with The Works.

Presentation is clearly taken seriously at The Key as her dish also looked fantastic on the plate.

Puncturing one of the poached eggs with her fork, Ellie declared it a triumph as the runny yolk oozed out and onto the plate.

Perfectly complementing the poached eggs was the smoked salmon and the chunky sourdough bread which came with a thin layer of avocado as requested.

Sweet-toothed customers will appreciate the cake cabinet. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Nutritional information

Although I’m not one for counting calories – at times I probably should be – I thought it was a great to see the nutritional value of each dish broken down into carbs, protein and fats.

It was also great to see the cabinet next to the till where people can pick up freshly prepared meal kits.

And then we clocked the cake cabinet!

Filled to the brim with everything from gluten-free brownies to scones, we just couldn’t resist – and they’re guilt free, right?

I opted for the Jammy Dodger blondie while Ellie went for the Mars Bar brookie which we later devoured back at the office over a cuppa.

Healthy eating done right. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The verdict

Walking out of The Key, me and Ellie both felt like a weight had been lifted from our shoulders as we headed back to the office with a spring in our step.

From the deliciously healthy dishes and lush green interiors to the friendly staff, The Key was like a holistic hospitality experience like no other.

And in these uncertain times, sometimes just lunch in a great cafe with a good friend is all you need to give you a much-needed health boost.

The Key is a popular place for people of all ages. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Information

Address: Westhill Shopping Centre, Old Skene Rd, Westhill AB32 6RL

T: 01224 515935

W: www.thekeyaberdeen.com

Price: £25.90 two lunch dishes, a smoothie, Diet Coke and two cakes.

For more information about The Key check out their Facebook @TheKey and Instagram page @thekeyaberdeen.

[[title]]

[[text]]
