Former Brora Rangers man Gavin Morrison hoping for a change of play-off luck with Spartans when they take on Brechin City

The Lowland League champions from Edinburgh will face Highland League winners Brechin City this weekend.

By Callum Law
Gavin Morrison, pictured during his time with Brora, is now with Lowland League champions Spartans.
Gavin Morrison, pictured during his time with Brora, is now with Lowland League champions Spartans.

Gavin Morrison is hoping for a change of luck in the pyramid play-offs when Spartans take on Brechin City.

The Lowland League winners and Breedon Highland League champions clash at Ainslie Park on Saturday in the first leg of their semi-final tie.

The winner will take on the club who finish bottom of League Two for a place in the SPFL next season.

Former Brora Rangers, Elgin City and Inverness Caley Thistle midfielder Morrison has experienced the pyramid play-offs twice before.

In 2015, he was part of the Brora squad who were defeated by Montrose, and last year he was with Cowdenbeath when they were relegated after losing to Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic.

Looking ahead to facing Brechin, Morrison, 33, said: “Hopefully it’s third time lucky for me.

“We had the experience with Brora where we were beaten by a strong Montrose side.

“I ended up getting too many bookings and missed the second leg of that final, which was hugely frustrating for me.

“It’s tough to watch in those situations when you’d normally be playing. That was a disappointing day.

“Last year with Cowdenbeath I was really gutted with how it ended, going down.

“It was a club that was really good to me and I’ve got a lot of time for the chairman Donald Findlay, who was great with me.

“Those were two sore ones, but hopefully it’s third time lucky and we can go up.

“We know we’ve got a big test over the next couple of weeks against Brechin and it should be a really good tie.”

Friends in the Highland League

Morrison departed Brora three years ago after relocating to Dunfermline due to work commitments.

However, he still keeps in touch with the Highland League and admits he was rooting for Buckie Thistle to get the better of Brechin in last weekend’s title-decider, due to having a number of friends in the Jags’ squad.

Morrison added: “I still keep up with the Highland League and I was rooting for Buckie at the weekend because I’ve got friends there.

“The likes of Kevin Fraser, Kyle MacLeod, Andrew MacAskill, Sam Urquhart are all friends of mine and I used to go toe-to-toe with Graeme Stewart in my first couple of seasons in the league.

“That was quite an intimidating experience, but I’ve got a lot of time for Graeme, he’s a really good coach and has done great things at Buckie.

“I wanted to see them do well, because I have a personal connection with a few of those guys. But it wasn’t to be.”

