Revel in Aberdeen’s gorgeous green spaces

Autumn and the season’s many delights are best enjoyed in the award-winning parks and gardens in Aberdeen.

Autumn is the season of change and transformation. It’s a time to take a step back and reevaluate our habits and goals.

There’s no better way to pause, reflect and be inspired than to venture outdoors and spend time in nature.

In Aberdeen, there are many public parks, gardens, trails and woodlands to enjoy, whether you’re alone or with your family and friends.

In fact, many of them are award-winning. Most recently, Aberdeen received nine Green Flag Awards in recognition of its quality open spaces. These green spaces contribute to better air quality, security for the future of wildlife and improved mental health for residents and visitors alike.

So take advantage of these parks and gardens at your doorstep! You’ll find features and facilities for all ages, whether for spending quality time with your loved ones, playing sports or to simply relax.

Make the most of the parks and gardens in Aberdeen!

1. Discover exotic plants

On a cool autumn day, get cosy in Duthie Park’s warm winter gardens and enjoy the floral displays. You can while away the hours discovering many rare plants here, including a talking cactus! After your leisurely stroll, head to the café where you can treat yourself to some ice cream or a refreshing drink with your yummy slice of cake. You can also choose to pack some grub and have a lovely picnic outside on the massive field where children can have a run around and play games.

2. Go for a memorable photo walk

Be dazzled by the explosion of autumn colours as you go for a gentle stroll around Johnston Gardens. Don’t forget your camera so you can take memorable photos in this picturesque place. Let the winding cobbled paths lead you to bridges over small ponds and streams and watch local wildlife.

Johnston Gardens is near the Gordon Highlanders Museum where you can extend your photo walk and enjoy the tranquility in its beautiful memorial gardens.

3. Visit the Pets’ Corner

Bring the whole family to spend the day at Hazlehead Park where there’s something for everyone! Kids will love the play area and the Pets’ Corner where they can see ducks, rabbits, pigs, alpacas and horses. You can also follow the paths into the gardens and woodlands; they’re suitable for wheelchairs and for your furry friends. If you get tired, take a break at the café where there’s a good selection of drinks and snacks.

4. Delve into rich history & amazing architecture

Visitors will be enchanted by the formal gardens in Seaton Park. Admirers of Aberdeen’s architecture will especially appreciate a walk down the park’s main avenue where they can take in a spectacular view of nearby St Machar’s Cathedral. Old Aberdeen is also a short walk away – perfect for history buffs!

If you follow the riverside walk, it will lead you from the memorial fountain around a bend in the River Don. Keep your eyes peeled for red squirrels, ducks and herons!

5. An oasis amid the city’s hustle & bustle

Right in the heart of Aberdeen is Union Terrace Gardens, a welcoming oasis after an action-packed day in the city. Following a multi-million-pound refurbishment, the sunken gardens are now more open and accessible. There are additional seating areas so you can admire the wild plants and flowers while resting from a wander around the nearby Aberdeen Art Gallery or waiting to see a show at His Majesty’s Theatre across the street.

6. Be inspired to get fit

A quick run is a great way to start a crisp autumn day. Go to Victoria Park where there are tree-shaded paths, wide grassy areas and a sensory garden to make the most of your morning jog.

Extend your sporty day to Westburn Park right across the way. This expansive space is ideal for a bike ride, kicking around a football or playing tennis.

7. Spot the dolphins

On a day when all you want to do is just relax, head to Greyhope Bay, a fantastic spot overlooking Aberdeen Harbour. Go up the Torry Battery for superb panoramic views of the city before ordering a warming cup of coffee and a scrumptious piece of homebake at the vibrant little café in the area. Use the binoculars on the tables and it’s likely you’ll catch a glimpse of a pod of dolphins happily playing or feeding!

8. Spend a day at the beach

Who doesn’t love a day at the beach, especially one that’s so centrally located? Let the little ones tag along with their buckets and spades. You can sit beside them on the shore on a towel, peacefully watching the waves ebb and flow. Or you can walk for miles on the sand before grabbing a coffee at one of the many cafes and restaurants along the beach promenade.

