10 ways to look and feel your best this winter

Armed with an arsenal of beauty tips and wellness secrets, The Granite Spa is here to unveil the path to your best self, ensuring you both look and feel spectacular, no matter what the season brings.

The Granite Spa – the recent winner of the Shaba Award 2023 for Best Day Spa – has crafted the ultimate antidote to the winter blues.

Beauty tips to be your best Self

1. Manicure and pedicure

One of the ultimate beauty tips is, if you look good you also feel good! So why not treat yourself to a luxurious manicure and pedicure. The nail technicians at The Granite Spa will meticulously shape your nails, pamper your cuticles and apply a glossy polish or gel of your choice. For those seeking long-lasting results, it also offers gel or advanced Pro Press nail enhancements..

2. Waxing

Experience silky smooth, hair-free skin all winter long with its premium waxing services. The Granite Spa caters to all your waxing needs, including Hollywood, Brazillian, bikini, leg, arm and underarm waxing, ensuring a flawless finish and silky-smooth skin every time.

3. Detoxifying treatments

Sometimes the best way to feel your best is to feel refreshed. Rejuvenate your skin with some detoxifying treatments. Its skilled therapists will employ a combination of exfoliation, masks and wraps to cleanse your skin from impurities, leaving you feeling revitalised and glowing.

4. Brows and lash extensions

Elevate your natural beauty with expert brow and lash treatments. Allow the professionals to shape and tint your brows, lift and tint your lashes, and apply lash extensions for a fuller, more glamorous look that enhances your eyes. You really will feel ready to go for any occasion!

5. Facial treatment and HydraFacial

Immerse yourself in a world of relaxation with a personalised facial treatment at The Granite Spa. Its experienced therapists will analyse your skin type and tailor a facial to address your specific needs. Opt for a HydraFacial for an extra boost, combining cleansing, exfoliation, extraction and hydration for radiant, youthful skin that will leave you feeling 10 years younger.

6. Hot stone massage

What better way to spend a cold winter’s day than with a hot stone massage. Melt away tension and stress with a blissful hot stone massage. Experience the delight of smooth, heated stones to knead your muscles, promoting deep relaxation and improved circulation, transporting you to a world of sheer relaxation.

7. Spa Room

Forget about your daily woes and discover the true meaning of relaxation in one of two hot tubs and sauna. This haven features a waterfall shower and a bring-your-own-bottle option for added enjoyment. For a touch of luxury, inquire about our corkage prices.

8. Infrared sauna

It might be cold outside but it’s always toasty in here, so plunge yourself into this tropical paradise. Detoxify and rejuvenate your body with a session in the infrared sauna. The gentle, penetrating heat will soothe your muscles, boost circulation and promote a state of deep relaxation. Couple up with a body massage for the ultimate detoxifying treatment.

9. Acupressure

Experience the healing power of acupressure at The Granite Spa. Highly trained therapists will apply gentle pressure to specific points on your body, relieving tension, enhancing circulation, and promoting a sense of tranquillity.

10. Facelift massage

Achieve a natural facelift through the art of massage. Skilled therapists will employ a variety of techniques to lift and tone your facial muscles, leaving your skin firm, rejuvenated and youthful.

Glow at The Granite Spa

Now that you’ve unlocked all the beauty tips and the secrets to looking and feeling your absolute best, you’re set to embrace the winter season with poise, confidence and a newfound sense of self-empowerment.

But the journey to total wellness at The Granite Spa doesn’t merely stop at transforming your appearance and uplifting your spirits. Its repertoire of services extends beyond, offering healing and comforting treatments such as Reiki, oncology massage tailored for cancer patients seeking pain relief, fertility-enhancing IVF massages, calming menopause massages, nurturing pre-birth massages, and skin-tightening radiofrequency massages.

Indulge in its full suite of treatments and spa packages, including the lavish Pink Diamond Spa Package, the romantic Couples Spa Package, and the cosy Winter Spa Package.

Gift vouchers, a thoughtful gesture of wellness, are also available for purchase.

Browse treatments and packages today and secure your appointment for an experience that is not just rejuvenating, but utterly unforgettable!