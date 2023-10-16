10 ways to look and feel your best this winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
10 ways to look and feel your best this winter

As the winter months draw near, bringing with them longer nights and chillier temperatures, it's not uncommon to feel a sense of weariness and a disconnect from your usual vibrant self.

Armed with an arsenal of beauty tips and wellness secrets, The Granite Spa is here to unveil the path to your best self, ensuring you both look and feel spectacular, no matter what the season brings.

The Granite Spa – the recent winner of the Shaba Award 2023 for Best Day Spa – has crafted the ultimate antidote to the winter blues.

Beauty tips to be your best Self

1. Manicure and pedicure

One of the ultimate beauty tips is, if you look good you also feel good! So why not treat yourself to a luxurious manicure and pedicure. The nail technicians at The Granite Spa will meticulously shape your nails, pamper your cuticles and apply a glossy polish or gel of your choice. For those seeking long-lasting results, it also offers gel or advanced Pro Press nail enhancements..

2. Waxing

Experience silky smooth, hair-free skin all winter long with its premium waxing services. The Granite Spa caters to all your waxing needs, including Hollywood, Brazillian, bikini, leg, arm and underarm waxing, ensuring a flawless finish and silky-smooth skin every time.

3. Detoxifying treatments

Sometimes the best way to feel your best is to feel refreshed. Rejuvenate your skin with some detoxifying treatments. Its skilled therapists will employ a combination of exfoliation, masks and wraps to cleanse your skin from impurities, leaving you feeling revitalised and glowing.

Explore a range of therapeutic and beauty treatments at The Granite Spa.

4. Brows and lash extensions

Elevate your natural beauty with expert brow and lash treatments. Allow the professionals to shape and tint your brows, lift and tint your lashes, and apply lash extensions for a fuller, more glamorous look that enhances your eyes. You really will feel ready to go for any occasion!

5. Facial treatment and HydraFacial

Immerse yourself in a world of relaxation with a personalised facial treatment at The Granite Spa. Its experienced therapists will analyse your skin type and tailor a facial to address your specific needs. Opt for a HydraFacial for an extra boost, combining cleansing, exfoliation, extraction and hydration for radiant, youthful skin that will leave you feeling 10 years younger.

6. Hot stone massage

What better way to spend a cold winter’s day than with a hot stone massage. Melt away tension and stress with a blissful hot stone massage. Experience the delight of smooth, heated stones to knead your muscles, promoting deep relaxation and improved circulation, transporting you to a world of sheer relaxation.

Unwind with a couples massage or indulge in a day of self care with a spa package.

7. Spa Room

Forget about your daily woes and discover the true meaning of relaxation in one of two hot tubs and sauna. This haven features a waterfall shower and a bring-your-own-bottle option for added enjoyment. For a touch of luxury, inquire about our corkage prices.

8. Infrared sauna

It might be cold outside but it’s always toasty in here, so plunge yourself into this tropical paradise. Detoxify and rejuvenate your body with a session in the infrared sauna. The gentle, penetrating heat will soothe your muscles, boost circulation and promote a state of deep relaxation. Couple up with a body massage for the ultimate detoxifying treatment.

9. Acupressure

Experience the healing power of acupressure at The Granite Spa. Highly trained therapists will apply gentle pressure to specific points on your body, relieving tension, enhancing circulation, and promoting a sense of tranquillity.

10. Facelift massage

Achieve a natural facelift through the art of massage. Skilled therapists will employ a variety of techniques to lift and tone your facial muscles, leaving your skin firm, rejuvenated and youthful.

Glow at The Granite Spa

Now that you’ve unlocked all the beauty tips and the secrets to looking and feeling your absolute best, you’re set to embrace the winter season with poise, confidence and a newfound sense of self-empowerment.

But the journey to total wellness at The Granite Spa doesn’t merely stop at transforming your appearance and uplifting your spirits. Its repertoire of services extends beyond, offering healing and comforting treatments such as Reiki, oncology massage tailored for cancer patients seeking pain relief, fertility-enhancing IVF massages, calming menopause massages, nurturing pre-birth massages, and skin-tightening radiofrequency massages.

Indulge in its full suite of treatments and spa packages, including the lavish Pink Diamond Spa Package, the romantic Couples Spa Package, and the cosy Winter Spa Package.

Gift vouchers, a thoughtful gesture of wellness, are also available for purchase.

Browse treatments and packages today and secure your appointment for an experience that is not just rejuvenating, but utterly unforgettable! 

