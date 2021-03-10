Steven Pressley throws his hat in the ring for vacant manager’s job at Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Steven Pressley has become the latest candidate to put themselves forward for the vacant manager’s job at Aberdeen.

Pressley, whose last management role was at Carlisle United 16 months ago, lost out to Tommy Wright for the Kilmarnock manager position last month but he believes he can be a success at Pittodrie as he eyes a return to Scottish football.

The former Falkirk, Coventry City and Fleetwood Town boss said: “I would fancy the Aberdeen job, of course.

“I have said on a number of occasions I was an Aberdeen supporter growing up.

“It’s a club that’s got very good young players which has been very prominent in my managerial tenures, developing young players, developing a young, energetic squad.

“They have a terrific support and you can create an intensity in the stadium. Of course it’s a job I would very much consider and one I think I would be suited for. It’s a really exciting opportunity for somebody.”

Speaking to the Essential Scottish Football Podcast, Pressley believes former Dons boss Derek McInnes did not have the full backing of Dave Cormack but is confident he could fit the bill of what the Dons chairman wants in a manager.

He said: “I don’t think Derek had the full support of Dave Cormack. That’s the truth and there’s nothing wrong with that.

“Dave has come in and might have his own ideas and the type of manager that he is looking at. Derek isn’t that profile so he has decided to make change because he wants to bring in his own man.

“That doesn’t mean Derek wasn’t a success. He had three second place finishes in succession, he won the cup and brought in a lot of funds to the club through the sale of players.

“He even broke Sir Alex Ferguson’s record of nine straight home wins. So he has done some really great things in his time and those shouldn’t be forgotten.

“I believe a parting of the ways was inevitable because Dave Cormack is looking for a different type of manager – one that fits his DNA.”