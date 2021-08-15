Daily figures show positive Covid-19 cases across Scotland are back on the rise

According to Scottish Government daily figures, nearly 1,500 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported across Scotland in the past 24 hours.

Today’s figures show 1,498 new cases.

This is an increase of 115 on yesterday’s total.

Despite this increase, no new coronavirus deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.

There are 331 people in hospital with the virus across the country, which is also a slight increase on yesterday’s figures.

40 of those people require treatment in intensive care.

The majority of new cases are still concentrated in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS Lothian.

Regional figures

NHS Grampian is current fifth in the country for the number of newly reported cases of Covid-19.

The number of positive cases in the past 24 hours is 99.

There are currently 33 people in hospital being treated for the virus, which is an increase of four from August 14.

Six of those people are being treated in intensive care.

Vaccinations

In Scotland as a whole, 4,054,842 have now received their first dose of the vaccine.

3,449,901 of those people have also received their second dose.

It is now almost one week since the country moved beyond level 0 restrictions.