‘Extreme danger’ of wildfire warning issued for north-west of Scotland

Residents warned the blaze could destroy lives.

By Louise Glen
Major wildfire near Oban, as fire services issues extreme risk of wildfire warning
A wildfire spread very quickly near Oban Airport yesterday. Image: Oban Airport Fire Crew.

A major warning of an extreme wildfire risk has been issued to people in the north-west of Scotland.

After a fire at North Connel near Oban yesterday, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) warned people that the land is “tinder dry”.

Pleading with people to act with “extreme caution”, SFRS group commander Niall MacLennan, said it was “crucial” people who live or are visiting rural environments to act responsibly.

Extreme danger of wildfire

The extreme danger assessment affects the north-west of the country.

Meanwhile, the rest of Scotland has a very high risk of wildfire during the same period.

Wildfires have the potential to burn for days, devastate vast areas of land and wildlife, and threaten the welfare of nearby communities.

SFRS map of the areas of wildfire risk.
SFRS map of the areas of wildfire risk. Image: SRFS.

In an urgent statement issued this morning, SFRS said the warning was in place from Friday May 3 until Saturday May 4.

Mr MacLennan is one of SFRS’s wildfire tactical advisers.

He said: “We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.

“Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.

Wildfires danger to life

“These fires can destroy wildlife and habitat, including protected woodlands and sites of special scientific interest, as well as the lives of people living and working in rural communities.

Adding: “These fires can also have a hugely negative impact on the environment and the release of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.

“Human behaviour can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting, so it is crucial that people act safely and responsibly in rural environments, and always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.”

The wildfire warning comes a day after a major fire at North Connel near Oban. The fire spread over a field and onto the busy A828 Oban to Fort William road.

SFRS issues wildfire warnings in conjunction with the Scottish Wildfire Forum.

