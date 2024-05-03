How Elgin town centre is filling the gaps when national retailers pull out

National retailers shutting up and moving out have been blamed for rising town centre vacancies in Elgin.

Figures published by Moray Council have revealed a 16% vacancy rate in the historic heart last year, the highest since records began.

Closures of M&Co, Shoe Zone and Super Drug among others – and Mountain Warehouse moving to the retail parks – have been blamed for the increases with 10% seen as a healthy level.

However, while larger firms have been moving out, new independent traders have stepped in to fill the gaps left by the larger firms.

The Deli Nextdoor moving into the former Edinburgh Woolen Mill, Nelly Bo’s opening in the old Clark’s and Elgin Nail Spa filling a High Street unit that had been empty for seven years were just some of the examples highlighted.

Despite the number of Elgin town centre vacancies increasing, there are hopes momentum is building to fill the gaps left by the national chains.

The problem with the units national retailers leave behind

Recent closures of national chains in Elgin have included Burton and M&Co. Superdrug and Mountain Warehouse have left larger units in the St Giles Centre.

While Starbucks seized the opportunity to move into the former Burton for a larger presence on the High Street, its former home and other spaces remain.

Elgin South councillor Graham Leadbitter is adamant the strength of the town centre is its independent sector.

However, he believes changes need to be made in the High Street to allow entrepreneurs to keep driving the vacancy rate down.

He said: “The areas where we see the vacancies in Moray tend to be in the larger units, particularly in Elgin, but not exclusively in Elgin.

“I think it should be a focus to continue to try and find ways to get these larger units split up into smaller units that are more attractive to independent retailers, because they appear to be the ones that are most resilient on our High Streets at the moment.

“It appears as though nobody wants the larger units, and when nobody wants them then that’s when you need public intervention from the council.

“That may mean compulsory purchase at some point, on a case-by-case basis, but we need to make them more attractive to the businesses that will survive and enhance our High Streets.”

Could Elgin be example for other town centres to follow?

The figures used in Moray Council’s town centre “health checks” were compiled last year, and compared to biennial studies carried out since 2010.

Elgin’s dominant offering remains retail as well as hairdressers, beauticians and travel agents.

The evening economy was identified as a weakness, as well as public transport access and general cleanliness.

Changes are coming though with the Poundland development due to be completed imminently.

Public and private cash has also been pledged for the South Street development to refurbish and convert the former Junners toy shop and Jailhouse nightclub.

There are also plans being developed for the former M&Co shop and the former Gordon Arms hotel above it.

Moray Council chief executive Roddy Burns has hopes projects, including South Street, could soon be an example for other towns across the country to follow.

He said: “The South Street development will be a welcome mixture of retail and, more importantly, residential.

“I very much hope we now have exemplars of what can be done to encourage more of the public sector, more of the private sector and more of public and private sectors together to come together.

“It shows what can be done if everyone works together for the benefit of a particular town.

“I think that’s been the missing bit until now, to be able to point to something and say ‘This is what good looks like.’”

Developing Elgin town centre’s nightlife

With the Poundland development and South Street both bringing extra flats to Elgin town centre, work is already underway to increase nightlife options.

Designers have been appointed to appointed to overhaul Elgin Town Hall to make it more attractive for touring productions.

Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith believes the project can help create a “vibrant evening economy” in the town centre to fill vacancies.

Despite the vacancies, he stressed there was still nearly 500 firms operating within the town centre area and pointed to South Street, Poundland and Gordon & MacPhail as new openings likely to come in the near future.

He said: “These figures are a snapshot in time and there are things already underway. I think within a year or two we will see a big difference in the town centre.

“There are vacancies but last I heard there were 490 businesses in the town centre. We always forgot about the ones there, we only look at the ones that are empty.

“Online is here to stay but I think with some of the interventions taking place Elgin High Street can be prosperous and inviting and consider it first to buy what they want.”