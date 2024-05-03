How Elgin town centre is filling the gaps when national retailers pull out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Elgin town centre is filling the gaps when national retailers pull out

Projects are ongoing to develop more flats and establish more of an evening economy in the Moray town.

By David Mackay
Exterior of closed M&Co and Starbucks
Nelly Bo's and Starbucks filled gaps left by national retailers with plans in place for the M&Co unit. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

National retailers shutting up and moving out have been blamed for rising town centre vacancies in Elgin.

Figures published by Moray Council have revealed a 16% vacancy rate in the historic heart last year, the highest since records began.

Closures of M&Co, Shoe Zone and Super Drug among others – and Mountain Warehouse moving to the retail parks – have been blamed for the increases with 10% seen as a healthy level.

However, while larger firms have been moving out, new independent traders have stepped in to fill the gaps left by the larger firms.

The Deli Nextdoor moving into the former Edinburgh Woolen Mill, Nelly Bo’s opening in the old Clark’s and Elgin Nail Spa filling a High Street unit that had been empty for seven years were just some of the examples highlighted.

Despite the number of Elgin town centre vacancies increasing, there are hopes momentum is building to fill the gaps left by the national chains.

The problem with the units national retailers leave behind

Recent closures of national chains in Elgin have included Burton and M&Co. Superdrug and Mountain Warehouse have left larger units in the St Giles Centre.

While Starbucks seized the opportunity to move into the former Burton for a larger presence on the High Street, its former home and other spaces remain.

High Street entrance to the St Giles Centre.
Vacancies in the St Giles Centre were identified as an issue. Image: Jasperimage

Elgin South councillor Graham Leadbitter is adamant the strength of the town centre is its independent sector.

However, he believes changes need to be made in the High Street to allow entrepreneurs to keep driving the vacancy rate down.

He said: “The areas where we see the vacancies in Moray tend to be in the larger units, particularly in Elgin, but not exclusively in Elgin.

“I think it should be a focus to continue to try and find ways to get these larger units split up into smaller units that are more attractive to independent retailers, because they appear to be the ones that are most resilient on our High Streets at the moment.

Graham Leadbitter in Cooper Park with pond behind.
Elgin City South councillor Graham Leadbitter. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“It appears as though nobody wants the larger units, and when nobody wants them then that’s when you need public intervention from the council.

“That may mean compulsory purchase at some point, on a case-by-case basis, but we need to make them more attractive to the businesses that will survive and enhance our High Streets.”

Could Elgin be example for other town centres to follow?

The figures used in Moray Council’s town centre “health checks” were compiled last year, and compared to biennial studies carried out since 2010.

Elgin’s dominant offering remains retail as well as hairdressers, beauticians and travel agents.

The evening economy was identified as a weakness, as well as public transport access and general cleanliness.

Changes are coming though with the Poundland development due to be completed imminently.

Exterior of refurbished Poundland building.
The refurbished Poundland building is due to reopen in the summer. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Public and private cash has also been pledged for the South Street development to refurbish and convert the former Junners toy shop and Jailhouse nightclub.

There are also plans being developed for the former M&Co shop and the former Gordon Arms hotel above it.

Moray Council chief executive Roddy Burns has hopes projects, including South Street, could soon be an example for other towns across the country to follow.  

He said: “The South Street development will be a welcome mixture of retail and, more importantly, residential.

The run down former site of the jailhouse nightclub in elgin
The former Jailhouse nightclub was included in the South Street plans after being a long-term issue in the town centre. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“I very much hope we now have exemplars of what can be done to encourage more of the public sector, more of the private sector and more of public and private sectors together to come together.

“It shows what can be done if everyone works together for the benefit of a particular town.

“I think that’s been the missing bit until now, to be able to point to something and say ‘This is what good looks like.’”

Developing Elgin town centre’s nightlife

With the Poundland development and South Street both bringing extra flats to Elgin town centre, work is already underway to increase nightlife options.

Designers have been appointed to appointed to overhaul Elgin Town Hall to make it more attractive for touring productions.

Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith believes the project can help create a “vibrant evening economy” in the town centre to fill vacancies.

Artist impression of redeveloped Elgin Town Hall.
An artist’s impression of the refurbished Elgin Town Hall. Image: Moray Council

Despite the vacancies, he stressed there was still nearly 500 firms operating within the town centre area and pointed to South Street, Poundland and Gordon & MacPhail as new openings likely to come in the near future.

He said: “These figures are a snapshot in time and there are things already underway. I think within a year or two we will see a big difference in the town centre.

“There are vacancies but last I heard there were 490 businesses in the town centre. We always forgot about the ones there, we only look at the ones that are empty.

“Online is here to stay but I think with some of the interventions taking place Elgin High Street can be prosperous and inviting and consider it first to buy what they want.”

Conversation