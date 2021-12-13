Alness man targeted seagulls with slingshot – then kept one in a cage at home By Jenni Gee December 13, 2021, 5:05 pm Updated: December 13, 2021, 9:31 pm Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags birds seagulls Tain Sheriff Court wildlife crime More from the Press and Journal News team News The Big Christmas Food Appeal: Reporters visit Aberdeen foodbank to lend a helping hand December 13, 2021 Crime & Courts Extinction Rebellion campaigners ordered to pay compensation to RNLI after rig protest December 13, 2021 News ‘People will still be able to get food’: Omicron variant closes Cfine offices to the public December 13, 2021 More from the Press and Journal Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti ruled out until new year Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack hopes Scottish football’s commercial revolution will start next month Aberdeen FC AGM: Ronald Hernandez and new stadium remain top of the agenda for shareholders Premium Content Aberdeen hand fans boost at AGM by announcing Jack MacKenzie has penned new deal to 2025 WATCH: Episode 21 of Highland League Weekly – Forres Mechanics v Formartine United highlights, plus Golspie Sutherland on possible promotion Premium Content Farmers’ union appeals for urgency in green strategy