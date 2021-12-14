Nicola Sturgeon expected to announce further restrictions amid rising Omicron cases

An error occurred. Please try again.

Nicola Sturgeon will share a Covid update in parliament this afternoon before giving an address to the nation.

Ministers will meet this morning to discuss if any further restrictions are needed to battle rising Omicron cases.

The first minister will update MSPs at Holyrood at around 2.15pm, but has also scheduled a televised address tonight.

Her statement comes a day after Health Secretary Humza Yousaf warned further coronavirus restrictions were “inevitable”.

Speaking on BBC’s Good morning Scotland, he said: “I think it’s inevitable that we will announce additional protective measures.

“We are looking at preventative measures again, and the first minister will announce detail of that tomorrow.”

A total of 3,750 new cases were recorded in Scotland yesterday, including 159 of the Omicron variant.

The number of people in hospital had risen to 561 with 39 of those in intensive care.

What is Nicola Sturgeon expected to say?

Further restrictions may be put in place to help curb the spread of the virus as cases of the Omicron variant continue to rise.

There are fears that the “tsunami” of quickly spreading Omicron cases will put further strain on the NHS and care sector.

Ms Sturgeon has previously said that any further restrictions put in place would need to be proportionate.

The government is being mindful about the wider impact of new restrictions, including on the economy and individuals’ mental health.

The first minister may share further strong guidance, such as encouraging people to work from home, or implement legal restrictions.

Strong guidance was given last week on delaying Christmas parties after early data showed the Omicron variant was linked to social gatherings.

Government ministers are likely to consider further limitations on social interactions.

Although one teaching union has called for schools to close early for the Christmas holidays, the government has said it wants to minimise disruption to education.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivered a pre-recorded statement on the increased roll-out of the booster vaccine.

In Scotland, the booster programme opened to 30 to 39-year-olds yesterday with the next age cohort expected to be able to book from later this week.

The latest data shows 2,154,571 people have received a third dose or the booster across the country so far.

How to follow the briefing?

