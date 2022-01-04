Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Swinney says 85% of population took Covid tests in last seven days

By Lauren Robertson
January 4, 2022, 9:33 am Updated: January 4, 2022, 12:24 pm
Demand for LFTs surge after people asked to test before mixing.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney has revealed that 85% of Scotland took lateral flow tests in the last seven days.

During the festive period, people were advised to limit social contact as much as possible and to do a lateral flow test before meeting any friends and family.

In an interview with BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, Mr Swinney said that the majority of the population seem to have abided by this advice.

He said: “It’s important that individuals take those lateral flow tests, that is a critical part of our defense against Omicron.

“I think what’s encouraging is that lateral flow device testing is high, many individuals are participating. The most recent data I’ve seen indicates that, in the last seven days, 85% of the population took part in lateral flow tests which is very good.”

This comes only one day after Scotland recorded over 20,000 new cases on January 3.

Mr Swinney, who is also Covid recovery secretary, referred to the situation as “very challenging”, but said that the government believes it has a “robust approach” in place to tackle the spread of the virus.

Test shortage

There have been concerns in recent weeks surrounding the supply of lateral flow and PCR tests.

People across the country have been struggling to get their hands on at-home test kits and appointments at some test centres have been limited due to the festive period and staff self-isolating.

The message on the UK Government website last week.

Mr Swinney addressed this issue, which is expected to continue as people return to work and children return to school in the coming days.

He said: “I think there will be congestion at different points, I think it’s impossible for me to give a guarantee that at individual test sites there will not be challenges in particular geographies.

“I am confident that we have got a strong testing proposition. The level of testing that was undertaken yesterday was in excess of 65,000 tests on a daily basis and I think we’ll see more of that in the next few days.”

