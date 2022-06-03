Poll: Do you think ScotRail drivers are paid fairly?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Poll: Do you think ScotRail drivers are paid fairly?

By Philippa Gerrard
June 3, 2022, 6:00 am
ScotRail drivers salary has come under fire
ScotRail drivers no longer want to work so much overtime or on rest days.

Trade union leaders have warned strike action is still “on the table” if ScotRail doesn’t provide a new and improved pay deal – but do you think train drivers are paid fairly?

Hundreds of trains have been cancelled or delayed up and down the country after drivers refused to work overtime and on rest days, plunging services into chaos.

Trade union Aslef, which represents train drivers, is currently in negotiations with ScotRail after rejecting the company’s first pay deals.

Currently, train drivers in Scotland earn on average double the average Scottish salary at £53,000 per annum.

Why are ScotRail drivers asking for a salary increase?

The timetable cuts which have been causing difficulties for passengers across the country were prompted by drivers backing away from a long-running agreement to do overtime and work on rest days.

Scotrail sunday timetable
A ScotRail train at Aberdeen railway station. Picture by Kami Thomson.

Without the drivers working extra shifts, the usual timetable could not function as normal.

A ScotRail driver who spoke to the P&J said that drivers are tired of constantly being expected to work overtime hours.

The train drivers union is currently in negotiations with ScotRail to secure a new pay agreement after rejecting the company’s 4.2% pay deal on Wednesday and a previous offer of 2.2%.

David Simpson, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “We’re incredibly disappointed and frustrated that Aslef bosses have rejected this improved pay offer. It’s astonishing that they will not even put this offer to their members.

“Our substantially improved pay offer reflects the cost-of-living challenges faced by families across the country, while balancing it against the need to provide value for the taxpayer.”

What do other public sector workers earn?

As of April, ScotRail reverted back to being in public ownership for the first time in 25 years.

This means the government now pays the salaries of ScotRail’s staff, just like they do with doctors, teachers and other public sector workers.

Earlier this week a Transport Scotland spokeswoman said that “we all need to work together to make nationalisation a success.

“However, to be part of the vision moving forward, the unions need to agree on a deal that is both fair and affordable, particularly in the context of wider public sector pay policy.”

A typical ScotRail train driver’s salary is more than £50,000 and the company has argued that it is now bound by public sector pay policy which sets parameters for pay increases.

The public sector pay policy for 2021-22 guarantees a basic pay increase of just 1% for public sector workers earning more between £40,000 and £80,000.

This is below the 4.2% rise offered by ScotRail – and rejected by the union – earlier this week, and well below inflation which currently sits at 9%.

