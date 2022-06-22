Motor group launches pioneering Automotive Youth Academy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

East coast school pupils are being offered the chance to take part in an automotive training programme which launches today – the first of its kind anywhere, and with plans to extend the project to Aberdeen and across the north-east.

The John Clark Motor Group (JCMG), together with Bosch and Skills Development Scotland, have partnered with Harris Academy in Dundee to offer Automotive Studies as a subject choice to 10 of their pupils.

The schools training course will act as a “seed” programme for the highly successful John Clark apprenticeship scheme, ensuring that the young candidates who progress to apprenticeships are committed and enthusiastic about their future in the motoring industry.

Foundation apprenticeship

There will be 10 places with candidates chosen by the school’s principal teacher of technical education, Chris Dickson, with pupils working towards an SQA Level 4/5 foundation apprenticeship.

The year-long programme includes three months in school and nine months’ work experience. The pupils will be assessed by JCMG, spending two half days a week gaining experience and knowledge with the view to progressing to a formal apprenticeship next year.

Pioneering work

Colin McAllister, head of learning and development at JCMG, will meet with candidates, parents and the head of technical at the school today to explain the programme in more detail and answer questions.

He said: “We are very proud to be pioneering this programme for young people entering a career in the automotive industry.

“Harris Academy has been a fantastic partner in this endeavour, and we look forward to meeting the participants along with their parents and guardians.”

Roles to be filled across motoring group

John Clark recently launched its latest apprenticeship drive and recruits 40-60 apprentices each year, with roles to be filled across the group including vehicle technicians, parts advisors, paint and body shop workers, and IT and digital.

The three-year training programme is run with Bosch Training Eurocentral, attracting hundreds of applicants, and is designed to ensure JCMG continues to produce technicians with the skills to meet the demands of modern motoring.

