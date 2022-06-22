Motor group launches pioneering Automotive Youth Academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Motor group launches pioneering Automotive Youth Academy

By Felicity Donohoe
June 22, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 22, 2022, 9:20 pm
The programme will see 10 pupils take on a foundation apprenticeship. Picture by Alan Richardson.
East coast school pupils are being offered the chance to take part in an automotive training programme which launches today – the first of its kind anywhere, and with plans to extend the project to Aberdeen and across the north-east.

The John Clark Motor Group (JCMG), together with Bosch and Skills Development Scotland, have partnered with Harris Academy in Dundee to offer Automotive Studies as a subject choice to 10 of their pupils.

Prospective candidates are interviewed and assessed for a place on the programme. Picture by Alan Richardson.

The schools training course will act as a “seed” programme for the highly successful John Clark apprenticeship scheme, ensuring that the young candidates who progress to apprenticeships are committed and enthusiastic about their future in the motoring industry.

Foundation apprenticeship

There will be 10 places with candidates chosen by the school’s principal teacher of technical education, Chris Dickson, with pupils working towards an SQA Level 4/5 foundation apprenticeship.

The year-long programme includes three months in school and nine months’ work experience. The pupils will be assessed by JCMG, spending two half days a week gaining experience and knowledge with the view to progressing to a formal apprenticeship next year.

Pioneering work

Colin McAllister. Picture by Alan Richardson.

Colin McAllister, head of learning and development at JCMG, will meet with candidates, parents and the head of technical at the school today to explain the programme in more detail and answer questions.

He said: “We are very proud to be pioneering this programme for young people entering a career in the automotive industry.

“Harris Academy has been a fantastic partner in this endeavour, and we look forward to meeting the participants along with their parents and guardians.”

Roles to be filled across motoring group

John Clark recently launched its latest apprenticeship drive and recruits 40-60 apprentices each year, with roles to be filled across the group including vehicle technicians, parts advisors, paint and body shop workers, and IT and digital.

The three-year training programme is run with Bosch Training Eurocentral, attracting hundreds of applicants, and is designed to ensure JCMG continues to produce technicians with the skills to meet the demands of modern motoring.

North-east leading way in modern vehicle technician training

