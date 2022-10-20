A new Belford Hospital and better Far North roads: Rural councillors demand more from Scottish Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

A new Belford Hospital and better Far North roads: Rural councillors demand more from Scottish Government

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
October 20, 2022, 6:00 am
Belford Hospital, Fort William
Rural councillors have tabled motions calling for investment in health and roads.

Councillors in Caithness, Sutherland and Lochaber have tabled motions to Highland Council over rural healthcare services.

They want the council to press the Scottish Government on funding for the new Belford Hospital and far north roads.

A motion led by Lochaber councillor John Grafton calls out the long wait for a new  hospital in Fort William.

It says that Highland Council purchased a site for the new build in 2015. Two years later, then-health secretary Shona Robison said work was progressing.

Motorcyclist collision
The Belford is the busiest rural general hospital in Scotland and the main centre for mountain trauma.

However, the Belford does not appear on the Scottish Government capital programme for the period up to 2026.

Mr Grafton says the delays have had a “discouraging effect” on local communities.

“The only clear way that Lochaber communities can be assured that the hospital is going to become a reality and provide upgraded health facilities is through a clear statement from the Scottish Government,” states the motion.

It asks members to write to the Scottish Government requesting that the Belford is added to its capital plan.

Road closures isolate the far north, say local members

Meanwhile, Caithness and Sutherland members have also taken aim at local health services. Richard Gale, Matthew Reiss and Ron Gunn have tabled a motion decrying the lack of investment in far north roads.

The motion calls on the Scottish Government to urgently upgrade the road between Brora and Helmsdale.

It highlights recent serious accidents which closed the road for two days. “The A9 north is the main arterial route to and from Caithness,” it states. “The closing of this road results in the virtual isolation of the north.”

Health secretary Humza Yousaf along with Ron Gunn, chairman of the Caithness Health Action Team, in Wick in August. Image: Robert MacDonald / DC Thomson

The councillors believe the situation endangers the health of patients travelling to Raigmore.

An average of 24 patients travel from Caithness to Inverness for appointments every day, according to the motion. On top of that, 500 ambulances travel down the line annually on patient transfers, and 170 women went to Raigmore to give birth last year.

Ron Gunn, who is also chairman of Caithness Health Action Team, recently put his concerns direct to Humza Yousaf.

“Any delay could have serious consequences for a woman in labour, as they could be forced to give birth at the side of the road with no medical support,” say the councillors.

“This vital link is prone to disruption at any time… Transport Scotland have allocated zero funding for improving this section of road.”

The motion asks council leader Raymond Bremner to meet with transport ministers and push for a priority upgrade of the road.

Both rural healthcare motions will go before Highland Council at its next meeting on October 27.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from News

Highland Council is having to start again with its capital plan, due to soaring costs. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Bleak Highland Council report shows new capital builds could now cost more than they're…
Scotland's Emma Wassell and Hannah Smith console each other at the end of the loss to Australia.
Neil Drysdale: What is it about Scottish teams dragging defeat from the jaws of…
Aberdeen City Council chiefs are looking into the praciticalities of a public ownership bid for Stoneywood Mill. More than 300 people were made redundant at the plant last month. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Public ownership of Stoneywood Mill to be considered by council chiefs
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a perverted pub boss and drooling drink-driver
Grady McGrath celebrates after sealing Brechin's 3-0 victory at Brora. Images: Donald Cameron/SportPix
Grady McGrath hails Brechin City fitness after victory at Brora Rangers
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – homophobic soldiers and a BMX bandit
Starlink could help in storms or other crises, says Highland Council.
Can Elon Musk's Starlink technology help Highland communities in a crisis?
newspapers burning outside with glowing flames ; Shutterstock ID 1694100043; purchase_order: ; job: To go with Readers' Ombudsman article
Readers' Ombudsman: Burning desire to be voice of our region and its people
NesCol graduations at Music Hall in Aberdeen. Picture of Kate Costick and Susan Cochran All pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
GALLERY: More cheer in Aberdeen as final day of college graduations wraps up
More than meets the eye: Stepping inside 2 Mitchell Brae is a pleasant surprise with accommodation over two floors and three bedrooms to choose from. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Beautiful Balmedie apartment on the market for just under £200,000

Most Read

1
Home sweet home: This beautiful family home spans three floors and has an enclosed back garden. Photos supplied by James & George Collie LLP.
Forever family home on the market for £350,000 in Kingswells
2
The plans for the Old Aberdeen shed came in for criticism
Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about ‘monstrosity’ in historic…
3
Lewis has been clean for three months but knows he must continue to resist temptation. Image: Shutterstock/supplied by subject.
‘I don’t want to go back to the way I was’: Aberdeen chef goes…
4
Szczepan Rekas.
‘Danger to the public’ jailed after ‘bizarre’ behaviour towards multiple women
5
David Grant.
Painter who flashed pensioner claimed he was playing with sandpaper, not penis
6
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families after…
4
7
CR0038420 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Angela Morrison Picture by Kenny Elrick 22/09/2022
Mum forced to store £36,000 of drugs by ‘terrifying’ dealer known as ‘Jamaican Leon’
8
Walker Road Nursery in Torry, Image: Google.
Aberdeen nursery inspection found smelly nappy bin had not been emptied for ‘two to…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin Sheriff Court Picture shows; Graham Elrick's dogs Scrappy and Scooby were badly matted.. MORAY. Supplied by DCT Media/ SSPCA Date; Unknown
Man’s animal ban after unkempt dogs with ‘fur matted from nose to bottom’ seized…
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more

More from Press and Journal

THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: No surprise, but still a shock as Gregor Townsend axes…
Liam Miller member of Moray Darts
Darts community rallies to support Elgin family and teen talent after devastating fire
Aberdeen were beaten 3-1 by Hibs in SWPL 1. (Image: Paul Glendell)
'Football is cruel' - Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter disappointed after defeat to Hibernian…
Aberdeen Northern Hotel
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
'On the run' man caught looking after almost £50,000 of cocaine and heroin
Mark Davidson.
Son's terrifying campaign of violence against parents to fund drug addiction
Orkney learning support
Early plans for £40m support for learning centre in Orkney get committee's thumbs-up as…
Inverie in Knoydart (Photo: Rickforduk/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Keep questioning power, privilege and politics
Although it fits the criteria Grant Lodge in Cooper Park, Elgin will not be taken forward as a priority building for redevelopment by Moray Council as it is included in the Moray Growth Deal. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Buckie's old lemonade factory could be given a new lease of life
Caley Jags defender Robbie Deas is determined to help the side see off Raith Rovers on Saturday. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Robbie Deas issues Caley Thistle warning as injuries stack up for Raith Rovers clash

Editor's Picks

Most Commented