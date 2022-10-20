A new Belford Hospital and better Far North roads: Rural councillors demand more from Scottish Government

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Councillors in Caithness, Sutherland and Lochaber have tabled motions to Highland Council over rural healthcare services.

They want the council to press the Scottish Government on funding for the new Belford Hospital and far north roads.

A motion led by Lochaber councillor John Grafton calls out the long wait for a new hospital in Fort William.

It says that Highland Council purchased a site for the new build in 2015. Two years later, then-health secretary Shona Robison said work was progressing.

However, the Belford does not appear on the Scottish Government capital programme for the period up to 2026.

Mr Grafton says the delays have had a “discouraging effect” on local communities.

“The only clear way that Lochaber communities can be assured that the hospital is going to become a reality and provide upgraded health facilities is through a clear statement from the Scottish Government,” states the motion.

It asks members to write to the Scottish Government requesting that the Belford is added to its capital plan.

Road closures isolate the far north, say local members

Meanwhile, Caithness and Sutherland members have also taken aim at local health services. Richard Gale, Matthew Reiss and Ron Gunn have tabled a motion decrying the lack of investment in far north roads.

The motion calls on the Scottish Government to urgently upgrade the road between Brora and Helmsdale.

It highlights recent serious accidents which closed the road for two days. “The A9 north is the main arterial route to and from Caithness,” it states. “The closing of this road results in the virtual isolation of the north.”

The councillors believe the situation endangers the health of patients travelling to Raigmore.

An average of 24 patients travel from Caithness to Inverness for appointments every day, according to the motion. On top of that, 500 ambulances travel down the line annually on patient transfers, and 170 women went to Raigmore to give birth last year.

Ron Gunn, who is also chairman of Caithness Health Action Team, recently put his concerns direct to Humza Yousaf.

“Any delay could have serious consequences for a woman in labour, as they could be forced to give birth at the side of the road with no medical support,” say the councillors.

“This vital link is prone to disruption at any time… Transport Scotland have allocated zero funding for improving this section of road.”

The motion asks council leader Raymond Bremner to meet with transport ministers and push for a priority upgrade of the road.

Both rural healthcare motions will go before Highland Council at its next meeting on October 27.