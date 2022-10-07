Caithness maternity crisis: Optimism for campaigners after Humza Yousaf pens letter to far north group

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Health secretary Humza Yousaf has told Caithness maternity campaigners the Scottish Government will do what it can to support their community.

In a letter to the Caithness Health Action Team (Chat), Mr Yousaf said he had asked his team to contact NHS Highland to discuss specific issues raised during a meeting between the two.

Back in August, the health secretary met members of Chat in the Norseman Hotel in Wick to discuss their concerns.

It represented a potential landmark moment for the group, who have been desperately trying to get their voices heard for six years.

There is a long way to go. But there is some optimism among the campaigners that they are finally being listened to.

Humza Yousaf’s message to maternity campaigners

Mr Yousaf said he thought the relationship between the campaigners and NHS Highland could be improved.

He wrote: “I would like to assure you the Scottish Government is supporting rural, remote and island communities to address the unique health and social care challenges they face, including recruitment and retention, access and transport.

“We have requested information about local service provision and work underway or planned to provide more services locally in Caithness (particularly maternity).

“NHS Highland has informed [us] they are committed to delivering local services to local communities where possible and practicable.”

Since 2016, the majority of pregnant women in Caithness have had to give birth at Inverness’s Raigmore Hospital.

This is due to a lack of consultants to run the maternity unit.

‘There appears to be a commitment to improve Caithness services’

Chat chairman Ron Gunn said the group was pleased to hear from Mr Yousaf.

They are still waiting for action, however, before they get too carried away.

He said: “I am pleased to read his comments about possible improvements to maternity.

“There appears to be a commitment to improve local services, although many have been lost to centralisation.

“Meaning there are still over 6,000 patients a year travelling from Caithness to Inverness.

“Over 90% of north mothers have to give birth in Inverness each year.

“Any moves towards reducing these numbers would be very welcome.”

NHS Highland chief executive Pam Dudek said the health authority is “committed to delivering local services where possible”.

She added: “We will continue to work closely with Caithness Health Action Team to agree how we can improve on service provision in Caithness.”

What happens next?

A review commissioned by health boards in the Highlands, Grampian and the islands is ongoing.

The Best Start North review is looking at the resources, challenges and opportunities in the current systems for maternity and neonatal services.

The review was paused during the pandemic but has now resumed.

The outcome is also keenly awaited in Moray.

Campaigners there have been battling their own corner against changes to their services.

NHS Highland conducted a review into the health model for Caithness in 2015.

As the decision was made on safety grounds, NHS Highland said there was no need for public consultation.

Since then, campaigners have fought tooth and nail to have services reinstated as close to home as possible to avoid mammoth trips of more than 100 miles south down the notorious A9 in all conditions.