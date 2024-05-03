Inverness McDonald’s extends opening hours in major boost to city partygoers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness McDonald’s extends opening hours in major boost to city partygoers

The previous closing time for the fast food chain location was 12am.

By Graham Fleming & Alberto Lejarraga
McDonald's location on Inverness High Street. Image: Alberto Lejarraga.
McDonald's location on Inverness High Street. Image: Alberto Lejarraga.

Inverness McDonald’s has now extended its opening hours until 4am on weekends.

Night Owls in the city centre will be able to grab a late night snack until the new closing time from tonight onwards.

The new opening hours have come into force on both Fridays and Saturdays in the High Street branch.

Have you ever craved McDonald’s at 4am? Image: Alberto Lejarraga.

The Press and Journal understands this change does not affect any of the other locations in the Highland capital.

The news comes as a boost for late night partyers who might fancy a Big Mac on the way home from a long night out.

The new 4am closing time lines up favourably with city centre bars and nightclubs who tend to shut just before at 3am.

The previous closing time for the High Street takeaway chain was 12am.

McDonald’s has been approached for further comment regarding this story but we have not yet received a response.

More from Inverness

TJ Blanchard, of McDermott International, as he'll be remembered by friends in Peterhead and Inverness.
Death of former McDermott oilman TJ Blanchard, who lived in Peterhead and Inverness
The case is being heard at Inverness Sheriff Court
Men burst into Inverness flat in crowbar attack on throttled resident
Tony Story, of Kingsmills Hotel Group.
Inverness among top three cities in Collier's latest UK hotel market report
David Garven from Inverness. Image: Police Scotland.
Inverness man missing for two days may have travelled to Glasgow
Arthur Patience at Ross County Stadium. Image: Highview House care home.
Inverness care home resident's dreams come true during Ross County stadium visit
Midmills Road.
'Keep valuables out of sight': Jewellery and tools stolen in Inverness house raids
Primark entrance Aberdeen
Click and collect coming to Aberdeen and Inverness Primark stores
Emergency services at the scene. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
A9 reopens following three-vehicle crash at Tore
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for drug trafficking rapist who preyed on Inverness teenagers
William Ogilvy is missing from Inverness. Image: Police Scotland
Man missing from Inverness overnight

Conversation