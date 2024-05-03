Inverness McDonald’s extends opening hours in major boost to city partygoers

Inverness McDonald’s has now extended its opening hours until 4am on weekends.

Night Owls in the city centre will be able to grab a late night snack until the new closing time from tonight onwards.

The new opening hours have come into force on both Fridays and Saturdays in the High Street branch.

The Press and Journal understands this change does not affect any of the other locations in the Highland capital.

The news comes as a boost for late night partyers who might fancy a Big Mac on the way home from a long night out.

The new 4am closing time lines up favourably with city centre bars and nightclubs who tend to shut just before at 3am.

The previous closing time for the High Street takeaway chain was 12am.

McDonald’s has been approached for further comment regarding this story but we have not yet received a response.