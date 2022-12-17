12 Charities of Christmas – AberNecessities

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s a time for giving, so The Press & Journal has launched its annual 12 Charities of Christmas, a campaign supported by local businesses to promote local charities between 13 December and 24 December. Today is Day 5….

AberNecessities

AberNecessities is a local, non-profit charity supporting underprivileged families in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

With 21.8% of children in Aberdeen currently living in poverty, the need for Abernecessities has never been greater. The charity recognises the importance of meeting the basic needs of a child to give them the best start possible.

Over 50 volunteers work to provide families with essential items they need to care for their babies and children, helping alleviate the pressure of bringing up a young family with extremely limited resources. These essentials include everything from nappies and wipes to clothes, shoes and bedding. To cover the gaps, AberNecessities also accept monetary donations to purchase items that are in short supply.

Please consider donating today – just £10 will buy £300 nappies, £20 buys two cartons of formula milk and £50 buys a maternity bag with clothing and toiletries for the mum to be.

Help a young family or mum to be by donating to AberNecessities today.

Prospect 13

Aberdeen based marketing agency, Prospect 13, is lending its support this Christmas to a local children’s charity for the second year in a row. The team at P13, led by Cerri McDonald, Managing Director, are honoured to be fund-raising this year for Abernecessities.

As well as donating its own funds, the charitable team has reached out to their client base to bolster the fund-raising mission.

Cerri is delighted to be supporting this incredibly worthy cause. By helping make a difference to the lives of families across the North-East, her team of business colleagues and friends are ensuring no child goes without this Christmas.

