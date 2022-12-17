What’s on in Aberdeen—Add some drama to your life in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Entertainment

What’s on in Aberdeen—Add some drama to your life in 2023

In partnership with Aberdeen Performing Arts
December 17, 2022, 9:00 am
Exterior of His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen.
See what's on in Aberdeen this upcoming theatre season at His Majesty's Theatre.

Looking to add some drama in your life in 2023? Aberdeen Performing Arts welcomes its 2023 season with an exciting new programme of entertainment.  Discover what’s on at Aberdeen Performing Arts 2023.

What’s on at Aberdeen Performing Arts 2023

In 2022 we saw some incredible events in Aberdeen. This year, why not treat yourself to some amazing shows. Explore the exciting drama programme at His Majesty’s Theatre across 2023. See what’s on in Aberdeen during the Aberdeen Performing Arts 2023 season.

Death Drop: Back in the Habit 23 – 28 January 2023

A gaggle of fierce nuns led by Ru Paul’s Drag Race stars Cheryl Hole, Victoria Scone and River Medway are joined by drag king Louis Cyfer in this hilarious murder mystery comedy. Get ready to laugh non-stop in this nun-missable UK smash hit.

Book your chance to see Death Drop: Back in the Habit today. Tickets from £17.50.

Relatively Speaking 31 January – 4 February 2023

Liza Goddard leads the cast of Alan Ayckbourn’s uproariously funny comedy, also starring Steven (Blake’s 7, The Phantom of the Opera), Antony Eden (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Woman in Black) and Olivia Le Andersen (Johnny English Strikes Again).

Book your chance to see Relatively Speaking today. Tickets from £17.50

The Mirror Crack’d 28 February – 4 March 2023

Miss Marple returns to the stage… Starring Susie Blake, Sophie Ward and Joe McFadden!

Book your chance to see The Mirror Crack’d today. Tickets from £14.50

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel 4 – 8 April 2023

Belinda Lang (2.4 Children), Paul Nicholas (Just Good Friends), Tessa Peake–Jones (Only Fools & Horses) and Graham Seed (The Archers) lead this amazing cast of the stage version of the amazing movie. Get ready for the journey of a lifetime.

Book your chance to see the Best Exotic Marigold Hotel today. Tickets from £23.50

The Mousetrap 12 – 17 June 203

As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of strangers find themselves snowed in at a remote countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover that a killer is in their midst!

Now celebrating 70 years, Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap is the world’s longest-running play.

Book your chance to see The Mousetrap today. Tickets from £20.50

The Ocean at the End of the Lane 22 – 26 August 2023

From the imagination of Neil Gaiman, best-selling author of Coraline, Good Omens and The Sandman, comes the National Theatre’s major new stage adaptation of The Ocean at the End of the Lane.

This thrilling adventure of fantasy, myth and friendship, is a five-star spectacular which blends magic with memory in a tour-de-force of storytelling that takes audiences on an epic journey to a childhood once forgotten – and the darkness that lurks at the very edge of it.

Book your chance to see The Ocean at the End of the Lane today. Tickets from £17.50

Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning 2 – 9 September 2023

Set in Aberdeenshire in 1897, Mina Murray recounts her encounters with the most terrifying of beasts: Dracula. With an all-women and non-binary ensemble cast we witness the addiction, intoxication, and empowerment of Mina.

Book your tickets to see Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning today. Tickets from  £12.50 (previews) 

See the full programme of What’s on in Aberdeen at His Majesty’s Theatre in 2023.

