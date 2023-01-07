Farmers crowned cream of the crop in RNAS fodder competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Farmers crowned cream of the crop in RNAS fodder competition

By Katrina Macarthur
January 7, 2023, 11:45 am
Stewart Davidson of West Cortiecram, Mintlaw, with his award winning turnips. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Stewart Davidson of West Cortiecram, Mintlaw, with his award winning turnips. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Buchan farmer Stewart Davidson has won the Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) growing turnip competition for 2022.

The annual contest, which included a fodder beet section won by Rodney Blackhall from Banchory, attracted 19 turnip entries and eight fodder beet entries.

Judges Ian Moir and Graeme Christie from sponsors Murray Duguid Seed Merchants, picked out a crop of Kenmore as champion from Mr Davidson, who farms with his father and grandfather at West Cortiecram, Mintlaw.

The crop topped the non-LFA (Less Favoured Areas) and feeding section, producing the best yield of 72.67 tonnes per acre after being sown on May 16.

Stewart Davidson produced a bumper crop of Kenmore turnips. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Mr Davidson, who has won the fodder beet section on two occasions, said the turnips were being used to feed some of the 2,000 store lambs which the farm finishes each year alongside cattle.

He said: “The Kenmore variety is better for grazing and is softer for the sheep to eat. The frost doesn’t suit it well but we are near the coast so this isn’t so much of a problem for us.”

Mr Blackhall, who farms at The Green, Raemoir, stood reserve in the turnips.

He also dominated the fodder beet section, winning champion and reserve.

Along with brother Alex, he is a past champion winner in the turnips and this year won reserve with a crop of Lomond which stood first in the LFA section and won the best management title.

His crop of turnips were sown on May 14 and produced a yield of 62.22 tones per acre.

Winning the fodder beet section for Mr Blackhall was a crop of Bangor which produced the best yield of 64.33 tonnes per acre.

His reserve winning fodder beet crop was Blaze at 50.14 tonnes per acre.

Rodney Blackhall from The Green, Raemoir, won the fodder beet section. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

This is the fourth year the family has grown fodder beet and the third time using the Bangor variety which Mr Blackhall said is the most consistent he has come across.

Mr Blackhall said: “The field had plenty farmyard manure applied before the beet was sown on 3rd May and it’s not the driest of fields which suited last year’s dry summer.

“It’s used to graze Texel and Bluefaced Leicester tup hoggs and then lifted to feed to ewes with lambs at foot and cattle in the spring.”

RESULTS

Turnips – LFA – 1, Rodney Blackhall; 2, William Stewart, Bomakelloch, Keith; 3, Alan Simpson, Mains of Leslie, Insch. Non-LFA – 1, Stewart Davidson; 2, Gregor Seivwright, Hillend Farm, Fordyce; 3, WJ Morrison and Sons, Fairburn, Longmanhill. Feeding – 1, Stewart Davidson; 2, Rodney Blackhall; 3, Gregor Seivwright. Shopping – AM and AJ Jacobsen, Grange of Kinneff, Inverbervie. Fodder beet – LFA – 1 and 2, Rodney Blackhall; 2, G and B Walker, Newton of Lewesk. Non-LFA – 1, Stewart Davidson.

