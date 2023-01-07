‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died days after his baby was born

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died days after his baby was born

By Louise Glen
January 7, 2023, 12:09 pm Updated: January 7, 2023, 2:02 pm
A fundraiser has been set up to support Marianne and Soren Fraser-Stewart after the sudden death of husband Liam. Image: gofundme.
A fundraiser has been set up to support Marianne and Soren Fraser-Stewart after the sudden death of husband Liam. Image: gofundme.

A fundraiser has been started for a community hero who died only days after becoming a new dad.

More than £30,000 has been raised in one day for Mariane Fraser-Stewart and baby Soren, after her husband Liam, a talented accordion player died.

The couple played with trad music band A’Hooligan.

Gettin' Jimmy With It 🎻🎹 #heeltoe

Posted by A'Hooligan on Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Mr Fraser-Stewart was a well-known musician in Florida when he and his wife were forced to return to Spean Bridge during the pandemic.

The couple were recognised as community heroes when they delivered food supplies to people in need across Lochaber, with 92 emergency food packages and 232 lunch boxes delivered in April 2020 alone.

Pandemic brought musicians home to Lochaber

In March 2020, newly-weds Marianne and Liam Fraser-Stewart had been working as resident musicians in Disney Springs, Florida, when the outbreak caused them to rush home to Lochaber.

At the time, the couple’s nomination said: “Despite a last-minute transatlantic and cross-country journey and the associated jet lag, they both immediately threw themselves into community volunteering to ensure the vulnerable members of our local village and surrounding area had someone to turn to.”

Our deep condolences from all in Skipinnish to Marianne, little Soren and all those close to Liam. This tragedy is…

Posted by Skipinnish on Friday, 6 January 2023

The couple set up the Spean Bridge, Roy Bridge and Achnacarry Community Support group on Facebook and enlisted a string of volunteers in the area to help out.

The musicians also held an online concert to raise money for the food bank and made more than £1,600 playing in their front garden.

In a message on the fundraising page at gofundme, organisers Heather and Mhairi said: “On December 22, Marianne and Liam gave birth to their beautiful son, Soren Jamie Fraser-Stewart.

“Shortly after, Marianne and Soren tragically lost their loving husband and daddy.

Local heroes

“We have set up this GoFundMe to help support Marianne and Soren over the coming months.

“This will help relieve some financial worries going forward: especially with the cost of living whilst on maternity leave.”

They continued: “So many people have already reached out wanting to show support in some way – please use this fundraiser as an alternative to sending flowers, cards or gifts.

“This will help them both more in the long run.

“During the Covid pandemic, Marianne and Liam were nominated as ‘local heroes’ after their phenomenal efforts in helping others.

“Furthermore, Marianne has been a fundamental part of the Lochaber community; always helping and putting others first.

“Now it’s our turn to help her and her beautiful wee boy!”

Gaelic supergroup Skipinnish, and Lochaber-based singer Rachel Walker both asked their fans to support the group.

A tribute on the Skipinnish Facebook page said: “Our deep condolences from all in Skipinnish to Marianne, little Soren and all those close to Liam.

“This tragedy is immeasurably sad and close to home.

The post continued: “[Skipinnish founder member] Andrew Stevenson’s nephew Liam was a bright and pleasant lad to be around and was a very talented box player.

“There will be very difficult times ahead for Marianne and Soren and any donations will help at least ease their financial worries at this awful time.”

