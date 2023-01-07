‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died days after his baby was born

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fundraiser has been started for a community hero who died only days after becoming a new dad.

More than £30,000 has been raised in one day for Mariane Fraser-Stewart and baby Soren, after her husband Liam, a talented accordion player died.

The couple played with trad music band A’Hooligan.

Mr Fraser-Stewart was a well-known musician in Florida when he and his wife were forced to return to Spean Bridge during the pandemic.

The couple were recognised as community heroes when they delivered food supplies to people in need across Lochaber, with 92 emergency food packages and 232 lunch boxes delivered in April 2020 alone.

Pandemic brought musicians home to Lochaber

In March 2020, newly-weds Marianne and Liam Fraser-Stewart had been working as resident musicians in Disney Springs, Florida, when the outbreak caused them to rush home to Lochaber.

At the time, the couple’s nomination said: “Despite a last-minute transatlantic and cross-country journey and the associated jet lag, they both immediately threw themselves into community volunteering to ensure the vulnerable members of our local village and surrounding area had someone to turn to.”

The couple set up the Spean Bridge, Roy Bridge and Achnacarry Community Support group on Facebook and enlisted a string of volunteers in the area to help out.

The musicians also held an online concert to raise money for the food bank and made more than £1,600 playing in their front garden.

In a message on the fundraising page at gofundme, organisers Heather and Mhairi said: “On December 22, Marianne and Liam gave birth to their beautiful son, Soren Jamie Fraser-Stewart.

“Shortly after, Marianne and Soren tragically lost their loving husband and daddy.

Local heroes

“We have set up this GoFundMe to help support Marianne and Soren over the coming months.

“This will help relieve some financial worries going forward: especially with the cost of living whilst on maternity leave.”

They continued: “So many people have already reached out wanting to show support in some way – please use this fundraiser as an alternative to sending flowers, cards or gifts.

“This will help them both more in the long run.

“During the Covid pandemic, Marianne and Liam were nominated as ‘local heroes’ after their phenomenal efforts in helping others.

“Furthermore, Marianne has been a fundamental part of the Lochaber community; always helping and putting others first.

“Now it’s our turn to help her and her beautiful wee boy!”

Gaelic supergroup Skipinnish, and Lochaber-based singer Rachel Walker both asked their fans to support the group.

A tribute on the Skipinnish Facebook page said: “Our deep condolences from all in Skipinnish to Marianne, little Soren and all those close to Liam.

“This tragedy is immeasurably sad and close to home.

The post continued: “[Skipinnish founder member] Andrew Stevenson’s nephew Liam was a bright and pleasant lad to be around and was a very talented box player.

“There will be very difficult times ahead for Marianne and Soren and any donations will help at least ease their financial worries at this awful time.”