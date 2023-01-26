Scottish Government reverses Men’s Shed funding cut – but is it enough?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Government reverses Men’s Shed funding cut – but is it enough?

By Lauren Taylor
January 26, 2023, 8:12 pm Updated: January 27, 2023, 6:44 am
King Charles III visited Aboyne and Mid Deeside Men's Shed earlier this month to hear about their work and tour their new premises. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
King Charles III visited Aboyne and Mid Deeside Men's Shed earlier this month to hear about their work and tour their new premises. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Scottish Government has reversed its decision to end funding for men’s sheds, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

The first minister said an agreement has been reached to fund the facilities for the next financial year, reversing a decision made last month which provided cash only to the end of this year.

The news came after Orkney MSP Liam McArthur asked the Scottish Government to “guarantee” funding for the Scottish Men’s Shed Association (SMSA), which tackles social isolation among men.

The association was told late last year that it would not be given any further funding from the government – plunging its future into doubt.

There are scores of Men’s Sheds across the north of Scotland, offering a place to meet others, work on hobbies and share interests.

Mr McArthur today described the SMSA as an “invaluable public health movement” that was needed “more than ever”.

At First Minister’s Questions, he queried the proposed funding cut arguing the initiative makes a “tangible difference” to the mental health of men across the country.

Addressing Nicola Sturgeon, Mr McArthur said: “Men’s Sheds in communities across Scotland provide men a place to meet, to socialise and to pursue hobbies, but increasingly it is recognised that they make a tangible difference in terms of tackling isolation, loneliness and mental ill health.”

Liam McArthur MSP for Orkney is among those campaigning for the funding to be reinstated.

Pressure mounts on Scottish Government

He asked for a guarantee that funding for the SMSA is protected to allow them to continue.

Ms Sturgeon agreed that the men’s shed movement “does fantastic work”, adding: “My understanding is that there has been discussions with the Government, an offer of financial support has been made for the next financial year.”

Ms Sturgeon said discussions are ongoing and updates would be given to Mr McArthur.

However, the chief executive of SMSA warned the funding offered is nowhere near enough to keep the men’s sheds going as they currently are.

The reversal comes after a group of 40 MSPs joined with the SMSA in a plea to Deputy First Minister John Swinney to reverse the funding cut after a final £75,000 payment was made to the movement.

Mr McArthur, the Liberal Democrat MSP for Orkney since 2007, has been a key campaigner for Men’s Sheds and helped coordinate the letter to Mr Swinney.

A petition was also launched urging ministers to rethink the decision and has received 3,795 signatures.

Craftsmanship and comradeship often combine at Westhill Men’s Shed. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Keeping ‘the pressure on’

SMSA chief executive Jason Schroeder was pleased with the outcome of FMQs and said it will “keep the pot boiling”.

He says he is feeling positive following the discussion, but “politics is politics”.

Mr Schroeder said Men’s Sheds are “saving thousands of lives” as well as supporting veterans across Scotland.

He said: “It was really good Liam managed to get that question in because the letter that was signed by over 40 MSPs was sent to John Swinney.

“That letter arrived on his desk last week and we still haven’t received a reply from him. So, taking it a step up to the first minister today keeps the pressure on.

“It’s a really good positive step that we’re keeping the pot boiling, so to speak, and this isn’t going away any time soon.”

He says the funding offered is nowhere near close to what is required to keep the initiative going, especially after the pandemic and with the cost-of-living crisis.

The group is now asking for a step-up in funding and a meeting will take place to discuss it.

The chief executive of the Scottish Men’s Sheds Association has hit out at the funding cuts. Image: Scottish Men’s Sheds Association.

He admitted: “Politics is politics, until the money is in the bank there is nothing certain, but we’re definitely feeling a lot more confident because we have such a huge movement.”

Mr McArthur believes the government should be doing “all it can” to support the network of sheds.

He added: “Without continued funding to support core activities and development of the network there is a serious risk that this invaluable public health movement will go backwards at just the point where it is needed more than ever.

“Given the benefits to individuals and communities, as well as the savings made in budgets for other services, the Scottish Government should be doing all it can, not just to maintain but expand the network of sheds around the country.”

